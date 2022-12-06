Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 14 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
December 6, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Six teams (ATL, CHI, GB, IND, NO, WAS) are on bye this week.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

Quarterbacks

1.Jalen Hurts PHI at NYG
2.Josh Allen BUF vs. NYJ
3.Patrick Mahomes KC at DEN
4.Joe Burrow CIN vs. CLE
5.Justin Herbert LAC vs. MIA
6.Jared Goff DET vs. MIN
7.*Kirk Cousins MIN at DET
Note: Cousins didn't commit any turnovers against the Jets, but it was otherwise a pretty lousy game for him, averaging just 4.9 yards per attempt.
8.Dak Prescott DAL vs. HOU
9.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at LAC
Note: Tagovailoa (ankle) is expected to be ready to start on Sunday night against the Chargers.
10.Kyler Murray ARZ vs. NE
11.*Derek Carr LV at LAR
Note: The matchup against the Rams doesn't look as daunting as it did at the beginning of the season.
12.Geno Smith SEA vs. CAR
13.Daniel Jones NYG vs. PHI
14.Tom Brady TB at SF
15.*Deshaun Watson CLE at CIN
Note: Watson's performance against the Texans was ugly. Was one week enough to shake off the rust? The Browns will need more from him this week against the Bengals.
16.Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. JAX
17.*Mike White NYJ at BUF
Note: White needed 57 passes to get to his 369 yards passing, and threw two interceptions against the Vikings. It'll be tougher sledding this week against the Bills.
18.*Tyler Huntley BAL at PIT
Note: Huntley is likely to start this week with Lamar Jackson week-to-week with a PCL sprain.
19.*Trevor Lawrence JAC at TEN
Note: Lawrence took a nasty hit right before halftime last week that had many fearing a knee injury, but he returned to action in the second half. It's also his left foot that's getting an MRI, not his knee.
20.Mac Jones NE at ARI
21.Kenny Pickett PIT vs. BAL
22.*Sam Darnold CAR at SEA
Note: Darnold will start and PJ Walker (ankle) will be the backup this week.
23.Russell Wilson DEN vs. KC
24.*Brock Purdy SF vs. TB
Note: Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter last week, and will presumably start the rest of the way for the Niners. Most of his passes were of the check-down variety last week.
25.*John Wolford LA vs. LV
Note: Wolford (neck) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report. It's possible that either Bryce Perkins over Baker Mayfield could start on Thursday night. Wolford was listed as limited in Tuesday's practice estimate.
26.*Kyle Allen HOU at DAL
Note: The Texans' offense has descended into farce with Allen.
27.Bryce Perkins LA vs. LV
28.*Baker Mayfield LA vs. LV
Note: The Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers and said there's a possibility he could play as early as this week, with John Wolford dealing with a neck injury. However, the Rams play on Thursday night against the Raiders.
29.*Lamar Jackson BAL at PIT
Note: Jackson has a sprained PCL and is week-to-week.
30.Justin Fields CHI at
31.Aaron Rodgers GB at
32.Marcus Mariota ATL at
33.Taylor Heinicke WAS at
34.Andy Dalton NO at
35.*Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. TB
Note: Garoppolo has a broken left foot and will be out for the rest of the regular season, though at least it looks as if he won't need surgery.

