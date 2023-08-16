Training Camp Notes: Aug. 16

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

We're just a day away from the start of the second full slate of preseason games. We keep inching closer to Week 1. Let's take a look at today's news and notes.

Injury Notes

Buccaneers No. 3 receiver Russell Gage is expected to miss the 2023 season with a knee injury. Sixth-round rookie Trey Palmer, and second-year player Deven Thompkins will likely compete for the newly vacated role. The upcoming preseason games could determine who wins this job.

Second-year WR Treylon Burks was carted off the field at Wednesday's practice, and he was unable to put any weight on the leg. Until this story is updated, fantasy managers need to know that at least for now, there could be some uncertainty surrounding Burks.

After missing time with knee soreness, Bills RB Damien Harris returned to practice Wednesday. Based on camp reports, James Cook appears to be the lead back with Harris expected to serve in a change-of-pace and possibly a short-yardage role. Harris may need to see regular goal-line work to settle in as a top-30 RB option.

It's been a rough road for Jameson Williams during the early part of his career. Aside from the six-game suspension he'll serve to start the season, he appeared to pull his hamstring in practice Wednesday. The coaching staff has made it clear that he needs reps to develop, and if this current injury lingers, it could impede his growth in the offense. In average drafts, he has fallen outside the top-100 picks. The point in the draft he can be added does account for potential downside. However, holding a bench spot for him for six weeks may be difficult depending on league settings.

Vikings' rookie Jordan Addison is in the concussion protocol. He was dealing with minor symptoms after a fall earlier in the week. He's sidelined until Monday. With close to a month until the season opener, it seems a fair bet that he'll be good to go for Week 1.

Albeit with a compression sleeve on his right leg, Tee Higgins was practicing Wednesday after taking an awkward fall on Monday. For those drafting this week, it seems safe to draft him where you normally would.

Job Battles