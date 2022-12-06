Weekly Rankings: Week 14 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Six teams (ATL, CHI, GB, IND, NO, WAS) are on bye this week.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at NYG
|2.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. NYJ
|3.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at DEN
|4.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. CLE
|5.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. MIA
|6.
|Jared Goff DET vs. MIN
|7.
|*Kirk Cousins MIN at DET
Note: Cousins didn't commit any turnovers against the Jets, but it was otherwise a pretty lousy game for him, averaging just 4.9 yards per attempt.
|8.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. HOU
|9.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at LAC
Note: Tagovailoa (ankle) is expected to be ready to start on Sunday night against the Chargers.
|10.
|Kyler Murray ARZ vs. NE
|11.
|*Derek Carr LV at LAR
Note: The matchup against the Rams doesn't look as daunting as it did at the beginning of the season.
|12.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. CAR
|13.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. PHI
|14.
|Tom Brady TB at SF
|15.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE at CIN
Note: Watson's performance against the Texans was ugly. Was one week enough to shake off the rust? The Browns will need more from him this week against the Bengals.
|16.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. JAX
|17.
|*Mike White NYJ at BUF
Note: White needed 57 passes to get to his 369 yards passing, and threw two interceptions against the Vikings. It'll be tougher sledding this week against the Bills.
|18.
|*Tyler Huntley BAL at PIT
Note: Huntley is likely to start this week with Lamar Jackson week-to-week with a PCL sprain.
|19.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at TEN
Note: Lawrence took a nasty hit right before halftime last week that had many fearing a knee injury, but he returned to action in the second half. It's also his left foot that's getting an MRI, not his knee.
|20.
|Mac Jones NE at ARI
|21.
|Kenny Pickett PIT vs. BAL
|22.
|*Sam Darnold CAR at SEA
Note: Darnold will start and PJ Walker (ankle) will be the backup this week.
|23.
|Russell Wilson DEN vs. KC
|24.
|*Brock Purdy SF vs. TB
Note: Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter last week, and will presumably start the rest of the way for the Niners. Most of his passes were of the check-down variety last week.
|25.
|*John Wolford LA vs. LV
Note: Wolford (neck) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report. It's possible that either Bryce Perkins over Baker Mayfield could start on Thursday night. Wolford was listed as limited in Tuesday's practice estimate.
|26.
|*Kyle Allen HOU at DAL
Note: The Texans' offense has descended into farce with Allen.
|27.
|Bryce Perkins LA vs. LV
|28.
|*Baker Mayfield LA vs. LV
Note: The Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers and said there's a possibility he could play as early as this week, with John Wolford dealing with a neck injury. However, the Rams play on Thursday night against the Raiders.
|29.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL at PIT
Note: Jackson has a sprained PCL and is week-to-week.
|30.
|Justin Fields CHI at
|31.
|Aaron Rodgers GB at
|32.
|Marcus Mariota ATL at
|33.
|Taylor Heinicke WAS at
|34.
|Andy Dalton NO at
|35.
|*Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. TB
Note: Garoppolo has a broken left foot and will be out for the rest of the regular season, though at least it looks as if he won't need surgery.
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. TB
|2.
|*Josh Jacobs LV at LAR
Note: Jacobs (quad) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's estimated practice.
|3.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. MIA
|4.
|Nick Chubb CLE at CIN
|5.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. PHI
|6.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at DET
|7.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. JAX
Note: Coming off of a fourth consecutive inefficient running game.
|8.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. HOU
|9.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at ARI
|10.
|*Samaje Perine CIN vs. CLE
Note: I'm going to rank Perine as if Joe Mixon isn't playing until Mixon officially gets cleared.
|11.
|Jamaal Williams DET vs. MIN
|12.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR at SEA
|13.
|James Conner ARZ vs. NE
|14.
|*D'Andre Swift DET vs. MIN
Note: Swift finally led the Lions in carries and snaps, his first time since Week 1.
|15.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at DEN
Note: Pacheco had two catches on two targets in the loss to the Bengals - not huge, but it helps the Chiefs go against tendencies with him on the field.
|16.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at DAL
|17.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. BAL
|18.
|Miles Sanders PHI at NYG
|19.
