Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds, Picks and Prediction for Week 4

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds, Best Bets, and Predictions for Week 4

In Week 4, the Philadelphia Eagles will try to remain the only unbeaten team. One of their obstacles is former coach Doug Pederson. Five years ago, Pederson led the Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LII. Two seasons after winning the title, he was fired. He'll almost certainly look to pull out all the stops to show up his former team while trying to move the Jaguars to 3-1.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds for Week 4

The Eagles are a 6.5-point home favorite and -265 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 45.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 3-0 while averaging 29 points while the 2-1 Jaguars are scoring 28 points per game.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles have scored 24 first-half points in each of the last two weeks. But with big leads in each game, they were less aggressive on offense, and they failed to score a second-half point in each contest. In what should be a more competitive game, this may be the week that Philly needs to push the offensive tempo the entire game. However, the Eagles defense held the Vikings and Commanders to eight points or less, so this is a tough spot for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have dispatched the Colts and Chargers by a collective 58-10 score over the last two weeks. They are having success with a balanced offense. On defense, their playmakers in the front seven have been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

Eagles vs. Jaguars Best Bets for Week 3

Spread: Eagles -6.5

Total: over 45.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Jaguars Prediction

Trevor Lawrence has yet to deal with a tough pass rush, especially after the Chargers lost Joey Bosa to injury in the first quarter last week. And with Jacksonville lacking big-time playmakers on offense, they should find it difficult to sustain drives. Defensively the Jaguars are not likely able to impose their will on the Eagles' offensive line. That will be problematic against an offense that can win on the ground or through the air. Also, the Eagles have three high-end receiving options, and that will be problematic for the Jaguars' defensive backs.

Prediction: The Eagles should win this game 30-20.

