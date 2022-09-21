Staff Picks: Week 3

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Scott Pianowski went 10-6 last week to win his second week in a row. He's now two games ahead of defending champ Kevin Payne.
The group split its unanimous picks last week, hitting on the Chargers and missing the Saints. Majority picks went 8-8.
Dalton Del Don is the only picker undefeated on best bets after nailing his pick last week (Cardinals).
There are no unanimous picks this weeks, though the Ravens, Colts, Panthers, Texans, Dolphins and Titans each had four votes.
As for best bets, while Payne and Del Don are on the underdog in the Chiefs-Colts matchup, Nick Whalen has the Chiefs as his lock of the week.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Steelers +4.5 at Browns
|Steelers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Ravens -3 at Patriots
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Patriots
|Chiefs -6.5 at Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Chiefs
|Colts
|Colts
|Saints -3 at Panthers
|Saints
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Texans +2.5 at Bears
|Texans
|Bears
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Bills -6 at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Lions +6 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Lions
|Lions
|Vikings
|Lions
|Bengals -5 at Jets
|Bengals
|Jets
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Jets
|Raiders -2.5 at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Raiders
|Titans
|Titans
|Eagles -6.5 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Commanders
|Jaguars +7 at Chargers
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Jaguars
|Packers +1 at Buccaneers
|Packers
|Buccaneers
|Packers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Rams -3.5 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
Scott Pianowski went 10-6 last week to win his second week in a row. He's now two games ahead of defending champ Kevin Payne.
The group split its unanimous picks last week, hitting on the Chargers and missing the Saints. Majority picks went 8-8.
Dalton Del Don is the only picker undefeated on best bets after nailing his pick last week (Cardinals).
There are no unanimous picks this weeks, though the Ravens, Colts, Panthers, Texans, Dolphins and Titans each had four votes.
As for best bets, while Payne and Del Don are on the underdog in the Chiefs-Colts matchup, Nick Whalen has the Chiefs as his lock of the week.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Steelers +4.5 at Browns
|Steelers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Ravens -3 at Patriots
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Patriots
|Chiefs -6.5 at Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Chiefs
|Colts
|Colts
|Saints -3 at Panthers
|Saints
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Texans +2.5 at Bears
|Texans
|Bears
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Bills -6 at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Lions +6 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Lions
|Lions
|Vikings
|Lions
|Bengals -5 at Jets
|Bengals
|Jets
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Jets
|Raiders -2.5 at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Raiders
|Titans
|Titans
|Eagles -6.5 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Commanders
|Jaguars +7 at Chargers
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Jaguars
|Packers +1 at Buccaneers
|Packers
|Buccaneers
|Packers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Rams -3.5 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Falcons +2 at Seahawks
|Falcons
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Falcons
|49ers -1.5 at Broncos
|49ers
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|49ers
|Cowboys +1 at Giants
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Cowboys
|Best Bet
|Jaguars
|Lions
|Chiefs
|Colts
|Colts
|Last Week's Record
|6-10
|10-6
|7-9
|9-7
|7-9
|2022 Record
|13-19
|21-11
|16-16
|19-13
|15-17
|2022 Best Bet Record
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|2-0
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|2-1
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|18-14
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Justin Herbert could be compromised, and the Jags are showing some fight. I think that they keep it within seven points. Second favorite pick is the Cowboys.
|Pianowski
|Detroit has been an ATM since last season. I'm not turning back now. I'd also like to petition Washington to switch back to the Football Team. The old nickname was obviously inappropriate and nobody likes the new one, either. WFT felt right.
|Whalen
|I really like the Chiefs to roll against a Colts team that's struggled to move the ball against the Texans and the Jaguars. Until proven otherwise, we have to operate under the assumption that the Colts are not a good team. The bonus of playing last Thursday for the Chiefs is the extra half-week of preparation.
|Payne
|I wasn't even close to predicting a few of these spreads, I don't get the battle of the Bays one. I thought Brady should be about a 4-point favorite, at least. We're going to have a very unhappy fan base in either Las Vegas or Tennessee after this week and maybe Indianapolis and Cincinnati as well. I don't think the fan bases in Carolina, Atlanta or Houston had high expectations heading into this season.
|Del Don
|I'm going underdog-heavy this week and also like the Commanders, Texans and Jaguars.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
For more picks against the spread, check out our NFL Week 3 Picks.