What Offseason Changes Will Mean For 2023 Patriots Super Bowl Odds

The New England Patriots are perennially one of the more polarizing teams to talk about in the NFL offseason. When you are coached by Bill Belichick and have an impactful owner like Robert Kraft who is not afraid to spend a lot of money to win, you have a team that can always make a Super Bowl run if the ball bounces in their direction.

Patriots Offseason Outlook

The 2022 Patriots ended the NFL regular season with an 8-9 record and in third place in the AFC East. New England's 2022 mark was regressive compared to how the team faired one year before in its initial season without Tom Brady. The 2021 Patriots went 10-7, finished in second place in the AFC East, and advanced to the playoffs.

One of the most significant changes that the Patriots made from 2021 to 2021 came at offensive coordinator. Josh McDaniels accepted a head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason and the Patriots elected to stick to an in-house hire as his successor. That hire was a tandem of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who are best known for their defensive and special teams' prowess.

Following a massive regression from Mac Jones, the Patriots' offense overall, and the team's record, it did not take long into the current offseason to right the wrong with the hiring of Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator. This will be Billy O's second stint with the Patriots. He last coached with the team back in 2011 as their offensive coordinator.

With the offseason just underway, don't expect the Patriots to stop there when it comes to changes. With a vast need for reliable assets at wide receiver, you should expect the team to address that position with a notable name to give Jones all the help he needs to take a step forward.

How Can Offseason Changes Impact 2023 Patriots Super Bowl Odds?

Last preseason, Patriots' 2022 Super Bowl odds were +4000 at BetMGM Massachusetts on September 8, just ahead of the start of the new NFL campaign, good for the 20th best in the league.

If the Patriots continue to make the right moves, you could expect Patriots' 2023 Super Bowl odds in the +3000 range or better, which would slate them as a fringe top-16 team to win the Super Bowl.

