The Case for Bijan Robinson as the RB1

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

You don't need RotoWire to inform you that Atlanta Falcon's rookie RB, Bijan Robinson, will be valued as a top-five RB in 2023. However, is there a case to take Bijan Robinson as the first RB drafted, or even as high as the first overall pick? Maybe.

Robinson is universally considered one of the best running back prospects to enter the NFL over the last decade. His three-down skillset, immediate opportunity, and team context are reasons to see the upside. His measurables have him compared to Marshawn Lynch and Ryan Mathews. Some combination of those two players provides a realistic floor for Robinson.

It's easy to dismiss Robinson as the RB1 in 2023 since he is a rookie; unproven. The counterargument is that running backs tend to have the lowest "learning curve" of any position in the NFL. Runners are at their peak in year one, with the lowest career mileage. Elite Wide Receivers tend to be better bets throughout a season, but having the RB1 on your fantasy team is how championships are won.

You will undoubtedly see 49ers RB, Christian McCaffrey, at the top of most RB rankings this year. "CMC" is worthy of that ranking, though he has suffered season-ending injuries in two of the last three seasons. It is reasonable to believe that the team will "load manage" him sometime this season, while they are in a Super Bowl window. Bijan Robinson will be among the favorites to lead all players in rushes/touches.

Recent examples of rookie RBs finishing atop the final seasonal rankings are:

Zeke Elliot was drafted at number four overall in 2016. Zeke finished as the RB2 in fantasy football. Saquon Barkley was drafted number two overall in 2018. Barkley finished as THE RB1 overall that season.

Ultimately, what sets Bijan Robinson apart is his ability to elevate the play of those around him. His presence on the field demands attention from opposing defenses, opening up opportunities for his teammates. Robinson's impact extends beyond his individual performance, whether it's through his exceptional blocking skills, his reliable hands as a receiver, or his willingness to embrace his role as a team leader.

In conclusion, Bijan Robinson's combination of athleticism, football IQ, work ethic, and impact on the team make him worthy of the first running back selected in your fantasy draft. He has the upside to be a "league winner," and has a safe enough floor where he can not hurt you. After Justin Jefferson is off the board in your fantasy draft, we endorse you to draft Bijan Robinson.



