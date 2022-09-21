Staff Picks: Week 3

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski went 10-6 last week to win his second week in a row. He's now two games ahead of defending champ Kevin Payne.

The group split its unanimous picks last week, hitting on the Chargers and missing the Saints. Majority picks went 8-8.

Dalton Del Don is the only picker undefeated on best bets after nailing his pick last week (Cardinals).

There are no unanimous picks this weeks, though the Ravens, Colts, Panthers, Texans, Dolphins and Titans each had four votes.

As for best bets, while Payne and Del Don are on the underdog in the Chiefs-Colts matchup, Nick Whalen has the Chiefs as his lock of the week.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.