Training Camp News and Notes: August 5

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
Training camp news was dominated by injuries early on, but we have slowly started to shift to potential roster and depth chart battles. We'll go over all of the relevant reports emerging Friday.
Training Camp Storyline
Texans Rushing Attack
The Texans' backfield might not have the most upside, but it doesn't have a running back taken within the first 10 rounds of NFFC drafts. Hitting on the ultimate lead back could still be a profitable pick as a result. Dameon Pierce is the first back being selected (135 ADP) and has impressed in training camp. The Texans have seemed resistant to install him as the top running back due to his status as a rookie, but he could force their hand if he continues to turn in strong practices. Marlon Mack is being drafted as the presumed second back. Mack's career was sidetracked by an Achilles' tear in 2020 and spent 2021 largely sidelined by Jonathan Taylor. If the Texans opt for a veteran running back to begin the season, Mack could have the chance to start the season strong. Particularly with zero running back builds, Mack could bridge the gap until better options emerge.
Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman and Dare Ogunbowale all could make the roster, but none is likely to be particularly fantasy relevant.
Job Battles
- Josh Jacobs played in Las Vegas' first preseason game, a divergence from the typical pattern teams show with a true lead back. Unsurprisingly, coach Josh McDaniels downplayed his decision to play Jacobs, dismissing it as getting Jacobs game speed reps. Add in the addition of rookie Zamir White — he racked up 75 total yards Thursday — and Jacob's role is likely less secure.
- The Vikings' top two receivers on the depth chart are well set, but the third receiver role is up for grabs. K.J. Osborn has impressed early in training camp and showed the ability to play out of the slot in 2021. If the Vikings play more pass-heavy as projected, the offense could sustain three fantasy-relevant pass catchers.
- We have a best shape of his life story among the Jets' receiving corps, as Denzel Mims has been praised for his conditioning and worth ethic. He's been a disappointment as a second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft and has only 31 receptions for 490 yards combined across his two seasons as a pro. Mims is buried on the depth chart, but he could make the team, a possibility that seemed remote at the start of camp.
- Speaking of disappointments, Adam Trautman was a projected breakout candidate at tight end in 2021. He'll have another chance in 2022 and is optimistic he can take advantage of that opportunity. Despite that favorable tone, he'll likely be fourth in line for target, at best, remaining behind wide receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave.
- The Colts' rookie tight ends are trending in opposite directions. Jelani Woods has "looked lost at times," while Andrew Ogletree is impressing. Mo Alie-Cox has never been anything near a full-time player on offense, so Ogletree could enter a committee at the position as early as 2022 if he continues to impress.
Injury Updates
- The most significant injury news came out of Tampa Bay on Friday. The bad news is that Mike Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury, which was deemed minor. However, he has missed time with a hamstring strain in each of the last three seasons, so some level of concern is appropriate. Contrarily, there was good news for Chris Godwin, as he returned for a very light practice session. He's working toward a Week 1 return, but he'll obviously have to ramp up considerably in the coming weeks to reach that target.
- KJ Hamler has bumped up the depth chart after Tim Patrick tore his ACL and may be ready for Week 1 after recovering from the same injury. Russell Wilson should lift all the receivers in Denver, so if Hamler finds his way onto the field regularly he could emerge in post-hype fashion.
- Rashod Bateman is dealing with a minor injury and missed practice Friday. Coach John Harbaugh downplayed the injury. Devin Duvernay is also nearing a return from a thigh injury so the Ravens' wide receiver corps should be back to full strength soon.
- A couple minor notes from Arizona. Kyler Murray could return Saturday, clearing COVID-19 protocols. There's not a particularly significant fantasy impact, as Murray has established himself as a strong fantasy option. In other news, Antoine Wesley could require surgery to repair an injured hip or groin. Wesley isn't likely to be particularly fantasy relevant even in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins, but the Cardinals might be down to Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore as their primary receivers to start the season.