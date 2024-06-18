2024 Travelers Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

This article is part of our Golf Picks series.

Travelers Championship Betting Preview

This week the PGA Tour heads to Cromwell, CT for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Typically one of the highest-attended events on the calendar, the week caps off a busy part of the schedule that precedes the Midwest Swing. A total of 71 players are in the field for the final Signature Event of the year, which will not have a cut. Scottie Scheffler -- the tournament favorite at under 4-1 odds -- headlines the group of players on hand.

Last year, long-shot Keegan Bradley -- at 90-1 -- defeated Brian Harman and Zac Blair by two strokes for his sixth PGA Tour victory.

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 5:00 PM ET Tuesday

Check out the best sports betting websites for other odds, offers and promotions.

Course Overview

Par 70, 6,835 yards

Average Strokes Gained Rankings: Travelers Championship Winners Since 2019

SG: Off-the-Tee: 23.8

SG: Approach: 9.0

SG: Around-the-Green: 27.8

SG: Putting: 7.8

SG: Tee-to-Green: 5.0

Driving Distance: 32.8

Driving Accuracy: 22.8

One of the shortest courses on Tour and one of only a handful under 7,000 yards, the venue is no stranger to allowing birdies as Bradley reached 23-under last year and it seems as if someone is on 59-watch at some point during the tournament on a yearly basis. With only two par-4s over 450 yards, there's much more of a premium on accuracy over distance off the tee with eight dogleg holes and fairways that are surrounded by thick rough. Iron play tends to be a key statistic as the winner has ranked in the top-5 in SG: Approach in three of the last five years. I'll especially target those that hit it well from 125-175 yards with a lot of iron shots coming in that range. The closing six-hole stretch can initiate a lot of drama, as the par-5 13th is reachable in two and the par-4 15th is driveable for the entire field with water in play.

High-Flyers at River Highlands

The following golfers have the lowest scoring average at TPC River Highlands since 2019.

2022 champion Schauffele tops the list, and he's putted incredibly well here having gained 1.8 strokes per round on the greens over his last eight rounds at the course. He comes in as the second choice on the board at 15-2 odds on the heels of four consecutive top-10 finishes. Schauffele ranked fourth in SG: Approach at last week's U.S. Open. Right behind him on the list is Harman (40-1 odds), who has about as good of a track record in Cromwell as you could have without winning with six top-10s over his last nine trips. His form has been mediocre with his most recent top-10 coming at THE PLAYERS, but he did have a respectable T21 at Pinehurst last week.

Approach at Will

These five players, on a per-round basis, gained the most strokes on approach over their last 20 rounds.

Scheffler once again pops up on both lists, and even though he's coming off a disappointing week at Pinehurst in which he finished T41, he still managed to finish fourth in SG: Approach. Assuming the putter comes back to life, it's hard to fathom that he wouldn't find himself in contention after posting a pair of 63s here last year en route to a T4 finish. Another player on this list that has been in strong form with his irons is Straka, who has gained strokes in the category in seven straight tournaments. He's also looking to bounce back from a subpar performance at the U.S. Open, and most of his struggles were also with his short game. Straka has a best finish of T10 in five trips to TPC River Highlands and enters the week at 35-1 odds.

Travelers Championship Bets: Outright Picks

Collin Morikawa (12-1)

If I keep betting Morikawa to win, it's eventually going to happen, right? He's finished no worse than T23 over his last eight starts with four top-5s during that stretch. He's one of the hottest golfers on Tour right now, and I expect the win to come soon.

Patrick Cantlay (20-1)

Cantlay's history at TPC River Highlands stands out -- six straight top-15 finishes with a career-best T4 last year in which he led the field in SG: Tee-to-Green. He was third in approach at Pinehurst as he sprung back into form.

Si Woo Kim (45-1)

Kim's ball striking numbers always stand out as he's 20th in SG: Off-the-tee, 10th in approach and sixth from tee to green. That's led to 10 top-25s in 17 starts but just one top-10. The four-time Tour winner is due to get into contention soon.

Travelers Championship Bets: Other Wagers

Russell Henley

Top-5 Finish: 5-1

I hit a top-10 wager with Sam Burns at Pinehurst, and I'll start this week with Henley. We know that precision off the tee is much more of a premium than distance this week, and he's fifth on Tour in driving accuracy. As a result, it's no surprise that he has four top-20s here in six appearances.

Matthieu Pavon

Top-10 Finish: 7-1

Pavon broke out of his slump last week as he was in the final pairing Sunday and ultimately finished in solo fifth while gaining shots in every strokes gained category. Across 13 starts this season, he's managed four top-10s.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Top-5 Finish: 12-1

Bezuidenhout continues to trend in a positive direction with only one missed cut over his last 10 starts, highlighted by a fourth-place result at the Memorial two weeks ago. The short hitter won't be held back at this 6,800-yard venue.

Travelers Championship Bets: Head-to-Head Matchups

Tommy Fleetwood (-110) over Tony Finau

Fleetwood has been the model of consistency I'm looking for in matchups with six top-20s over his last 11 starts. He's one of the most accurate drivers on Tour, which makes him a strong course fit. Finau is a fade for me this week, as he missed three of his last five cuts here and has zero top-10s across eight appearances.

Corey Conners (-120) over Sam Burns

Both players are coming off a top-10, but Conners had a top-10 in his last trip to TPC River Highlands whereas Burns missed the cut. Conners is playing some of the best golf of his career, ranking second in SG: Approach and 15th in total strokes gained this season. It's tough to go wrong with the more accurate driver and better iron player.

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's latest PGA odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!