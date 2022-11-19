Week 11 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Coming off a successful week in which my lone $20 entry in the DraftKings Milly Maker took 85th out of 190k lineups, I'll look to keep the momentum going with my favorite under the radar plays for Week 11. It's an 11 game DFS main slate, highlighted by a showdown between the 6-3 Cowboys traveling to take on the 8-1 Vikings.

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia at IND ($8,200 DK, $8,800 FD)

If you're looking to pivot away from the likely heavily rostered Josh Allen and Justin Fields, Hurts also offers a high ceiling with four 27+ point fantasy games this season. This is a good matchup against a Colts defense that is much better against the run and whose overall numbers have been inflated by weak opposing QBs.

Daniel Jones, NY Giants vs. DET ($5,700 DK, $7,800 FD)

Four of the Lions' games thus far have totaled 60+ points, so this is one of the first games DFS players should look to stack. Although Jones has cooled off as of late, he does have a 30-point fantasy game this season and the Lions rank a lowly 26th in DVOA team defense. Plenty of upside with his rushing ability as well.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis vs. PHI ($7,800 DK, $8,700 FD)

With a lot of RB value in the $5-6k salary range that DFS players will flock to, Taylor is a strong contrarian spend-up candidate this week. Under interim coach Jeff Saturday, the run game was a heavy focus as Taylor carried the ball 22 times en route to 27 fantasy points. No reason to see him slowing down against the Eagles' 28th ranked DVOA rush defense.

Jamaal Williams, Detroit at NYG ($6,000 DK, $7,000 FD)

We keep hearing about how D'Andre Swift is back and healthy, but he hasn't totaled more than 10 touches since his return while Williams is averaging 16.7 carries during that three week stretch. Most importantly, he's receiving an overwhelming share of the red zone opportunities which he's turned into nine TDs.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh vs. CIN ($5,500 DK, $6,500 FD)

Some reports indicated that Jaylen Warren would see an uptick in usage last week, but it was Harris who saw a season-high 20 carries. That kind of workload makes him quite attractive in this salary range, and he's easily capable of a ceiling type game if he can find the end zone for a change.

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota vs. DAL ($9,100 DK, $9,100 FD)

Jefferson is starting to reach that salary range where fantasy players may struggle to fit him in their lineups, but I'm certainly going to find a way to get him in mine as there are some good value WRs under $4,500. Jefferson has proven to be matchup proof and has such a high ceiling with four 30+ point performances.

DJ Moore, Carolina at BAL ($5,700 DK, $6,700 FD)

After a massive 6-152-1 performance in Week 8, Moore has been quiet the last two games but will hopefully get a spark with Baker Mayfield back under center due to PJ Walker's ankle injury. He's the clear go to receiver with over 50 more targets than anyone else on the Panthers.

Kendall Hinton, Denver vs. LV ($3,600 DK, $5,200 FD)

Hinton is questionable so fantasy players will have to monitor his status, but I'm confident he'll play after practicing Friday. With Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler both out, Hinton steps into the No. 2 WR role in which he caught four passes for 62 yards last week with Jeudy exiting early. A great value option if you want to spend up with Jefferson.

Tight Ends

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta vs. CHI ($4,400 DK, $5,500 FD)

This game has the second highest over/under on the slate, which isn't a surprise considering that the Bears' games have turned into shootouts lately. That's a good sign for Pitts, who despite his struggles to be fantasy relevant has seen 24 targets over the last three weeks. He shouldn't be highly rostered with plenty of solid options priced just less than him.

Foster Moreau, Las Vegas at DEN ($3,700 DK, $5,600 FD)

Moreau has averaged 5.8 targets over the four games that Darren Waller has missed, including his first touchdown of the season last week. With Hunter Renfrow out and Davante Adams (abdomen) less than 100 percent, he should be involved plenty. The Broncos have allowed at least four receptions to opposing starting TEs in four straight games.

