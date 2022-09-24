Week 3 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The Week 3 NFL action consists of a 13-game Sunday main slate, with Buffalo traveling to Miami in the only matchup between undefeated teams this week. In this article, I'll take a look at some under the radar players to consider for your GPP DFS lineups that we expect to be rostered by less than 10 percent of the field.

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia @ WAS ($7,600 DK, $8,100 FD)

The Commanders have been worse against the run thus far but did allow Jared Goff to throw for four TDs last week and Hurts has already accumulated 147 yards on the ground. The Eagles have an over/under of 26.5 points this week, so this is a good spot to use Hurts at under 10 percent rostered.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota vs. DET ($6,700 DK, $7,600 FD)

Cousins is coming off another ugly Monday Night Football performance, but it could've been a better night had Irv Smith not dropped a likely long touchdown in the first half. A home matchup against the Lions is a great way to bounce back and this is the second highest over/under on the slate.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. NO ($8,800 DK,$8,500 FD)

McCaffrey's high salary and lack of a big game through two weeks should keep his roster percentage low, as the Panthers have eased him in with 10 carries in the opener and 15 last week. His ceiling is still very high, and the Saints allowed 120 rushing yards and a TD to Cordarrelle Patterson in Week 1. I wouldn't be surprised to see CMC be the highest scoring RB this week.

Michael Carter, NY Jets vs. CIN ($5,200 DK, $5,900 FD)

While Breece Hall is the most talented of the Jets' backs, Carter is still the starter and has 29 touches to Hall's 20. He's been efficient, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and also been active as a receiver with 12 catches. The Jets have an under appreciated receiving corps that will continue to open things up for the running game.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England vs. BAL ($4,800 DK, $5,400 FD)

Stevenson hasn't started either game this season, but Damien Harris has only carried the ball seven more times (24-17). He'll be overlooked by many as people usually want players getting starts due to injury if they're going to spend down at RB, but you won't find many low-rostered RBs under $5k that are likely to get 10+ touches. He can easily out produce his salary, especially if he finds the end zone.

Wide Receivers

Davante Adams, Las Vegas @ TEN ($8,400 DK, $8,700 FD)

The Titans have been a mess defensively, allowing 62 points over the first two games and now face the Raiders off a short week. Adams has already amassed 24 targets, and this is a great bounce back spot for him after Tennessee allowed Stefon Diggs to light them up for 148 yards and three touchdowns last week. Hunter Renfrow is also out with a concussion.

Greg Dortch, Arizona vs. LAR ($4,300 DK, $5,100 FD)

With DeAndre Hopkins suspended and Rondale Moore out again with a hamstring injury, Dortch has taken advantage of the opportunity by catching 11-of-13 targets including his first career touchdown last week. This is a good spot here with positive game script opportunity as the Cardinals are an underdog against the Rams, who rank 27th in DVOA pass defense.

Zay Jones, Jacksonville @ LAC ($4,000 DK, $5,400 FD)

Christian Kirk has had a quick start with his new team but it's hard to imagine he's going to be able to put up 20+ fantasy points every week. The opportunity is there for Jones to have a spike week at a low cost, as he's second on the team in targets ahead of Marvin Jones.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews, Baltimore @ NE ($6,900 DK, $7,700 FD)

Andrews has too many spike weeks to ignore at less than 10 percent rostership, putting up at least 25 fantasy points in four of his last six games dating back to last season. The Patriots allowed a touchdown to TE Pat Freiermuth last week and the emergence of Rashod Bateman and his big play ability will only help Andrews this year.

T.J. Hockenson, Detroit @ MIN ($4,200 DK, $5,500 FD)

Hockenson is listed as questionable on the injury report but is likely to play as he was able to practice every day this week. He's second on the team in targets behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, and as teams focus shutting him down, opportunities will open up for Hockenson. He's too talented not to get going sooner rather than later.

