Week 14 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Week 14 of the NFL season brings in a fairly small main slate of 10 games as six teams are on bye. A matchup between the Vikings/Lions is the only game with an over/under over 47 points, so I'll dig a little deeper than usual in helping you find some quality targets that we expect to be rostered by less than 10 percent of the competition in GPPs.

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati vs. CLE ($7,000 DK, $8,300 FD)

It's easy to overlook Burrow in favor of the highest salaried options or one of the many quality value QBs this week, but he has one of the highest ceilings. The Browns have struggled defensively, ranking 27th in overall DVOA defense and have allowed 30+ points in two of their last four games when they've faced high-powered offenses in the Dolphins and Bills. I expect a big week with none of the Bengals' receivers having an injury designation for the first time in several weeks.

Daniel Jones, NY Giants vs. PHI ($5,400 DK, $6,900 FD)

A tough Eagles defense will leave Jones overlooked by the fantasy community but that's also factored into his salary, which is the lowest since Week 7. His ability to also make plays with his feet makes him a challenge for any defense, and the Giants may need to lean on him more heavily with Saquon Barkley at less than full strength.

Running Backs

Dameon Pierce, Houston at DAL ($6,000 DK, $6,500 FD)

With D'Andre Swift and Travis Etienne in this same salary range, Pierce has an opportunity to be a hidden gem against a tough Cowboys defense. Pierce will welcome the Texans returning to Davis Mills at QB after he was unable to get much going the last two weeks with Kyle Allen at the helm. He should be heavily involved with Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins out, too.

D'Onta Foreman, Carolina at SEA ($5,400 DK, $6,900 FD)

A great matchup for Foreman against a Seahawks defense that ranks 24th in DVOA rush defense and is allowing 155 rushing yards per game. Foreman has been dominant since becoming the Panthers' lead back with four 110+ yard rushing games through six games, and he's back to 100 percent coming off a bye week.

James Cook, Buffalo vs. NYJ ($4,600 DK, $6,100 FD)

Whether or not Cook has taken over the Bills' backfield remains to be seen, but he made a great case for it last week by touching the ball 20 times compared to just 13 to Devin Singletary. He was the much more efficient back of the two as well and is one of only a few RBs under $5k with a realistic path to double-digit fantasy points.

Wide Receivers

Jerry Jeudy, Denver vs. KC ($5,400 DK, $6,500 FD)

With Courtland Sutton out for the first time this season, Jeudy will be the clear go-to option in what should set up as a positive game-script for the receiver as the Broncos are a nine-point underdog. The Chiefs haven't been particularly good defending the passing attack, ranking 26th in DVOA pass defense while allowing over 275 passing yards in two of their last three games. Jeudy has posted 10+ fantasy points in his last three healthy games.

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh vs. BAL ($5,100 DK, $6,500 FD)

Johnson has had the opportunity to be a fantasy relevant receiver this season with double-digit targets in half of his games including 19 over the last two weeks, but he's struggled with his efficiency and has yet to find the end zone. He's questionable with a hip injury but appears likely to play, and he can't be overlooked at this price tag considering how involved he should be.

Zay Jones, Jacksonville at TEN ($4,700 DK, $6,300 FD)

We all know how dominant the Titans have been against the run this season, but the secondary has been a different story as they've allowed a 20+ point fantasy receiver in three straight weeks including two to the Eagles last week. Jones' questionable status usually keeps a player's roster percentage low, but he did practice all week and has 31 targets over the last three games.

Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz, Dallas vs. HOU ($4,400 DK, $6,200 FD)

Schultz is coming off a disappointing week in which he dropped a TD pass, but he's posted 17+ points in two of the previous three games. He's been one of Dak Prescott's favorite targets in an offense that hasn't heavily targeted a receiver outside of CeeDee Lamb. He shouldn't get much resistance against the Texans.

Noah Fant, Seattle vs. CAR ($3,100 DK, $5,200 FD)

Fant has emerged as Geno Smith's top-TE over Will Dissly after a slow start to the season, catching his second TD pass of the season last week while bringing in 15 catches over the last four games. With most DFS players flocking to the similarly priced Greg Dulcich, Fant makes for a good pivot against a below-average Panthers defense.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.