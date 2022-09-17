Week 2 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Week One is in the books and this week I'll look ahead at GPP options that we expect to be rostered by less than 10 percent of the competition. As always, it's advisable to have a few under the radar players on your team in large entry contests to gain leverage on the field. Let's take a look at some of my favorite of those targets this week.

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona ($7,500 DK, $8,500 FD)

This is a good bounce back spot for the Cardinals offense against a Raiders defense that allowed Justin Herbert to throw for 279 yards and three touchdowns on just 34 passes, even with Keenan Allen missing most of the game. This is the only game on the slate with an over/under in the 50s, making Murray a great place to start considering his roster percentage shouldn't be too high.

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay ($6,400 DK, $8,000 FD)

It's easy to overlook Brady in favor of the higher priced options and those with better matchups, but I expect Brady to shake off the rust after a mediocre Week One performance. Even without Chris Godwin, the Bucs still have a more than capable receiving core in Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Russell Gage, and I wouldn't be surprised to see this game being higher scoring than the oddsmakers project.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis ($9,900 DK, $10,000 FD)

Taylor comes in as the highest salaried player along with Cooper Kupp this week, getting a bump up in price of $800 after a dominant 30-point performance against the Texans. A matchup against the Jaguars is unlikely to slow him down much, as they allowed 130 total yards on 21 touches to Antonio Gibson last week. I'm willing to spend up for him.

James Conner, RB, Arizona (6,900 DK, $7,600 FD)

Conner only had 10 carries last week but that was mostly due to the flow of the game as the Cardinals quickly got behind 14-0. Picking off right where he left off last year, Conner had another rushing TD and also had five catches to Eno Benjamin's three. I expect an increase in Conner's usage and efficiency against the Raiders this week.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Miami ($5,200 DK, $6,000 FD)

Edmonds was unable to get much going on the ground against New England with just 12 carries for 25 yards which will have many overlooking him this week. However, he still out touched Raheem Mostert 16-6 while also putting up double digit fantasy points. With some improved efficiency, he has 20+ point upside.

Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati ($8,000 DK, $8,700 FD)

Chase shouldn't be all that chalky this week against Cowboys star corner Trevon Diggs, who was part of a Dallas secondary that held Brady to just 212 yards passing. Nevertheless, it's difficult to see anyone slowing Chase down as he amassed 16 targets en route to a 28.9 fantasy performance in the opener. His upside with five 100+ yard games and five TDs over his last eight games is too much to ignore.

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco ($7,800 DK, $8,000 FD)

I'm not going to take too much out of the 49ers matchup against the Bears last week as the field conditions in the rain heavily impacted Trey Lance's debut. Despite the weather, Samuel still posted San Fran's only touchdown and led the team in targets (eight) while also getting eight rushing attempts. He should still be active in the rushing game with Elijah Mitchell on the IR.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh ($5,800 DK, $7,100 FD)

It may be a new QB under center for the Steelers this year but Johnson remains the go-to option in the offense, garnering 12 targets in the opener while no other WR tallied 20+ yards. Last week, the Patriots gave up a long TD to Jaylen Waddle and also allowed Tyreek Hill to catch six passes in the first half alone.

Tight Ends

Tyler Higbee, TE, LA Rams ($4,200 DK, $5,300 FD)

Higbee factors to be a major part of the Rams offense this year due to the Rams lack of receiving options, especially with Van Jefferson out. Although he only put up 8.9 points last week, he was second on the team with 11 targets and that volume should lead to better fantasy performances.

Logan Thomas, TE, Washington ($3,400 DK, $5,200 FD)

Thomas had more targets last week than Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, showing that Carson Wentz will be looking towards his veteran TE often. This should be one of the better matchups for the Commanders this season against the Lions, with this being the second highest over/under on the slate.