|Zonovan Knight NYJ at BUF
|20.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA at LAC
Note: Wilson had just one carry and two targets in the loss the Niners. The matchup is a lot different this week against the Chargers, so I'd expect much better results this week.
|21.
|Rachaad White TB at SF
|22.
|Leonard Fournette TB at SF
|23.
|Travis Etienne JAC at TEN
|24.
|*Cam Akers LA vs. LV
Note: Akers was the clear lead back Sunday, getting 17 carries, scoring twice.
|25.
|Latavius Murray DEN vs. KC
|26.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. NYJ
|27.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. HOU
|28.
|James Cook BUF vs. NYJ
|29.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at CIN
|30.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at SEA
|31.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at LAC
|32.
|Gus Edwards BAL at PIT
|33.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. TB
Note: The Niners definitively declared that Mason was CMC's backup - Mason had eight carries for 51 yards, while TDP didn't see the field.
|34.
|Jerick McKinnon KC at DEN
|35.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at NYG
|36.
|*Kenyan Drake BAL at PIT
Note: After all but disappearing in Week 12, Drake outsnapped Gus Edwards in Week 13.
|37.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. BAL
Note: Warren was only minimally involved during the Steelers' win over Atlanta.
|38.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at DET
|39.
|James Robinson NYJ at BUF
|40.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs. JAX
|41.
|*Kyren Williams LA vs. LV
Note: Williams had just three carries and one target last week.
|42.
|Justice Hill BAL at PIT
|43.
|Zamir White LV at LAR
|44.
|*JaMycal Hasty JAC at TEN
Note: Not only did Travis Etienne (foot) play, but he played 88 percent of the snaps, relegating Hasty to just three snaps.
|45.
|Marlon Mack DEN vs. KC
|46.
|Boston Scott PHI at NYG
|47.
|Benny Snell PIT vs. BAL
|48.
|Malik Davis DAL vs. HOU
|49.
|Nyheim Hines BUF vs. NYJ
|50.
|Anthony McFarland PIT vs. BAL
|51.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. CLE
|52.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. CAR
Note: Walker is dealing with an unusual 'jammed' right ankle injury - he hasn't yet been ruled out for Week 14.
|53.
|*DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. CAR
Note: Dallas has 'somewhat of a high-ankle issue' - an issue he played through on Sunday after Tony Jones left following a helmet-to-helmet hit.
|54.
|*Tony Jones SEA vs. CAR
Note: Jones briefly subbed in against the Rams after Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) left with injuries, but then left with his own injury after suffering a helmet-to-helmet hit.
|55.
|*Travis Homer SEA vs. CAR
Note: Homer sat out last week with a knee sprain and an illness.
|56.
|*Wayne Gallman at
Note: Gallman was signed to the Seahawks practice squad Tuesday - with their RB attrition, it's a good bet he'll be active this week.
|57.
|*Ameer Abdullah LV at LAR
Note: Abdullah (hamstring) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
|58.
|Melvin Gordon at
|59.
|Rex Burkhead HOU at DAL
|60.
|Michael Carter NYJ at BUF
|61.
|Damien Harris NE at ARI
|62.
|J.K. Dobbins BAL at PIT
|63.
|Aaron Jones GB at
|64.
|David Montgomery CHI at
|65.
|Alvin Kamara NO at
|66.
|Brian Robinson WAS at
|67.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at
|68.
|Antonio Gibson WAS at
|69.
|AJ Dillon GB at
|70.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at
|71.
|Mark Ingram NO at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at DET
|2.
|Davante Adams LV at LAR
|3.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NYJ
|4.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at LAC
|5.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. NE
|6.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. CLE
|7.
|A.J. Brown PHI at NYG
|8.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. MIN
|9.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. HOU
|10.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. MIA
|11.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. CLE
|12.
|Chris Godwin TB at SF
|13.
|Christian Kirk JAC at TEN
|14.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. CAR
|15.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. TB
|16.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ at BUF
Note: Wilson had a whopping 15 targets in the loss to the Vikings.
|17.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAC
Note: Waddle left Sunday's loss to the Niners to get checked out with a leg injury, but later returned, but had just one catch on five targets.
