Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers: Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Wild Card Weekend

One of the exciting matchups for Wild Card Weekend features the Eagles hosting the Packers. Let's dig into this game and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 52-54 (-7.84 units)

Eagles vs. Packers Betting Odds

Eagles: Spread -5 (bet365), -230 Moneyline (DraftKings)

Packers: Spread +5.5 (-115 BetMGM), +210 Moneyline (BetMGM)

Game Total: 45.5 points

The Eagles went 8-1 at home on their way to going 14-3 during the regular season. The Packers went 11-6 with five of their six losses coming against teams in the NFC North.

Eagles vs. Packers Betting Picks

Saquon Barkley longest rush over 20.5 yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Barkley comes into this game well rested after the Eagles sat him in Week 18. He blew past his previous career high, rushing for 2,005 yards across 16 games. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry, nearly 2.0 yards per carry more than last season. That included 11 games with at least 100 rushing yards.

The reason Barkley posted so many gaudy totals was that he was prone to breaking off big runs. He had at least one carry of 20+ yards in 11 of his 16 games. When these two teams met in Week 1, Barkley ripped off a 34-yard carry. Barkley has only played two career playoff games, but he had a carry of at least 20 yards in both of them. Take this over.

Saquon Barkley over 12.5 receiving yards (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Barkley didn't do much through the air towards the end of the season, posting a total of 21 receiving yards over his last five games. However, prior to that he finished with at least 20 receiving yards in six of his first 11 games. In three of those games, he had at least 40 receiving yards.

When these two teams met in Week 1, Barkley caught both of his targets for a total of 23 yards. The Packers allowed the third-most receptions and the third-most receiving yards to running backs this season. It might only take a couple of targets for Barkley to hit this over.

Romeo Doubs over 3.5 receptions (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The big news on the injury front for this game is that Christian Watson tore his ACL in Week 18, ending his season. With Watson sidelined, Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks lead the Packers at wide receiver. In Week 17 against the Vikings with no Watson, Doubs caught seven of 11 targets for 58 yards.

Doubs was targeted seven times against the Eagles in Week 1, finishing with four receptions for 50 yards. Doubs has at least six targets in a game six times this season. He logged at least four receptions in four of those games. The other two, he just missed that threshold with three receptions each. Doubs should get at least six targets again with Watson out, so while this wager comes with some juice, it's still appealing.

Eagles vs. Packers Prediction

Not having Watson is significant for the Packers. While they still have talent at the position, Watson brought big-play upside with his average of 21.4 yards per reception. The Eagles are 8-1 at home, which also leaves the Packers in a difficult spot. Look for the Eagles to emerge from this game with the victory, although it wouldn't be a surprise if the Packers kept it close enough to cover the spread.