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. TB
2.*Josh Jacobs LV at LAR
Note: Jacobs (quad) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's estimated practice.
3.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. MIA
4.Nick Chubb CLE at CIN
5.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. PHI
6.Dalvin Cook MIN at DET
7.*Derrick Henry TEN vs. JAX
Note: Coming off of a fourth consecutive inefficient running game.
8.Tony Pollard DAL vs. HOU
9.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at ARI
10.*Samaje Perine CIN vs. CLE
Note: I'm going to rank Perine as if Joe Mixon isn't playing until Mixon officially gets cleared.
11.Jamaal Williams DET vs. MIN
12.D'Onta Foreman CAR at SEA
13.James Conner ARZ vs. NE
14.*D'Andre Swift DET vs. MIN
Note: Swift finally led the Lions in carries and snaps, his first time since Week 1.
15.*Isiah Pacheco KC at DEN
Note: Pacheco had two catches on two targets in the loss to the Bengals - not huge, but it helps the Chiefs go against tendencies with him on the field.
16.Dameon Pierce HOU at DAL
17.Najee Harris PIT vs. BAL
18.Miles Sanders PHI at NYG
19.Zonovan Knight NYJ at BUF
20.*Jeff Wilson MIA at LAC
Note: Wilson had just one carry and two targets in the loss the Niners. The matchup is a lot different this week against the Chargers, so I'd expect much better results this week.
21.Rachaad White TB at SF
22.Leonard Fournette TB at SF
23.Travis Etienne JAC at TEN
24.*Cam Akers LA vs. LV
Note: Akers was the clear lead back Sunday, getting 17 carries, scoring twice.
25.Latavius Murray DEN vs. KC
26.Devin Singletary BUF vs. NYJ
27.Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. HOU
28.James Cook BUF vs. NYJ
29.Kareem Hunt CLE at CIN
30.Chuba Hubbard CAR at SEA
31.Raheem Mostert MIA at LAC
32.Gus Edwards BAL at PIT
33.*Jordan Mason SF vs. TB
Note: The Niners definitively declared that Mason was CMC's backup - Mason had eight carries for 51 yards, while TDP didn't see the field.
34.Jerick McKinnon KC at DEN
35.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at NYG
36.*Kenyan Drake BAL at PIT
Note: After all but disappearing in Week 12, Drake outsnapped Gus Edwards in Week 13.
37.*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. BAL
Note: Warren was only minimally involved during the Steelers' win over Atlanta.
38.Alexander Mattison MIN at DET
39.James Robinson NYJ at BUF
40.Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs. JAX
41.*Kyren Williams LA vs. LV
Note: Williams had just three carries and one target last week.
42.Justice Hill BAL at PIT
43.Zamir White LV at LAR
44.*JaMycal Hasty JAC at TEN
Note: Not only did Travis Etienne (foot) play, but he played 88 percent of the snaps, relegating Hasty to just three snaps.
45.Marlon Mack DEN vs. KC
46.Boston Scott PHI at NYG
47.Benny Snell PIT vs. BAL
48.Malik Davis DAL vs. HOU
49.Nyheim Hines BUF vs. NYJ
50.Anthony McFarland PIT vs. BAL
51.Joe Mixon CIN vs. CLE
52.*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. CAR
Note: Walker is dealing with an unusual 'jammed' right ankle injury - he hasn't yet been ruled out for Week 14.
53.*DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. CAR
Note: Dallas has 'somewhat of a high-ankle issue' - an issue he played through on Sunday after Tony Jones left following a helmet-to-helmet hit.
54.*Tony Jones SEA vs. CAR
Note: Jones briefly subbed in against the Rams after Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) left with injuries, but then left with his own injury after suffering a helmet-to-helmet hit.
55.*Travis Homer SEA vs. CAR
Note: Homer sat out last week with a knee sprain and an illness.
56.*Wayne Gallman at
Note: Gallman was signed to the Seahawks practice squad Tuesday - with their RB attrition, it's a good bet he'll be active this week.
57.*Ameer Abdullah LV at LAR
Note: Abdullah (hamstring) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
58.Melvin Gordon at
59.Rex Burkhead HOU at DAL
60.Michael Carter NYJ at BUF
61.Damien Harris NE at ARI
62.J.K. Dobbins BAL at PIT
63.Aaron Jones GB at
64.David Montgomery CHI at
65.Alvin Kamara NO at
66.Brian Robinson WAS at
67.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at
68.Antonio Gibson WAS at
69.AJ Dillon GB at
70.Tyler Allgeier ATL at
71.Mark Ingram NO at

