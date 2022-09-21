RotoWire Partners
Staff Picks: Week 3

Staff Picks: Week 3

September 21, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski went 10-6 last week to win his second week in a row. He's now two games ahead of defending champ Kevin Payne. 

The group split its unanimous picks last week, hitting on the Chargers and missing the Saints. Majority picks went 8-8. 

Dalton Del Don is the only picker undefeated on best bets after nailing his pick last week (Cardinals).

There are no unanimous picks this weeks, though the Ravens, Colts, Panthers, Texans, Dolphins and Titans each had four votes.

As for best bets, while Payne and Del Don are on the underdog in the Chiefs-Colts matchup, Nick Whalen has the Chiefs as his lock of the week. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Steelers +4.5 at BrownsSteelersBrownsSteelersBrownsSteelers
Ravens -3 at PatriotsRavensRavensRavensRavensPatriots
Chiefs -6.5 at ColtsColtsColtsChiefsColtsColts
Saints -3 at PanthersSaintsPanthersPanthersPanthersPanthers
Texans +2.5 at BearsTexansBearsTexansTexansTexans
Bills -6 at DolphinsDolphinsDolphinsBillsDolphinsDolphins
Lions +6 at VikingsVikingsLionsLionsVikingsLions
Bengals -5 at JetsBengalsJetsBengalsBengalsJets
Raiders -2.5 at TitansTitansTitansRaidersTitansTitans
Eagles -6.5 at CommandersCommandersCommandersEaglesEaglesCommanders
Jaguars +7 at ChargersJaguarsJaguarsChargersChargersJaguars
Packers +1 at BuccaneersPackersBuccaneersPackersBuccaneersBuccaneers
Rams -3.5 at CardinalsCardinalsRamsRamsCardinalsCardinals

Scott Pianowski went 10-6 last week to win his second week in a row. He's now two games ahead of defending champ Kevin Payne. 

The group split its unanimous picks last week, hitting on the Chargers and missing the Saints. Majority picks went 8-8. 

Dalton Del Don is the only picker undefeated on best bets after nailing his pick last week (Cardinals).

There are no unanimous picks this weeks, though the Ravens, Colts, Panthers, Texans, Dolphins and Titans each had four votes.

As for best bets, while Payne and Del Don are on the underdog in the Chiefs-Colts matchup, Nick Whalen has the Chiefs as his lock of the week. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Steelers +4.5 at BrownsSteelersBrownsSteelersBrownsSteelers
Ravens -3 at PatriotsRavensRavensRavensRavensPatriots
Chiefs -6.5 at ColtsColtsColtsChiefsColtsColts
Saints -3 at PanthersSaintsPanthersPanthersPanthersPanthers
Texans +2.5 at BearsTexansBearsTexansTexansTexans
Bills -6 at DolphinsDolphinsDolphinsBillsDolphinsDolphins
Lions +6 at VikingsVikingsLionsLionsVikingsLions
Bengals -5 at JetsBengalsJetsBengalsBengalsJets
Raiders -2.5 at TitansTitansTitansRaidersTitansTitans
Eagles -6.5 at CommandersCommandersCommandersEaglesEaglesCommanders
Jaguars +7 at ChargersJaguarsJaguarsChargersChargersJaguars
Packers +1 at BuccaneersPackersBuccaneersPackersBuccaneersBuccaneers
Rams -3.5 at CardinalsCardinalsRamsRamsCardinalsCardinals
Falcons +2 at SeahawksFalconsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksFalcons
49ers -1.5 at Broncos49ersBroncosBroncosBroncos49ers
Cowboys +1 at GiantsCowboysGiantsCowboysGiantsCowboys
Best BetJaguarsLionsChiefsColtsColts
Last Week's Record6-1010-67-99-77-9
2022 Record13-1921-1116-1619-1315-17
2022 Best Bet Record1-11-11-11-12-0
2022 Unanimous Pick Record2-1    
2022 Majority Pick Record18-14    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonJustin Herbert could be compromised, and the Jags are showing some fight. I think that they keep it within seven points. Second favorite pick is the Cowboys.
PianowskiDetroit has been an ATM since last season. I'm not turning back now. I'd also like to petition Washington to switch back to the Football Team. The old nickname was obviously inappropriate and nobody likes the new one, either. WFT felt right. 
WhalenI really like the Chiefs to roll against a Colts team that's struggled to move the ball against the Texans and the Jaguars. Until proven otherwise, we have to operate under the assumption that the Colts are not a good team. The bonus of playing last Thursday for the Chiefs is the extra half-week of preparation.
PayneI wasn't even close to predicting a few of these spreads, I don't get the battle of the Bays one. I thought Brady should be about a 4-point favorite, at least. We're going to have a very unhappy fan base in either Las Vegas or Tennessee after this week and maybe Indianapolis and Cincinnati as well. I don't think the fan bases in Carolina, Atlanta or Houston had high expectations heading into this season.
Del DonI'm going underdog-heavy this week and also like the Commanders, Texans and Jaguars. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

For more picks against the spread, check out our NFL Week 3 Picks.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
Survivor: Week 3 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 3 Strategy & Picks
Beating the Book: Can Bengals, Raiders Get Back on Track in Week 3?
Beating the Book: Can Bengals, Raiders Get Back on Track in Week 3?
Week 3 Injury Analysis: Herbert, Kamara Hopeful to Play
Week 3 Injury Analysis: Herbert, Kamara Hopeful to Play
NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions, Props, and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions, Props, and Best Bets for Every Game