Training Camp News and Notes: August 5

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Training camp news was dominated by injuries early on, but we have slowly started to shift to potential roster and depth chart battles. We'll go over all of the relevant reports emerging Friday.

Training Camp Storyline

Texans Rushing Attack

The Texans' backfield might not have the most upside, but it doesn't have a running back taken within the first 10 rounds of NFFC drafts. Hitting on the ultimate lead back could still be a profitable pick as a result. Dameon Pierce is the first back being selected (135 ADP) and has impressed in training camp. The Texans have seemed resistant to install him as the top running back due to his status as a rookie, but he could force their hand if he continues to turn in strong practices. Marlon Mack is being drafted as the presumed second back. Mack's career was sidetracked by an Achilles' tear in 2020 and spent 2021 largely sidelined by Jonathan Taylor. If the Texans opt for a veteran running back to begin the season, Mack could have the chance to start the season strong. Particularly with zero running back builds, Mack could bridge the gap until better options emerge.

Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman and Dare Ogunbowale all could make the roster, but none is likely to be particularly fantasy relevant.

Job Battles

Josh Jacobs played in Las Vegas' first preseason game, a divergence from the typical pattern teams show with a true lead back. Unsurprisingly, coach Josh McDaniels downplayed his decision to play Jacobs, dismissing it as getting Jacobs game speed reps. Add in the addition of rookie Zamir White — he racked up 75 total yards Thursday — and Jacob's role is likely less secure.

The Vikings' top two receivers on the depth chart are well set, but the third receiver role is up for grabs. K.J. Osborn has impressed early in training camp and showed the ability to play out of the slot in 2021. If the Vikings play more pass-heavy as projected, the offense could sustain three fantasy-relevant pass catchers.

We have a best shape of his life story among the Jets' receiving corps, as Denzel Mims has been praised for his conditioning and worth ethic. He's been a disappointment as a second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft and has only 31 receptions for 490 yards combined across his two seasons as a pro. Mims is buried on the depth chart, but he could make the team, a possibility that seemed remote at the start of camp.

Speaking of disappointments, Adam Trautman was a projected breakout candidate at tight end in 2021. He'll have another chance in 2022 and is optimistic he can take advantage of that opportunity. Despite that favorable tone, he'll likely be fourth in line for target, at best, remaining behind wide receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave.

The Colts' rookie tight ends are trending in opposite directions. Jelani Woods has "looked lost at times," while Andrew Ogletree is impressing. Mo Alie-Cox has never been anything near a full-time player on offense, so Ogletree could enter a committee at the position as early as 2022 if he continues to impress.

Injury Updates