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN at DET
2.Davante Adams LV at LAR
3.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NYJ
4.Tyreek Hill MIA at LAC
5.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. NE
6.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. CLE
7.A.J. Brown PHI at NYG
8.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. MIN
9.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. HOU
10.Keenan Allen LAC vs. MIA
11.Tee Higgins CIN vs. CLE
12.Chris Godwin TB at SF
13.Christian Kirk JAC at TEN
14.DK Metcalf SEA vs. CAR
15.Deebo Samuel SF vs. TB
16.*Garrett Wilson NYJ at BUF
Note: Wilson had a whopping 15 targets in the loss to the Vikings.
17.*Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAC
Note: Waddle left Sunday's loss to the Niners to get checked out with a leg injury, but later returned, but had just one catch on five targets.
18.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. CAR
19.Marquise Brown ARZ vs. NE
20.Amari Cooper CLE at CIN
21.Mike Evans TB at SF
22.DeVonta Smith PHI at NYG
23.*Michael Gallup DAL vs. HOU
Note: Gallup scored twice on red zone targets in the romp over the Colts.
24.DJ Moore CAR at SEA
25.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. MIA
26.Darius Slayton NYG vs. PHI
27.*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. TB
Note: Of the Niners' key offensive players, I think Aiyuk gets hurt the most by Jimmy G's injury.
28.*George Pickens PIT vs. BAL
Note: Pickens was angry about his lack of targets against the Falcons, as was I.
29.Gabe Davis BUF vs. NYJ
30.*Nico Collins HOU at DAL
Note: Collins once again led the Texans in targets (10), but with Kyle Allen at the helm, that translated into three catches for 35 yards - at least he scored to salvage his day.
31.Zay Jones JAC at TEN
32.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. BAL
33.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. CLE
34.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at DEN
35.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at CIN
36.Terrace Marshall CAR at SEA
37.Corey Davis NYJ at BUF
38.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. KC
39.DJ Chark DET vs. MIN
40.*Van Jefferson LA vs. LV
Note: Jefferson is nominally the Rams' No. 1 receiver, but the Rams are down to Vince Ferragamo and Pat Haden throwing him the ball, so that distinction doesn't carry much value.
41.Adam Thielen MIN at DET
42.*Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at DEN
Note: I wanted to make a snarky remark about MVS but decided to drop it.
43.Jakobi Meyers NE at ARI
44.Julio Jones TB at SF
45.Mack Hollins LV at LAR
46.DeAndre Carter LAC vs. MIA
47.Demarcus Robinson BAL at PIT
48.Marvin Jones JAC at TEN
49.Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. NYJ
50.Devin Duvernay BAL at PIT
51.Robert Woods TEN vs. JAX
52.Elijah Moore NYJ at BUF
53.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. JAX
54.*Quez Watkins PHI at NYG
Note: Watkins will undergo an MRI for an AC joint sprain suffered in the win over the Titans.
55.Skyy Moore KC at DEN
56.Justin Watson KC at DEN
57.Richie James NYG vs. PHI
58.*Jameson Williams DET vs. MIN
Note: Williams had only one target in his debut, but is expected to incrementally increase his role.
59.Noah Brown DAL vs. HOU
60.DeVante Parker NE at ARI
61.Kendall Hinton DEN vs. KC
62.Nelson Agholor NE at ARI
63.*Ben Skowronek LA vs. LV
Note: Skowronek (shoulder) was listed as limited on Tuesday.
64.*Courtland Sutton DEN vs. KC
Note: Sutton left Sunday's loss to the Ravens with a hamstring injury and is day-to-day.
65.*Mike Williams LAC vs. MIA
Note: Williams (ankle) should be able to take part in practice this week.
66.Kadarius Toney KC at DEN
67.Brandin Cooks HOU at DAL
68.*Treylon Burks TEN vs. JAX
Note: Burks is in the concussion protocol after suffering a nasty hit against the Eagles last week.
69.Greg Dortch ARZ vs. NE
70.*Rondale Moore ARZ vs. NE
Note: There's some hope that Moore (groin) will be able to return after the bye this week.
71.Terry McLaurin WAS at
72.Chris Olave NO at
73.Christian Watson GB at
74.Allen Lazard GB at
75.Drake London ATL at
76.Curtis Samuel WAS at
77.Randall Cobb GB at
78.Jarvis Landry NO at
79.Jahan Dotson WAS at
80.Chase Claypool CHI at
81.Rashid Shaheed NO at

