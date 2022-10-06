Thursday Night Football Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds, Picks, and Player Props for Thursday Night Football

Week 5 gets underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Colts and Broncos. This game brings our first betting options of the week, so let's highlight three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.51 units)

Season record: 6-6 (-1.16 units)

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Broncos: Spread: -3.5 (+100), -165 Moneyline

Colts: Spread: +3.5 (-120), +140 Moneyline

Game Total: 42 Points

Thursday Night Football - Broncos vs. Colts Best Bets and Player Props

Melvin Gordon III Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Gordon entered the season with the prospects of losing even more carries to Javonte Williams, who is the running back of the future for the Broncos. However, Williams went down with a torn ACL in Week 4, meaning that he will miss the remainder of the season. The Broncos also have Mike Boone, and they recently added Latavius Murray to the roster, but Gordon should take over as their primary running back.

Gordon has shown that he can be productive, even in a limited role. He turned 12 carries into 58 yards in Week 1, and 10 carries into 47 yards in Week 2. Last season, Gordon had five games in which he received at least 15 carries. He finished with at least 60 rushing yards four of them. Boone will likely prevent Gordon from receiving over 20 carries, but Gordon's new role leaves him with a favorable opportunity to hit the over.

Nyheim Hines Over 3.5 Receptions (-156 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Colts also won't have their starting running back with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) having already been ruled out. He's typically been able to stay healthy, with this marking his first game missed since Week 12 of the 2020 season. When he was sidelined that week against the Titans, Hines had 10 carries for 29 yards, while catching eight of 10 targets for 66 yards.

Hines should be on the field a lot with Taylor out. He still might not produce a hefty rushing total, but he should be plenty involved through the air. Even with Taylor healthy, Hines has produced at least four receptions in three of the Colts' first four games this season.

Matt Ryan To Throw an Interception: YES (-122 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Ryan being turnover prone is nothing new. He's played 14 seasons in the league, throwing at least 11 interceptions 11 times. In the last three seasons, he has thrown a total of 37 picks. The Falcons had the look of a team that wanted to get younger and rebuild, so they decided to ship the veteran Ryan out of town during the offseason, sending him to the Colts.

His propensity for throwing picks has traveled with Ryan to his new team. He's been intercepted in three of four games, throwing a total of five picks. Since he won't have Taylor (ankle) at his disposal, Ryan will likely be forced to throw the ball more. That would leave him with even more opportunities to be intercepted.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Broncos vs. Colts

