Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Vikings vs. Eagles, Sept. 14

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Vikings vs. Eagles Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Sept. 14

Thursday Night Football brings a matchup between two NFC teams that made the playoffs last season when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings. Let's dig into the betting market and discuss three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Eagles vs. Vikings Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Eagles: Spread -6.5 (-105), -258 Moneyline

Vikings: Spread +6.5 (-115), +210 Moneyline

Game Total: 49 points

The Eagles are one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl, so despite the Vikings having also made the playoffs last year, the Eagles enter as significant favorites at home.

Eagles vs. Vikings Betting Picks This Week

Jordan Addison made an immediate impact in his first game in the NFL. He was targeted six times against the Buccaneers, finishing with four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. While he didn't receive as many snaps as K.J. Osborn, Osborn underwhelmed with three receptions for 31 yards on six targets.

The Eagles have a loaded offense, so the Vikings might need to throw a lot to keep pace. As good as their secondary can be, the Eagles gave up 316 passing yards to Mac Jones and the Patriots in Week 1. They had some losses on defense during the offseason and might not be able to create the same type of pressure on opposing quarterbacks this year. This is a low total for Addison to hit the over on, based on how this game script could unfold.

Eagles vs. Vikings Best Bet: Jordan Addison over 40.5 receiving yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Vikings couldn't run the ball against the Buccaneers in their opener with Alexander Mattison accumulating just 34 yards on 11 carries. That left Kirk Cousins to attempt 44 passes in their defeat. Last season, Cousins attempted at least 38 passes in nine of his 17 regular-season games. That included a 46-attempt game in which they lost 24-7 to the Eagles in Week 2.

In their matchup last season, the Vikings were down 24-7 at the half. It wouldn't be a surprise if a similar situation unfolded in this game, especially after how poorly the Vikings played against the Buccaneers. Having to play catchup could help Cousins blow past this over.

Eagles vs. Vikings Best Bet: Kirk Cousins over 37.5 pass attempts (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jalen Hurts has totaled 23 rushing touchdowns across the last two seasons. When these two teams met last season, Hurts scored two times on the ground. Although he did not record a rushing touchdown against the Patriots last week, he did have nine carries for 37 yards.

The news heading into this game is that Eagles' running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) will not play. That leaves D'Andre Swift, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny to lead their backfield. Penny wasn't even active in Week 1, while Swift received only one carry. When the Eagles get close to the end zone, look for them to put the ball in the hands of Hurts and have him try to run it in himself.

Eagles vs. Vikings Best Bet: Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown scorer (-105 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Eagles vs. Vikings Prediction

The Eagles were certainly tested in Week 1 by the Patriots, who only lost by five points. However, that game was played in New England and the Patriots have a much better defense than the Vikings do. Cousins has the weapons around him put up a fight, but look for the Eagles to ultimately win in convincing fashion.