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC at DEN
2.Mark Andrews BAL at PIT
3.T.J. Hockenson MIN at DET
4.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. BAL
5.Dalton Schultz DAL vs. HOU
6.Foster Moreau LV at LAR
7.Gerald Everett LAC vs. MIA
8.George Kittle SF vs. TB
9.Evan Engram JAC at TEN
10.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. JAX
11.Greg Dulcich DEN vs. KC
12.Hunter Henry NE at ARI
13.Noah Fant SEA vs. CAR
14.Dawson Knox BUF vs. NYJ
15.*Tyler Higbee LA vs. LV
Note: Higbee (shin) had more snaps this past week, but only five targets and two catches.
16.*Cade Otton TB at SF
Note: Otton only had 28 receiving yards, but did have 10 targets and scored a touchdown.
17.Trey McBride ARZ vs. NE
18.Austin Hooper TEN vs. JAX
19.Tyler Conklin NYJ at BUF
20.Jordan Akins HOU at DAL
21.Isaiah Likely BAL at PIT
22.Harrison Bryant CLE at CIN
23.Jonnu Smith NE at ARI
24.Mike Gesicki MIA at LAC
25.Will Dissly SEA vs. CAR
26.Daniel Bellinger NYG vs. PHI
27.Tommy Tremble CAR at SEA
28.Brock Wright DET vs. MIN
29.Mitchell Wilcox CIN vs. CLE
30.*David Njoku CLE at CIN
Note: Njoku missed last week with a knee injury, but he's slated to return this week. As always, I'll move him up after he starts practicing.
31.*Cameron Brate TB at SF
Note: Brate sat out his fourth game in the last six, this time with an illness.
32.*Hayden Hurst CIN vs. CLE
Note: Hurst hurt his calf early in the Bengals' win over the Chiefs and is unlikely to play this week. Mitchell Wilcox will be his replacement.
33.Juwan Johnson NO at
34.Cole Kmet CHI at
35.Taysom Hill NO at
36.Robert Tonyan GB at
37.Logan Thomas WAS at
38.MyCole Pruitt ATL at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. TB
2.Justin Jefferson MIN at DET
3.Davante Adams LV at LAR
4.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NYJ
5.Travis Kelce KC at DEN
6.*Josh Jacobs LV at LAR
Note: Jacobs (quad) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's estimated practice.
7.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. MIA
8.Nick Chubb CLE at CIN
9.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. PHI
10.Dalvin Cook MIN at DET
11.Tyreek Hill MIA at LAC
12.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. NE
13.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. CLE
14.A.J. Brown PHI at NYG
15.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. MIN
16.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. HOU
17.*Derrick Henry TEN vs. JAX
Note: Coming off of a fourth consecutive inefficient running game.
18.Tony Pollard DAL vs. HOU
19.Keenan Allen LAC vs. MIA
20.Tee Higgins CIN vs. CLE
21.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at ARI
22.*Samaje Perine CIN vs. CLE
Note: I'm going to rank Perine as if Joe Mixon isn't playing until Mixon officially gets cleared.
23.Jamaal Williams DET vs. MIN
24.D'Onta Foreman CAR at SEA
25.James Conner ARZ vs. NE
26.Chris Godwin TB at SF
27.Christian Kirk JAC at TEN
28.DK Metcalf SEA vs. CAR
29.Deebo Samuel SF vs. TB
30.*Garrett Wilson NYJ at BUF
Note: Wilson had a whopping 15 targets in the loss to the Vikings.
31.Mark Andrews BAL at PIT
32.*D'Andre Swift DET vs. MIN
Note: Swift finally led the Lions in carries and snaps, his first time since Week 1.
33.*Isiah Pacheco KC at DEN
Note: Pacheco had two catches on two targets in the loss to the Bengals - not huge, but it helps the Chiefs go against tendencies with him on the field.
34.Dameon Pierce HOU at DAL
35.Najee Harris PIT vs. BAL
36.Miles Sanders PHI at NYG
37.Zonovan Knight NYJ at BUF
38.*Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAC
Note: Waddle left Sunday's loss to the Niners to get checked out with a leg injury, but later returned, but had just one catch on five targets.
39.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. CAR
40.Marquise Brown ARZ vs. NE
41.Amari Cooper CLE at CIN
42.Mike Evans TB at SF
43.DeVonta Smith PHI at NYG
44.*Michael Gallup DAL vs. HOU
Note: Gallup scored twice on red zone targets in the romp over the Colts.
45.DJ Moore CAR at SEA
46.T.J. Hockenson MIN at DET
47.*Jeff Wilson MIA at LAC
Note: Wilson had just one carry and two targets in the loss the Niners. The matchup is a lot different this week against the Chargers, so I'd expect much better results this week.
48.Rachaad White TB at SF
49.Leonard Fournette TB at SF
50.Travis Etienne JAC at TEN
51.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. MIA
52.Darius Slayton NYG vs. PHI
53.*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. TB
Note: Of the Niners' key offensive players, I think Aiyuk gets hurt the most by Jimmy G's injury.
54.*George Pickens PIT vs. BAL
Note: Pickens was angry about his lack of targets against the Falcons, as was I.
55.Gabe Davis BUF vs. NYJ
56.*Nico Collins HOU at DAL
Note: Collins once again led the Texans in targets (10), but with Kyle Allen at the helm, that translated into three catches for 35 yards - at least he scored to salvage his day.
57.Zay Jones JAC at TEN
58.*Cam Akers LA vs. LV
Note: Akers was the clear lead back Sunday, getting 17 carries, scoring twice.
59.Latavius Murray DEN vs. KC
60.Devin Singletary BUF vs. NYJ
61.Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. HOU
62.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. BAL
63.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. CLE
64.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at DEN
65.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at CIN
66.Terrace Marshall CAR at SEA
67.Corey Davis NYJ at BUF
68.James Cook BUF vs. NYJ
69.Kareem Hunt CLE at CIN
70.Chuba Hubbard CAR at SEA
71.Raheem Mostert MIA at LAC
72.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. KC
73.DJ Chark DET vs. MIN
74.*Van Jefferson LA vs. LV
Note: Jefferson is nominally the Rams' No. 1 receiver, but the Rams are down to Vince Ferragamo and Pat Haden throwing him the ball, so that distinction doesn't carry much value.

