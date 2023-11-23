Thursday Night Football, Week 12 NFL Betting Picks: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 22

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Week 12

Thursday brings three games for Thanksgiving. The final matchup of the day will feature the Seahawks hosting the 49ers. Let's dive into the betting market for the game and highlight some wagers to consider.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

49ers: Spread -7 (-112), -345 Moneyline

Seahawks: Spread +7 (-108), +275 Moneyline

Game Total: 44 points

The biggest injury concern for this matchup is whether Geno Smith (elbow) will be under center for the Seahawks. Despite the short week, things were trending toward Smith being able to play as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Picks This Week

Brock Purdy began his career by throwing at least two touchdown passes in each of the first six regular-season games in which he saw the majority of the snaps under center. He added three more touchdowns in the Wild Card round against the Seahawks before failing to throw a touchdown pass the rest of the way. While he hasn't been as productive this season, he has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five of 10 games.

The last two weeks have seen Purdy throw a total of six touchdowns. That has coincided with the return of Deebo Samuel from injury. Getting left tackle Trent Williams back has also been huge. With so many weapons around him, look for Purdy to record at least two touchdown passes again.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Best Bet: Brock Purdy over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Kenneth Walker III (oblique) is not trending in the right direction, having not practiced heading into Wednesday. All signs point to Zach Charbonnet seeing an increased role out of the backfield. With Walker going down early last week against the Rams, Charbonnet registered 15 carries for 47 yards. He also caught all six of his targets for an additional 22 yards.

Walker has yet to miss a game this season, so we don't have much to work off of for Charbonnet with regards to a significant workload. Still, his 22 receiving yards last week were encouraging. Teams often need to throw a lot against the 49ers to try and keep up with their offense, which has contributed to them allowing 5.4 receptions per game to opposing running backs. Charbonnet should receive the bulk of the targets out of the backfield for the Seahawks, so expect him to top 20 receiving yards again.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Best Bet: Zach Charbonnet over 18.5 receiving yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

George Kittle enters Week 12 on his most productive stretch of the season. He caught eight passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in Week 11, making it four straight games for him with at least 78 receiving yards. During that span, he even had two games with at least 116 receiving yards.

The Seahawks have allowed just one touchdown to tight ends this season. However, they have given up the 11th-most yards to the position. Their 7.74 yards per target allowed to tight ends is also the sixth-highest mark. Considering Kittle has been targeted 31 times over the last four games, the over for his receiving yards prop is the way to go.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Best Bet: George Kittle over 49.5 receiving yards (-118 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction

The short turnaround is not ideal for the Seahawks, given all of their injury issues. It does help that they will be at home, where they are 4-1 this season. Still, if Smith is limited in any way, it's going to be an uphill battle for them to emerge with the victory. If he's not limited, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Seahawks at least cover the spread.