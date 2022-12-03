Week 13 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

December football is here and Week 13 of the NFL season brings in a 12-game main slate that is highlighted by a matchup between the 9-2 Chiefs at the 7-4 Bengals - a game than DFS players will focus on with it having the largest over/under of the week. In this article, I'll look at some of my favorite targets that we expect to be rostered by less than 10 percent of the competition that make for contrarian plays in GPP contests.

Quarterbacks

Geno Smith, Seattle at LAR ($6,100 DK, $7,600 FD)

It's easy to overlook Smith on this slate considering the low over/under and other more exciting and marquee QBs, but I'm not going to make that mistake. He should feast against a Rams team that seems to be mailing it in, and they've been a much better team at defending the run than the pass this season (26th DVOA pass defense, fifth DVOA rush defense). Smith has been incredibly consistent with three straight games of 275+ passing yards and two TDs.

Jared Goff, Detroit vs. JAX ($5,300 DK, $6,800 FD)

The Lions/Jaguars matchup features the second highest over/under on the slate as both teams have often found themselves in high-scoring games. That will give Goff the opportunity to have a ceiling game that we haven't seen in a while, and he's due for some positive TD regression with Jamaal Williams picking up so many TDs. Outside of Jameson Williams taking the field, this is as healthy as the WR corps has been all season.

Running Backs

Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at LV ($8,500 DK, $9,200 FD)

The $8k RB range doesn't look like it will be all that popular this week, so this is a great time to use Ekeler. The matchup against a Raiders defense is as good as it gets, as they rank dead last in overall DVOA defense and 28th in yards per play. That's good news for the multi-faceted Ekeler, who will continue to be a big factor in the receiving game with Mike Williams still sidelined.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh at ATL ($6,100 DK, $7,300 FD)

Harris was off to a good start last week with 11 fantasy points in the first half before an oblique injury sidelined him for the second half. He doesn't have an injury designation heading into the week while backup Jaylen Warren is questionable. Harris is one of the few players in this range that's a pretty safe bet for 20 touches.

Kyren Williams, LA Rams vs. SEA ($5,200 DK, $5,500 FD)

Williams had 14 touches compared to just eight for Cam Akers last week, and it's likely that split will go more towards Williams' way over the final stretch of the season as the Rams determine what they have in the rookie. He's been active out of the backfield as well with seven catches over the last three weeks, making him a good value option against a Seahawks defense that was torched last week.

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill, Miami at SF ($8,800 DK, $9,000 FD)

With some quality mid-to-high range WR options this week, you can be unique by going with Hill in a difficult matchup against the 49ers, who can break out big plays regardless of the opposing defense. He's coming off a couple of mediocre 15-point games but with four 30+ point fantasy performances this season, his ceiling is among the highest players available on the slate.

Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. NYJ ($5,000 DK, $6,300 FD)

Thielen has seen at least a 93 percent snap share in three of the last four games and is coming off his best game of the season with nine catches. While Justin Jefferson is the clear go-to option, the double teams he draws opens things up for Thielen. He's always been a popular option for Cousins in the red zone (three targets last week) as well.

Chris Moore, Houston vs. CLE ($3,200 DK, $5,200 FD)

If you're going to spend up on Ekeler and/or Hill, you'll need some low-cost options and Moore is a great target with Brandin Cooks sidelined. Moore's best game of the season came in Week 9 when Cooks was out, as he responded with four catches and a touchdown. He'll slide into the WR2 role behind Nico Collins.

Tight Ends

Cole Kmet, Chicago vs. GB ($3,800 DK, $5,000 FD)

The TE position will see a lot of DFS players flocking towards Travis Kelce or Pat Freiermuth, so I'm going to spend down here. The fantasy community seems to have forgotten about Kmet suddenly after he followed up a pair of 20+ point games with two clunkers. With Justin Fields back in action this week, I expect him to go to Kmet often against a reeling Packers defense.

Harrison Bryant, Cleveland at HOU ($2,700 DK, $4,700 FD)

Bryant steps back into the starting TE role with David Njoku out, and he'll certainly benefit from Deshaun Watson making his Browns debut. Usually sub $3k TEs don't have a realistic path to 4-5 catches (or are heavily rostered) but Bryant does and could really overperform in he can find the end zone.

