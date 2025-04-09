2025 Masters: LIV Golf Contenders

The Masters

Course: Augusta National Golf Club (Par 72, 7,555 yards)

Purse: $20,000,000

Winner: $3,600,000

Tournament Preview

12 LIV Golfers will compete at The Masters at Augusta National starting April 10. One of those representatives, Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, looked to be on his way to his third LIV Golf tournament victory and entered Championship Sunday with a two-stroke lead in Miami. However, DeChambeau had to settle for a solo fifth after carding a three-over 75 while Ripper GC's Marc Leishman captured his first LIV Golf title. It was a sweep for the all-Australian Ripper GCs who beat out the Crushers for an eight-stroke victory.

Including DeChambeau, seven of the 12 LIV Golf representatives at The Masters finished in the top-10 at LIV Golf Miami; Charl Schwartzel (second), Sergio Garcia (third), Phil Mickelson (sixth), Patrick Reed (T7), Cameron Smith (T9) and Jon Rahm (T9). Their attention will shift away from the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral to Augusta National for the 89th edition of The Masters, the first major of the year.

Past Masters Champions

Jon Rahm (13-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Miami: T9

LIV Golf Standings: 3rd

Number of Masters Appearances: Eight (made the cut every time)

Performance at 2024 Masters: T45

Performance in other Majors in 2024: MC at PGA Championship, T7 at Open Championship

Rahm entered 2025 as the reigning LIV Golf Individual Champion, having won two of the last three tournaments in 2024 to overlap Niemann at the top of the standings. Rahm's 2025 LIV Golf campaign has gotten off to a similar start to his inaugural season; top-10 finishes in all tournaments and in consistent contention for a podium finish, though he has only one to his name so far (T2 in Riyadh). The Legion XIII captain leads the league in birdies made (76), ranks third in GIR (73.70 percent) and top-12 in scrambling opportunities, putts per hole and driving distance, though his 58.57 percent driving accuracy is middle of the pack. Rahm entered last year's Masters tournament as the reigning champion, and while he managed to make the cut he finished a disappointing T45. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and was forced to withdraw from the U.S. Open due to a left foot infection, but he managed to finish the 2024 major season strong with a T7 finish at Royal Troon.

Sergio Garcia (60-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Miami: 3rd

LIV Golf Standings: 2nd

Number of Masters Appearances: 25 (made the cut 15 times)

Performance at 2024 Masters: MC

Performance at other Majors in 2024: T12 at U.S. Open

Garcia joined Leishman as the only two players to score under par in every round at LIV Golf Miami. Garcia earned his second LIV Golf trophy when he won by three strokes over Dean Burmester in Singapore, and the Fireballs GC captain is well within striking distance of Joaquin Niemann at the top of the individual season standings. Through five LIV Golf tournaments, Garcia ranks T1 in scrambling (70.83 percent), second in driving accuracy (68.57 percent), fourth in GIR (73.33 percent) and 10th in birdies made (64). He has failed to make the cut in five of his last six outings at The Masters after winning in 2017, though he did manage to grab a top-15 finish at the U.S. Open in 2024.

Patrick Reed (90-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Miami: T7

LIV Golf Standings: 21st

Number of Masters Appearances: 11 (made the cut nine times)

Performance at 2024 Masters: T12

Performance at other Majors in 2024: T53 at PGA Championship

Similar to 2024, Reed was in contention at LIV Golf Miami after a five-under 67 first round to end the day on top of the leaderboard, only to shoot five-over across the last two rounds. Still, his T7 finish at Trump National Doral was his best of the 2025 season and he's finished T10 or better in two of the last three LIV Golf tournaments. Reed also earned a spot at The Open following his solo second at International Series Macau, so the 34-year-old American has some momentum behind him heading into Augusta National. Reed has made the cut at The Masters in every year since winning in 2018, and has finished T12 or better in four of the last five years.

Phil Mickelson (100-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Miami: 6th

LIV Golf Standings: 12th

Number of Masters Appearances: 31 (made the cut 28 times)

Performance at 2024 Masters: T43

Performance at other Majors in 2024: MC at PGA Championship, MC at U.S. Open, T60 at Open Championship

Mickelson floundered for most of 2024, missing the cut in three of four majors while finishing in the top-10 of a LIV Golf tournament only once. He's been much better so far in 2025 and has earned points in the last four LIV Golf tournaments since missing the opening event in Riyadh due to a shoulder injury. The HyFlyers GC captain is in the lower half of the rankings across most statistical categories, but he also ranks eighth in both driving accuracy (63.10 percent) and putts per hold (1.59). Mickelson has made the cut in 90.3 percent of his Masters outings, with his T2 finish in 2023 being his best finish in recent history. A three-time Masters champion (2004, 2006, 2010), Mickelson brings experience and course knowledge to Augusta that makes it hard to write him off, even at 54 years of age.

Dustin Johnson (130-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Miami: T27

LIV Golf Standings: 28th

Number of Masters Appearances: 14 (made the cut 11 times)

Performance at 2024 Masters: MC

Performance at other Majors in 2024: T43 at PGA Championship, MC at U.S. Open, T31 at Open Championship

It's been a disappointing season for the 4Aces GC captain, who has failed to accrue points towards the LIV Golf individual season standings in four of the first five tournaments of 2025. Johnson looked to have regained his form in Singapore after scoring 11-under through the first two rounds (including an eight-under 63 first round), but he faded to T5 after a two-over 73 on Championship Sunday. He crumbled on the Blue Monster course at National Doral with a seven-over 79 in the final round, and he'll have to show more consistency this weekend if he wants to be in contention for his second green jacket. Johnson set The Masters Tournament 72-hole scoring record in 2020 by shooting 20-under-par, but has failed to make the cut in two of the last four years.

Charl Schwartzel (250-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Miami: 2nd

LIV Golf Standings: 14th

Number of Masters Appearances: 15 (made the cut 10 times)

Performance at 2024 Masters: MC

Despite finishing T35 in half of last year's LIV Golf tournaments, Schwartzel managed to finish the year 21st in the individual standings, largely thanks to his T2 and T3 finishes in Jeddah and Adelaide, respectively. The 2011 Masters champion has demonstrated more consistency in 2025 with four straight top-20 LIV Golf tournament finishes and surged to solo second in Miami after ending with a six-under 66 final round. Schwartzel leads the league in putts per hole (1.53) and is T1 in scrambling opportunities (70.83 percent). He also ranks 16th in both driving accuracy (60.48 percent) and birdies made (61). He made the cut for four straight years before failing to make the weekend in 2024 with scores of 74-81.

Bubba Watson (500-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Miami: T32

LIV Golf Standings: 36th

Number of Masters Appearances: 16 (made the cut 13 times)

Performance at 2024 Masters: MC

Watson's 2025 LIV Golf season got off to a solid start with T12-T21 finishes in Riyadh and Adelaide, respectively, but the RangeGoats GC captain has finished T30 or worse in the last three tournaments. He does rank 13th and 15th in driving distance (308.2 yards) and driving accuracy (61.43 percent), respectively, but also ranks T35 in putts per hole (1.64) and 48th in scrambling opportunities (50.57 percent). Watson, who joins Mickelson as the only LIV Golf player to win The Masters multiple times (2012, 2014), has failed to make the cut in the last two years.

The Rest of the Field

Bryson DeChambeau (19-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Miami: 5th

LIV Golf Standings: 15th

Number of Masters Appearances: Eight (made the cut six times)

Best Finish at the Masters: T6 (2024)

Performance at other Majors in 2024: 2nd at PGA Championship, Winner at U.S. Open, MC at Open Championship

DeChambeau carried his momentum from his strong finish at LIV Golf Hong Kong into Miami and entered Championship Sunday at the top of the leaderboard. Unfortunately for the Crushers GC captain, he wasn't able to hold onto that top spot after double bogeys on the 4th and 10th holes. Still, his solo fifth in Miami was his best of the season and his third top-10 finish in five LIV Golf tournaments. Unsurprisingly, he leads the LIV Golf league in driving distance (322.6 yards), but he also ranks T5 in driving accuracy (64.76 percent), 10th in GIR (70.74 percent), T11 in birdies made (63) and 15th in scrambling opportunities (60.76 percent). DeChambeau was the best LIV Golf performer in the majors last year, highlighted by his one-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open. After missing the cut at Augusta National in 2022 and 2023, DeChambeau bounced back with a T6 finish in 2024, which is his best performance at The Masters.