|18.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. CAR
|19.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. NE
|20.
|Amari Cooper CLE at CIN
|21.
|Mike Evans TB at SF
|22.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at NYG
|23.
|*Michael Gallup DAL vs. HOU
Note: Gallup scored twice on red zone targets in the romp over the Colts.
|24.
|DJ Moore CAR at SEA
|25.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. MIA
|26.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. PHI
|27.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. TB
Note: Of the Niners' key offensive players, I think Aiyuk gets hurt the most by Jimmy G's injury.
|28.
|*George Pickens PIT vs. BAL
Note: Pickens was angry about his lack of targets against the Falcons, as was I.
|29.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. NYJ
|30.
|*Nico Collins HOU at DAL
Note: Collins once again led the Texans in targets (10), but with Kyle Allen at the helm, that translated into three catches for 35 yards - at least he scored to salvage his day.
|31.
|Zay Jones JAC at TEN
|32.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. BAL
|33.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. CLE
|34.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at DEN
|35.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at CIN
|36.
|Terrace Marshall CAR at SEA
|37.
|Corey Davis NYJ at BUF
|38.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. KC
|39.
|DJ Chark DET vs. MIN
|40.
|*Van Jefferson LA vs. LV
Note: Jefferson is nominally the Rams' No. 1 receiver, but the Rams are down to Vince Ferragamo and Pat Haden throwing him the ball, so that distinction doesn't carry much value.
|41.
|Adam Thielen MIN at DET
|42.
|*Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at DEN
Note: I wanted to make a snarky remark about MVS but decided to drop it.
|43.
|Jakobi Meyers NE at ARI
|44.
|Julio Jones TB at SF
|45.
|Mack Hollins LV at LAR
|46.
|DeAndre Carter LAC vs. MIA
|47.
|Demarcus Robinson BAL at PIT
|48.
|Marvin Jones JAC at TEN
|49.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. NYJ
|50.
|Devin Duvernay BAL at PIT
|51.
|Robert Woods TEN vs. JAX
|52.
|Elijah Moore NYJ at BUF
|53.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. JAX
|54.
|*Quez Watkins PHI at NYG
Note: Watkins will undergo an MRI for an AC joint sprain suffered in the win over the Titans.
|55.
|Skyy Moore KC at DEN
|56.
|Justin Watson KC at DEN
|57.
|Richie James NYG vs. PHI
|58.
|*Jameson Williams DET vs. MIN
Note: Williams had only one target in his debut, but is expected to incrementally increase his role.
|59.
|Noah Brown DAL vs. HOU
|60.
|DeVante Parker NE at ARI
|61.
|Kendall Hinton DEN vs. KC
|62.
|Nelson Agholor NE at ARI
|63.
|*Ben Skowronek LA vs. LV
Note: Skowronek (shoulder) was listed as limited on Tuesday.
|64.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN vs. KC
Note: Sutton left Sunday's loss to the Ravens with a hamstring injury and is day-to-day.
|65.
|*Mike Williams LAC vs. MIA
Note: Williams (ankle) should be able to take part in practice this week.
|66.
|Kadarius Toney KC at DEN
|67.
|Brandin Cooks HOU at DAL
|68.
|*Treylon Burks TEN vs. JAX
Note: Burks is in the concussion protocol after suffering a nasty hit against the Eagles last week.
|69.
|Greg Dortch ARZ vs. NE
|70.
|*Rondale Moore ARZ vs. NE
Note: There's some hope that Moore (groin) will be able to return after the bye this week.
|71.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at
|72.
|Chris Olave NO at
|73.
|Christian Watson GB at
|74.
|Allen Lazard GB at
|75.
|Drake London ATL at
|76.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at
|77.
|Randall Cobb GB at
|78.
|Jarvis Landry NO at
|79.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at
|80.
|Chase Claypool CHI at
|81.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at DEN
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL at PIT
|3.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at DET
|4.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. BAL
|5.
|Dalton Schultz DAL vs. HOU
|6.
|Foster Moreau LV at LAR
|7.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. MIA
|8.
|George Kittle SF vs. TB
|9.
|Evan Engram JAC at TEN
|10.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. JAX
|11.
