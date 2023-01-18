Staff Picks: Divisional Playoffs

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson and Kevin Payne won wild-card week, each going 4-1-1. They also nailed their best bets, as did Nick Whalen, while regular-season champ Scott Pianowski pushed and Dalton Del Don missed.

Unanimous picks went 1-0-1 and majority picks were 4-1-1.

This week produced one unanimous pick — the Giants +7.5 at the Eagles.

Del Don, a die-hard 49ers fan, was the lone holdout with the Cowboys +3.5 in the Dallas-San Francisco game. (An emotional hedge, perhaps?) Erickson and Payne picked every game the same, as did Pianowski and Whalen. Each has a different best bet, however.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.