Brooks Koepka (30-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Miami: T18

LIV Golf Standings: 10th

Number of Masters Appearances: Nine (made the cut seven times)

Best finish at the Masters: T2 (2019, 2023)

Performance at 2024 Masters: T45

Performance at other Majors in 2024: T26 at PGA Championship, T26 at U.S. Open, T43 at Open Championship

The Smash GC captain has had an inconsistent start to the 2025 LIV Golf season, finishing in the top-10 in two tournaments (including solo second in Singapore) while finishing T33 or worse in two other events. He is ranked T3 and fifth in putts per hole (1.55) and birdies made (69), respectively, but ranks in the bottom third of the LIV Golf field in GIR (66.30 percent - T37) and driving accuracy (52.86 percent - T38). Koepka has made the cut at Augusta National in the last two years and in each of his last eight major outings, including his victory at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Joaquin Niemann (40-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Miami: T33

LIV Golf Standings: 1st

Number of Masters Appearances: Five (made the cut four times)

Best finish at The Masters: T16 (2023)

Performance at 2024 Masters: T22

Performance at other Majors in 2024: T39 at PGA Championship, T58 at Open Championship

Like he did in 2024, Niemann has two LIV Golf victories to his name in 2025 (Adelaide and Singapore), and sits at the top of the individual season standings. He did have a poor outing in Miami after opening the tournament with a six-over 78, but the Torque GC captain should still be considered one of the favorites to capture his first green jacket. Through five LIV Golf tournaments, Niemann is T3 in birdies made (70), fifth in driving distance (317.8 yards) and seventh in GIR (72.22 percent), scrambling opportunities (64.00 percent) and putts per hole (1.58). Niemann has made the cut in each of his last four outings at Augusta National after missing the cut in his Masters debut in 2018.

Tyrrell Hatton (50-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Miami: T33

LIV Golf Standings: 26th

Number of Masters Appearances: Eight (made the cut six times)

Best finish at the Masters: T9 (2024)

Performance at other Majors in 2024: T63 at PGA Championship, T26 at U.S. Open, MC at Open Championship

Hatton has earned points in four of the first five LIV Golf tournaments, though his performance thus far has been disappointing by his lofty standards. He entered the 2025 season with momentum following wins at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Hero Dubai Desert Classic, as well as solo second at the Abu Dhabi Championship, but Hatton hasn't been able to translate that success to the LIV Golf circuit. He ranks T5 in GIR (72.96 percent) and 12th in scrambling opportunities (61.64 percent), but he's had some issues with his accuracy off the tee (54.76 percent -- T36). Hatton has made the cut at Augusta National in four straight years, and his T9 finish in 2024 is his best outing at The Masters.

Cameron Smith (60-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Miami: T9

LIV Golf Standings: 29th

Number of Masters Appearances: Eight (made the cut each time)

Best finish at the Masters: T2 (2020)

Performance at 2024 Masters: T6

Performance at other Majors in 2024: T63 at PGA Championship, T32 at U.S. Open, MC at Open Championship

Rounding off the LIV Golf contingent is Smith, who is coming off his best performance of the 2025 LIV Golf season, and his efforts in Miami helped propel Ripper GC to their first team trophy of the year. His accuracy off the tee (43.33 percent -- 52nd) and his low GIR (63.70 percent -- T45) have been major detractors for Smith this season. They have masked his elite scrambling ability (67.35 percent -- fourth) and putting game (1.57 putts per hole -- T5). Despite a rather disappointing LIV Golf season, Smith shouldn't be counted out at The Masters; the 31-year-old Australian has made the cut in all eight appearances at Augusta National, finishing T6 or better in four of those outings.

