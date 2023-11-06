Streaming Defenses: Week 10 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

This is one of those weeks when I definitely won't use waiver priority of FAAB for a team defense. There's no shortage of decent options, but they're only one-week plays, and each of the top four D/STs in my Week 10 rankings is widely owned in fantasy leagues. We're probably talking about a half-point difference in the projections this week between the fifth-ranked and 12th-ranked defense; there are a lot of available options with opponent implied totals in the 18-to-21 range.

Top Streaming Options for Week 10

1. Chicago Bears (vs. CAR)

2% Yahoo, 2% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.75 Opponent implied total: 18.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 26th (at DET), Week 12: 17th (at MIN)

Carolina's incremental progress went up in flames this past Sunday with a 27-13 loss to the Colts that featured a pair of pick-sixes by veteran corner Kenny Moore. It was far from the first disastrous outing we've seen from Bryce Young, who ranks 24th among qualified passers in INT rate (2.8 percent), 26th in sack rate (9.4 percent) and dead last in yards per attempt (5.5). The Panthers also can't run the ball, while Chicago's defense has been unexpectedly competent since a fourth-quarter meltdown against the Broncos in Week 4. But really, this one is all about the matchup and Carolina's continued struggles on offense.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. TEN)

28% Yahoo, 18% ESPN

Team implied total: 19.75 Opponent implied total: 18.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 25th (at SF), Week 12: 17th (at IND)

I flirted with putting the Bucs ahead of the Bears, as it seems harsh to have them as only one-point favorites in a home game that may be played against a rookie quarterback. Granted, C.J. Stroud just made the Bucs walk the plank, but Will Levis is a few levels south of Stroud even if he's been better than most expected so far. Tampa's defense played pretty well before a Week 5 bye, and the talent is there to overcome recent struggles given how many veteran pieces remain in place from the Brady Era teams.

3. Seattle Seahawks (vs. WAS)

41% Yahoo, 35% ESPN

Team implied total: 25.75 Opponent implied total: 19.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: , Week 12: 27th (vs. SF)

It's been a good couple of weeks for Sam Howell, a personal favorite of mine, but we should still lean on the larger track record that has him leading the league in sacks (44) and tied for the lead in interceptions (nine). Only four teams have allowed more fantasy points to defenses than the Commanders, and they'll be traveling cross-country to give the Seahawks a perfect get-right spot after Sunday's embarrassment in Baltimore. Prior to the Charm City meltdown, Seattle had scored at least six fantasy points in four straight games, including 30 against the Giants (Week 4) and 10 against the Browns (Week 8).

4. Atlanta Falcons (at ARI)

53% Yahoo, 67% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.0 Opponent implied total: 20.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 16th (at LAR), Week 12: 18th (vs. NO)

Joshua Dobbs got the last laugh Sunday afternoon, but only after the Atlanta defense put up four sacks, two takeaways and a safety (9-10 fantasy points) in a high-scoring loss. Now the Falcons head to Arizona to face Dobbs' former team, presumably led by Kyler Murray in his first game back from an ACL injury. Murray's career rates for sacks (6.2 percent) and interceptions (2.1 percent) are a bit above league-average, but he probably won't be the best version of himself in his first game back and will be stuck with the worst supporting cast of his career.

5. Las Vegas Raiders (vs. NYJ)

49% Yahoo, 52% ESPN

Team implied total: 17.0 Opponent implied total: 19.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 27th (at MIA), Week 12: 31st (vs. KC)

New coach Antonio Pierce eases into his first head-coaching gig with matchups against Daniel Jones (err, Tommy DeVito) and now Zach Wilson —the latter coming off yet another brutal performance Monday night against a less-than-stellar Chargers defense. The Raiders defense may not be much better, but it's managed four or more fantasy points in six straight games anyway, including double digits in three of those. All 10 of the Raiders' takeaways have come in that six-game stretch, after they opened the season with none through the first three weeks.

Week 10 Rankings

Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG) Baltimore Ravens (vs. CLE) Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. GB) New York Jets (at LV) Chicago Bears (vs. CAR) Buffalo Bills (vs. DEN) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. TEN) Seattle Seahawks (vs. WAS) Atlanta Falcons (at ARI) New Orleans Saints (at MIN) Las Vegas Raiders (vs. NYJ) Green Bay Packers (at PIT) Minnesota Vikings (vs. NO) San Francisco 49ers (at JAC) Carolina Panthers (at CHI) Indianapolis Colts (at NE) Cincinnati Bengals (vs. HOU) New England Patriots (vs. IND) Tennessee Titans (at TB) Cleveland Browns (at BAL)

Looking Ahead to Week 11

Dallas Cowboys (at CAR) San Francisco 49ers (vs. TB) Buffalo Bills (vs. NYJ) Cleveland Browns (vs. PIT) Miami Dolphins (vs. LV) Washington Commanders (vs. NYG) Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE) Detroit Lions (vs. CHI) Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TEN) Denver Broncos (vs. MIN) Houston Texans (vs. ARI) Seattle Seahawks (at LAR) Minnesota Vikings (at DEN) Los Angeles Chargers (at GB) Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN) Green Bay Packers (vs. LAC) New York Jets (at BUF) Tennessee Titans (at JAC) Kansas City Chiefs (vs. PHI) New York Giants (at WAS)

Rest-of-Season Rankings