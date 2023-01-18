Fantasy Football
Staff Picks: Divisional Playoffs

January 18, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

 Odds from BetMGM.

This week produced one unanimous pick — the Giants +7.5 at the Eagles. 

Del Don, a die-hard 49ers fan, was the lone holdout with the Cowboys +3.5 in the Dallas-San Francisco game. (An emotional hedge, perhaps?) Erickson and Payne picked every game the same, as did Pianowski and Whalen. Each has a different best bet, however. 

 Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Jaguars +8.5 at ChiefsJaguarsChiefsChiefsJaguarsChiefs
Giants +7.5 at EaglesGiantsGiantsGiantsGiantsGiants
Bengals +4.5 at BillsBillsBengalsBengalsBillsBengals
Cowboys +3.5 at 49ers49ers49ers49ers49ersCowboys
Best BetBills49ersChiefsGiantsGiants
Playoff Record4-1-12-3-13-2-14-1-13-2-1
Playoff Best Bet Record1-00-0-11-01-00-1
2022 Regular-Season Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2022 Best Bet Record9-108-9-210-99-9-110-9
2022 Unanimous Pick Record13-11-3    
2022 Majority Pick Record132-136-9    
2021 Playoff Record7-69-4NA7-68-5
2020 Playoff Record5-88-5NA6-77-6
2019 Playoff Record6-55-6NA4-77-4
2018 Playoff Record3-6-11-8-1NAN/A2-7-1
2017 Playoff Record5-65-6NAN/A2-9
2016 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A6-5
2015 Playoff Record5-62-9NAN/A1-10
2014 Playoff Record10-15-6NAN/A9-2
2013 Playoff Record5-4-23-6-2NAN/A4-5-2
2012 Playoff Record4-6-15-5-1NAN/A8-2-1
2011 Playoff Record8-35-6NAN/A7-4
2010 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A8-3
2009 Playoff Record5-64-7NAN/A5-6
2008 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A4-7
2007 Playoff Record8-33-8NAN/A2-9
2006 Playoff Record7-4N/ANAN/AN/A
2005 Playoff Record5-6N/ANAN/AN/A
2004 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2003 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2002 Playoff Record6-57-4NAN/AN/A
2001 Playoff Record6-4-17-3-1NAN/AN/A
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI really don't have a best bet, but the Bills are the first that I decided on. I hate that the Bengals are likely to be down three offensive linemen with little time to adjust. I hope I'm wrong.
PianowskiI love picking against the Cowboys after they have a back-patting win. They've also had a bunch of road games recently and eventually that reservoir will be empty. Andy Reid after basically a bye week is an autoplay; I also want a Jags fade right after an improbable comeback win. Buffalo-Cincinnati is difficult: Josh Allen's turnover problem against Cincinnati's wrecked offensive line. The Giants have also been road warriors lately, which makes me concerned their tank could be depleted, but perhaps Jalen Hurts will come back rusty and we'll see a competitive game. 
WhalenAgainst a quarterback who's 9-1 career off a bye, and a coach who's a borderline-laughable 28-5 in those situations, I can't back off Kansas City in this spot. Jacksonville shows up and makes it a game, but the Chiefs win and get the narrow cover.
PayneI'm glad we don't have to read how great Tom Brady is for another nine months in the comments section. (Kidding, kidding.)
Del DonJalen Hurts is clearly compromised, and the Eagles become far more vulnerable with Lane Johnson banged up. ... As a 49ers fan, this second-round matchup is a nightmare. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

Legal sportsbooks recently launched in Maryland and Ohio. Stay up to date with the latest BetMGM Maryland bonus code and the BetMGM Ohio bonus code.