|Greg Dulcich DEN vs. KC
|12.
|Hunter Henry NE at ARI
|13.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. CAR
|14.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. NYJ
|15.
|*Tyler Higbee LA vs. LV
Note: Higbee (shin) had more snaps this past week, but only five targets and two catches.
|16.
|*Cade Otton TB at SF
Note: Otton only had 28 receiving yards, but did have 10 targets and scored a touchdown.
|17.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. NE
|18.
|Austin Hooper TEN vs. JAX
|19.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at BUF
|20.
|Jordan Akins HOU at DAL
|21.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at PIT
|22.
|Harrison Bryant CLE at CIN
|23.
|Jonnu Smith NE at ARI
|24.
|Mike Gesicki MIA at LAC
|25.
|Will Dissly SEA vs. CAR
|26.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG vs. PHI
|27.
|Tommy Tremble CAR at SEA
|28.
|Brock Wright DET vs. MIN
|29.
|Mitchell Wilcox CIN vs. CLE
|30.
|*David Njoku CLE at CIN
Note: Njoku missed last week with a knee injury, but he's slated to return this week. As always, I'll move him up after he starts practicing.
|31.
|*Cameron Brate TB at SF
Note: Brate sat out his fourth game in the last six, this time with an illness.
|32.
|*Hayden Hurst CIN vs. CLE
Note: Hurst hurt his calf early in the Bengals' win over the Chiefs and is unlikely to play this week. Mitchell Wilcox will be his replacement.
|33.
|Juwan Johnson NO at
|34.
|Cole Kmet CHI at
|35.
|Taysom Hill NO at
|36.
|Robert Tonyan GB at
|37.
|Logan Thomas WAS at
|38.
|MyCole Pruitt ATL at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. TB
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at DET
|3.
|Davante Adams LV at LAR
|4.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NYJ
|5.
|Travis Kelce KC at DEN
|6.
|*Josh Jacobs LV at LAR
Note: Jacobs (quad) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's estimated practice.
|7.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. MIA
|8.
|Nick Chubb CLE at CIN
|9.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. PHI
|10.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at DET
|11.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at LAC
|12.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. NE
|13.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. CLE
|14.
|A.J. Brown PHI at NYG
|15.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. MIN
|16.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. HOU
|17.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. JAX
Note: Coming off of a fourth consecutive inefficient running game.
|18.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. HOU
|19.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. MIA
|20.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. CLE
|21.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at ARI
|22.
|*Samaje Perine CIN vs. CLE
Note: I'm going to rank Perine as if Joe Mixon isn't playing until Mixon officially gets cleared.
|23.
|Jamaal Williams DET vs. MIN
|24.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR at SEA
|25.
|James Conner ARZ vs. NE
|26.
|Chris Godwin TB at SF
|27.
|Christian Kirk JAC at TEN
|28.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. CAR
|29.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. TB
|30.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ at BUF
Note: Wilson had a whopping 15 targets in the loss to the Vikings.
|31.
|Mark Andrews BAL at PIT
|32.
|*D'Andre Swift DET vs. MIN
Note: Swift finally led the Lions in carries and snaps, his first time since Week 1.
|33.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at DEN
Note: Pacheco had two catches on two targets in the loss to the Bengals - not huge, but it helps the Chiefs go against tendencies with him on the field.
|34.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at DAL
|35.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. BAL
|36.
|Miles Sanders PHI at NYG
|37.
|Zonovan Knight NYJ at BUF
|38.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAC
Note: Waddle left Sunday's loss to the Niners to get checked out with a leg injury, but later returned, but had just one catch on five targets.
|39.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. CAR
|40.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. NE
|41.
|Amari Cooper CLE at CIN
|42.
|Mike Evans TB at SF
|43.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at NYG
|44.
|*Michael Gallup DAL vs. HOU
Note: Gallup scored twice on red zone targets in the romp over the Colts.
|45.
|DJ Moore CAR at SEA
|46.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at DET
|47.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA at LAC
Note: Wilson had just one carry and two targets in the loss the Niners. The matchup is a lot different this week against the Chargers, so I'd expect much better results this week.
|48.
|Rachaad White TB at SF
|49.
|Leonard Fournette TB at SF
|50.
