Staff Picks: Divisional Playoffs

Jeff Erickson and Kevin Payne won wild-card week, each going 4-1-1. They also nailed their best bets, as did Nick Whalen, while regular-season champ Scott Pianowski pushed and Dalton Del Don missed.
Unanimous picks went 1-0-1 and majority picks were 4-1-1.
This week produced one unanimous pick — the Giants +7.5 at the Eagles.
Del Don, a die-hard 49ers fan, was the lone holdout with the Cowboys +3.5 in the Dallas-San Francisco game. (An emotional hedge, perhaps?) Erickson and Payne picked every game the same, as did Pianowski and Whalen. Each has a different best bet, however.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Jaguars +8.5 at Chiefs
|Jaguars
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Jaguars
|Chiefs
|Giants +7.5 at Eagles
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Bengals +4.5 at Bills
|Bills
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bills
|Bengals
|Cowboys +3.5 at 49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Cowboys
|Best Bet
|Bills
|49ers
|Chiefs
|Giants
|Giants
|Playoff Record
|4-1-1
|2-3-1
|3-2-1
|4-1-1
|3-2-1
|Playoff Best Bet Record
|1-0
|0-0-1
|1-0
|1-0
|0-1
|2022 Regular-Season Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2022 Best Bet Record
|9-10
|8-9-2
|10-9
|9-9-1
|10-9
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|13-11-3
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|132-136-9
|2021 Playoff Record
|7-6
|9-4
|NA
|7-6
|8-5
|2020 Playoff Record
|5-8
|8-5
|NA
|6-7
|7-6
|2019 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|4-7
|7-4
|2018 Playoff Record
|3-6-1
|1-8-1
|NA
|N/A
|2-7-1
|2017 Playoff Record
|5-6
Odds from BetMGM.
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I really don't have a best bet, but the Bills are the first that I decided on. I hate that the Bengals are likely to be down three offensive linemen with little time to adjust. I hope I'm wrong.
|Pianowski
|I love picking against the Cowboys after they have a back-patting win. They've also had a bunch of road games recently and eventually that reservoir will be empty. Andy Reid after basically a bye week is an autoplay; I also want a Jags fade right after an improbable comeback win. Buffalo-Cincinnati is difficult: Josh Allen's turnover problem against Cincinnati's wrecked offensive line. The Giants have also been road warriors lately, which makes me concerned their tank could be depleted, but perhaps Jalen Hurts will come back rusty and we'll see a competitive game.
|Whalen
|Against a quarterback who's 9-1 career off a bye, and a coach who's a borderline-laughable 28-5 in those situations, I can't back off Kansas City in this spot. Jacksonville shows up and makes it a game, but the Chiefs win and get the narrow cover.
|Payne
|I'm glad we don't have to read how great Tom Brady is for another nine months in the comments section. (Kidding, kidding.)
|Del Don
|Jalen Hurts is clearly compromised, and the Eagles become far more vulnerable with Lane Johnson banged up. ... As a 49ers fan, this second-round matchup is a nightmare.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