Kickers

1.Justin Tucker BAL at PIT
2.Brett Maher DAL vs. HOU
3.Tyler Bass BUF vs. NYJ
4.Evan McPherson CIN vs. CLE
5.Jason Myers SEA vs. CAR
6.Harrison Butker KC at DEN
7.*Daniel Carlson LV at LAR
Note: Carlson had his first home miss since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, albeit from 52 yards out.
8.*Nick Folk NE at ARI
Note: The Pats are back indoors this week, so Folk's recent distance issues should not be present.
9.Greg Joseph MIN at DET
10.Graham Gano NYG vs. PHI
11.Michael Badgley DET vs. MIN
12.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. MIA
13.Ryan Succop TB at SF
14.*Greg Zuerlein NYJ at BUF
Note: Zuerlein was back to 'Greg the Leg' status this past week, nailing five field goals, including one from 60 yards just before halftime.
15.Robbie Gould SF vs. TB
16.Jason Sanders MIA at LAC
17.Riley Patterson JAC at TEN
18.Jake Elliott PHI at NYG
19.Randy Bullock TEN vs. JAX
20.Matthew Wright PIT vs. BAL
21.Cade York CLE at CIN
22.Matt Gay LA vs. LV
23.*Brandon McManus DEN vs. KC
Note: Find someone who loves you as much as coach Nathaniel Hackett loves 60+ FG attempts at sea level.
24.Matt Prater ARZ vs. NE
25.Eddy Pineiro CAR at SEA
26.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at DAL
27.Cairo Santos CHI at
28.Joey Slye WAS at
29.Mason Crosby GB at
30.Younghoe Koo ATL at
31.Wil Lutz NO at

Defenses

1.Dallas Cowboys vs. HOU
2.San Francisco 49ers vs. TB
3.Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
4.*Kansas City Chiefs at DEN
Note: It's the Chiefs' turn to ride.
5.*Las Vegas Raiders at LAR
Note: I would normally never consider using the Raiders defense, but the pass rush looked good last week and of course the Rams are a mess right now.
6.Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE
7.Seattle Seahawks vs. CAR
8.Baltimore Ravens at PIT
9.Philadelphia Eagles at NYG
10.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL
11.Tennessee Titans vs. JAX
12.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF
13.New York Jets at BUF
14.Arizona Cardinals vs. NE
15.Miami Dolphins at LAC
16.New England Patriots at ARI
17.Los Angeles Rams vs. LV
18.Denver Broncos vs. KC
19.Detroit Lions vs. MIN
20.Houston Texans at DAL
21.Cleveland Browns at CIN
22.New York Giants vs. PHI
23.Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN
24.Carolina Panthers at SEA
25.Minnesota Vikings at DET
26.Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA
