Thursday Night Football Best Bets: NFL Picks and Player Props for Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds, Picks, and Player Props for Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football brings a matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, who have combined for a 6-12 record. While this might not be the most exciting of games, we can still make some money on the wagering side of things. Here are three options to consider taking a chance on.

Last article record: 1-2 (-1.20 units)

Season record: 12-15 (-5.83 units)

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Panthers: Spread +2.5 (+100), Moneyline +130

Falcons: Spread -2.5 (-120), Moneyline -150

Game Total: 42 points

Thursday Night Football - Panthers vs. Falcons Best Bets and Player Props

Atlanta Falcons Moneyline (-144 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

When these two teams met in Week 8, the Falcons pulled out a win in overtime. It was a crazy finish to regulation, with DJ Moore catching a 62-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The touchdown tied the game, and the extra point would have won it for the Panthers. However, Moore was penalized for taking off his helmet during his touchdown celebration, pushing back the extra point attempt that eventually failed. The Falcons were able to bounce back, with Younghoe Koo kicking the game-winner in overtime.

The Panthers couldn't carry any momentum from that game, getting blown out by the Bengals last week. They pulled PJ Walker from that game because he was struggling, but have named him the starter for Week 10. The Falcons are the better team and have Cordarrelle Patterson back at running back, so look for them to win this rematch.

Cordarrelle Patterson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

After spending four games on IR with a knee injury, Patterson made his return in Week 9 against the Chargers. He was somewhat limited, receiving 13 carries on 23 snaps. However, he was given four carries inside the red zone, which helped him come away with two touchdowns.

Patterson has played in five games this season and he had at least one touchdown in four of them. He's been busy inside the red zone, receiving a total of 14 carries inside the 20-yard line. The Panthers are tied for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns allowed (12) in the league, leaving Patterson with a favorable opportunity to come away with another score.

Shaq Thompson Over 8.5 Tackles + Assists (+110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Getting Patterson back is key for a Falcons team that wants to run the ball early and often. The Falcons have 303 rushing attempts as a team, which is second-most in the NFL behind only the Bears. They also give significant carries to quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has at least five rushing attempts in every game this season.

With the Falcons likely to run the ball a lot in this game, Thompson could rack up tackles in bunches. When they met in Week 8, he had 13 combined tackles and assists. When he faced the run-heavy Bengals in Week 9, he had 10 combined. Add in the plus odds here and the over could be well worth the risk.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Panthers vs. Falcons

