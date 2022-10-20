Thursday Night Football Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds, Picks, and Player Props for Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football brings yet another less-than-thrilling matchup with the Cardinals hosting the Saints. Both teams are dealing with injuries, although the Cardinals will at least get back DeAndre Hopkins from his suspension. Let's dive into the betting market for this game to try and spice things up.

Last article record: 1-2 (-1.31 units)

Season record: 8-10 (-3.65 units)

Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Cardinals: Spread -2.5 (-115), Moneyline -145

Saints: Spread +2.5 (-105), Moneyline +125

Game Total: 43.5 points

Thursday Night Football - Cardinals vs. Saints Best Bets and Player Props

Zach Ertz Over 4.5 Receptions (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With Hopkins suspended, Ertz has been busy. He's received at least 10 targets in four of six games, and a total of 51 targets for the season. While his yardage totals haven't always been great, he has recorded at least six receptions in all but one game, which was the season opener against the Chiefs.

Although Hopkins is now back, the Cardinals will still be shorthanded at wide receiver with Marquise Brown (foot) out. He's also been busy to begin the season, catching 43 of 64 targets for 485 yards and three touchdowns. With Hopkins basically just sliding in to replace Brown, Ertz should remain a popular option for Kyler Murray.

Alvin Kamara Over 3.5 Receptions (-170 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Saints are even worse off at wide receiver right now than the Cardinals are. The return of Michael Thomas (foot) didn't last long, with him only making it through three games of the season before being sidelined. Jarvis Landry (ankle) has also missed back-to-back games, while Chris Olave had to sit out Week 6 while in the concussion protocols.

With the Saints so limited at wide receiver, Kamara has received 15 targets over the last two games. He registered exactly six receptions in both contests and was on the field a ton. Olave will be back for this matchup, but Thomas and Landry have already been ruled out again. The odds here aren't great, but Kamara could blow past the over.

DeAndre Hopkins Over 61.5 Receiving Yards (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Hopkins couldn't be coming back at a better time with Marquise Brown going down. The Cardinals do have a viable secondary wide receiver behind Hopkins in Rondale Moore, who has back-to-back games with at least six receptions. However, after those two, things get shaky. There is A.J. Green, who has only caught 10 total passes through five games played. There is also Robbie Anderson, who was just acquired in a trade with the Panthers on Monday. If Anderson even plays in this game, he likely won't have a significant role.

Helping Hopkins' case to hit the over here is that cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) will be out for the Saints. He's been one of the best cornerbacks in the league, so having him out could make things much easier on the Saints' passing attack. With the expectation that Hopkins gets thrown right into a heavy workload, let's go with the over.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Cardinals vs. Saints