|Travis Etienne JAC at TEN
|51.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. MIA
|52.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. PHI
|53.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. TB
Note: Of the Niners' key offensive players, I think Aiyuk gets hurt the most by Jimmy G's injury.
|54.
|*George Pickens PIT vs. BAL
Note: Pickens was angry about his lack of targets against the Falcons, as was I.
|55.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. NYJ
|56.
|*Nico Collins HOU at DAL
Note: Collins once again led the Texans in targets (10), but with Kyle Allen at the helm, that translated into three catches for 35 yards - at least he scored to salvage his day.
|57.
|Zay Jones JAC at TEN
|58.
|*Cam Akers LA vs. LV
Note: Akers was the clear lead back Sunday, getting 17 carries, scoring twice.
|59.
|Latavius Murray DEN vs. KC
|60.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. NYJ
|61.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. HOU
|62.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. BAL
|63.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. CLE
|64.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at DEN
|65.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at CIN
|66.
|Terrace Marshall CAR at SEA
|67.
|Corey Davis NYJ at BUF
|68.
|James Cook BUF vs. NYJ
|69.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at CIN
|70.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at SEA
|71.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at LAC
|72.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. KC
|73.
|DJ Chark DET vs. MIN
|74.
|*Van Jefferson LA vs. LV
Note: Jefferson is nominally the Rams' No. 1 receiver, but the Rams are down to Vince Ferragamo and Pat Haden throwing him the ball, so that distinction doesn't carry much value.
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL at PIT
|2.
|Brett Maher DAL vs. HOU
|3.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. NYJ
|4.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. CLE
|5.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. CAR
|6.
|Harrison Butker KC at DEN
|7.
|*Daniel Carlson LV at LAR
Note: Carlson had his first home miss since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, albeit from 52 yards out.
|8.
|*Nick Folk NE at ARI
Note: The Pats are back indoors this week, so Folk's recent distance issues should not be present.
|9.
|Greg Joseph MIN at DET
|10.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. PHI
|11.
|Michael Badgley DET vs. MIN
|12.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. MIA
|13.
|Ryan Succop TB at SF
|14.
|*Greg Zuerlein NYJ at BUF
Note: Zuerlein was back to 'Greg the Leg' status this past week, nailing five field goals, including one from 60 yards just before halftime.
|15.
|Robbie Gould SF vs. TB
|16.
|Jason Sanders MIA at LAC
|17.
|Riley Patterson JAC at TEN
|18.
|Jake Elliott PHI at NYG
|19.
|Randy Bullock TEN vs. JAX
|20.
|Matthew Wright PIT vs. BAL
|21.
|Cade York CLE at CIN
|22.
|Matt Gay LA vs. LV
|23.
|*Brandon McManus DEN vs. KC
Note: Find someone who loves you as much as coach Nathaniel Hackett loves 60+ FG attempts at sea level.
|24.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. NE
|25.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at SEA
|26.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at DAL
|27.
|Cairo Santos CHI at
|28.
|Joey Slye WAS at
|29.
|Mason Crosby GB at
|30.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at
|31.
|Wil Lutz NO at
Defenses
|1.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. HOU
|2.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. TB
|3.
|Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
|4.
|*Kansas City Chiefs at DEN
Note: It's the Chiefs' turn to ride.
|5.
|*Las Vegas Raiders at LAR
Note: I would normally never consider using the Raiders defense, but the pass rush looked good last week and of course the Rams are a mess right now.
|6.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE
|7.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. CAR
|8.
|Baltimore Ravens at PIT
|9.
|Philadelphia Eagles at NYG
|10.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL
|11.
|Tennessee Titans vs. JAX
|12.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF
|13.
|New York Jets at BUF
|14.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. NE
|15.
|Miami Dolphins at LAC
|16.
|New England Patriots at ARI
|17.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. LV
|18.
|Denver Broncos vs. KC
|19.
|Detroit Lions vs. MIN
|20.
|Houston Texans at DAL
|21.
|Cleveland Browns at CIN
|22.
|New York Giants vs. PHI
|23.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN
|24.
|Carolina Panthers at SEA
|25.
|Minnesota Vikings at DET
|26.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA