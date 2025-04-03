DraftKings LIV Golf DFS Picks: Miami Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

LIV Golf Miami

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: Trump National Doral, Florida

Course: Blue Monster

Yardage: 7,701

Par: 72

Tournament Preview

After four tournaments spanning two continents, the LIV Golf league makes its first stop in the United States this weekend in Florida at Trump National Doral. The Doral has been host to a LIV Golf tournament in each year since the league's conception in 2022; it held the Team Championship in the first two years before joining the regular-season schedule in 2024.

Heading into LIV Golf Miami, the top of the standings look eerily similar to this time last year, with Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann on top thanks to his two individual victories, most recently in Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club. Niemann began the 2024 season winning two of the first three tournaments (Mayakoba and Jeddah) and led for most of the year until Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm overtook the lead and held on for the Individual Championship. Rahm currently sits in a somewhat-distant second with 66.70 points as his streak of top-10 finishes at LIV Golf tournaments he's completed extended with a T5 in Singapore. Making his first appearance in the top-10 of the individual standings is Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka, thanks to his finish of second at LIV Golf Singapore.

Individual Standings

Team Standings

Fireballs GC - 104 points (1) Legion XIII - 86.00 points (2) Torque GC - 36.00 points (5) Ripper GC - 34.00 points (3) Crushers GC - 32.00 points (6) Stinger GC - 29.50 points (4)

The Fireballs used a 10-under final round to surge to a three stroke victory over Legion XIII. The Fireballs have won the last three LIV Golf tournaments, which is the longest streak since LIV Golf changed to a 13-team format in 2024, and a win in Miami would tie 4Aces GC in 2022 for the longest winning streak in league history. Legion XIII sits comfortably in second thanks to two second-place finishes and a victory in Riyadh, while Torque GC leapfrogged the Rippers for third in the team standings.

Augusta National on the Horizon

For 12 players, LIV Golf Miami will serve as an all-important tune up for The Masters at Augusta National starting April 10. Rahm entered last year's major as the defending champion, and while he was able to make the cut he finished T45, far lower than what he was hoping for.

Six other former Masters winners will look to don the green jacket once again; Dustin Johnson (2020), Patrick Reed (2018), Sergio Garcia (2017), Bubba Watson (2012, 2014), Charl Schwartzel (2011) and Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010). Former major winners who will also be in attendance at Augusta include reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, 2023 PGA champion Koepka and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith. Niemann's performance in the LIV Golf league earned him a special invitation to The Masters and Tyrrell Hatton earned an invite thanks to his T9 finish in 2024.

Champions Profile

The Blue Monster will give the 12 Masters participants plenty of challenges that should help them heading into Augusta. It's welcomed in the LIV Golf league for the past four years but also hosted the Doral Open from 1962 to 2006 and other PGA tournaments including the WGC-Cadillac Championship. At over 7,600 yards, the course is peppered with strategically-placed bunks while water is in play on nearly every hole. The signature par-4 18th hole is one of the most difficult finishing holes in golf, with water on the left hand side that comes into play off the tee and approaching the green. It scored as the most difficult hole last year with a 4.25 stroke average, while the par-5 eighth ranked as the easiest with a 4.61 stroke average.

More than half the field at LIV Golf Miami in 2024 finished over par, with only three carding 10-under or better across the tournament. It was the venue for Dean Burmester's first LIV Golf victory as he managed to catch up and eventually surpass Garcia on the second playoff hole. On the team side of things, Legion XIII went 22-under through the first two days, which was enough for them to hang on for a one-stroke victory over RangeGoats GC.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Jon Rahm (Captain, Legion XIII) - $11,800 (winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +600)

Rahm continues to be the most consistent (and arguably best) player in the league since joining in 2024. He finished T5 in Singapore thanks to four-under par scores in the first and third rounds, and he broke a LIV Golf record with 21 consecutive under-par rounds. Rahm has finished top-10 in every LIV Golf tournament he has completed, and his odds of such a finish are -175. He leads the league in birdies made (62) and ranks fourth, ninth and 11th in GIR (76.39 percent), scrambling opportunities (68.63 percent) and driving distance (307.0 yards), respectively.

Joaquin Niemann (Captain, Torque GC) - $11,100 (+700)

There's no one playing better in the LIV Golf League right now than the Torque GC captain, who has won two of the last three tournaments after finishing T33 in Riyadh. Niemann's start to the 2025 season is similar to what he did last year, and he'll be looking to keep the pedal to the medal to avoid being usurped by Rahm or another contender this time around. Niemann ranks second in the field in both birdies made (61) and scrambling opportunities (72.00 percent), third in GIR (76.85 percent) and sixth in driving distance (314.2 yards) and ranks in the top-15 in driving accuracy and putts per hole.

Bryson DeChambeau (Captain, Crushers GC) - $10,700 (+900)

DeChambeau currently sits 16th in the LIV Golf individual season standings with 22.35 points, which is relatively disappointing given his lofty expectations. He hasn't won an individual title in the league since LIV Golf Chicago in September of 2023 (though of course he is the reigning U.S. Open champion), but he did surge to a T10 finish in Singapore after going 10-under across the final two rounds. Perhaps a return to home soil, one week ahead of the first major of the year, will be enough to push the Crushers GC captain into a legitimate contender in Miami. DeChambeau is one of two LIV Golf players to record four eagles this season and ranks third, seventh and T14 in driving distance (317.4 yards), driving accuracy (66.67 percent) and GIR (71.76 percent), respectively.

Tier 2 Values

Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC) - $9,100 (+2000)

Ancer has yet to put together a complete tournament in the LIV Golf league this season, though he's finished T2-T12-T10 over his last three outings and sits ninth in the individual standings. He finished T9 in Miami last year, and his accuracy off the tee (66.07 percent - T8) should allow him to maneuver around the deep rough and other hazards. He also ranks T14 in putts per hole (1.60) and top-20 in scrambling opportunities, birdies made and GIR.

Louis Oosthuizen (Captain, Stinger GC) - $8,400 (+2500)

Oosthuizen opened the 2025 LIV Golf season with finishes of T25-T37-T20, but he managed to earn his first big chunk of individual standings points with a T5 in Singapore. His T7 in Miami last year was one of his seven top-10 finishes during the 2024 season, and his ability to get out of trouble should help the Stinger GC captain remain in the hunt. Oosthuizen leads the league in scrambling opportunities (75.41 percent) and ranks top-20 in GIR and driving accuracy.

Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC) - $8,300 (+4000)

Ortiz has the wind behind his sails entering LIV Golf Miami, as he's coming off a three-stroke victory at International Series Macau last weekend. It was his second victory on The International Series and Asian Tour, and the win earned him a spot at The Open at Royal Portrush in July. He's middle-of-the-pack in accuracy off the tee and to the green, but he ranks T10 in birdies made (54) and top-20 in driving distance, putts per hole and scrambling opportunities.

Tier 3 Values

Dustin Johnson (Captain, 4Aces GC) - $8,000 (+4000)

Johnson returned to 2020 form in Singapore when he carded an eight-under 63 in the first round, the best score of the tournament. He wasn't able to translate that large margin into his first LIV Golf victory since Las Vegas in February of 2024, but his T5 finish was a far cry from his performance over the first three tournaments of the season. Johnson finished T24 in Miami last year, but he did win the WGC-Cadillac Championship at National Doral in 2015.

Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC) - $7,700 (+6000)

Campbell was impressive in Singapore, where he earned his first LIV Golf podium finish after scoring an 11-under cumulative score. Although he's last in the field in driving distance, the New Zealander is one of the more accurate golfers in the league, ranking 12th and T13 in GIR (73.15 percent) and driving accuracy (64.29 percent), respectively.

Harold Varner III (4Aces GC) - $7,300 (+7000)

Varner enters LIV Golf Miami as the league leader in GIR (78.24 percent), and if he can get his putting game into shape he would be a serious contender for his second LIV Golf trophy. The 34-year-old American has finished T7-T18-T19 over his last three LIV Golf tournaments and ranks fourth and sixth in driving accuracy (69.05 percent) and scrambling opportunities (70.21 percent), respectively.

Tier 4 Values

Jason Kokrak (Smash GC) - $7,200 (+7000)

Like Ortiz and Reed, Kokrak qualified for The Open in July after finishing third at the International Series Macau. He's also coming off his best finish of the LIV Golf season (T10) after going eight-under through the first two rounds.

Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC) - $6,900 (+12000)

Wolff hasn't played well over his last three LIV Golf outings (54-T42-T44), but he's had previous success on the Blue Monster course, having finished third in Miami in 2024. His distance off the tee gives him a chance at scoring low, but he'll need to stay out of trouble in order to maneuver up the leaderboard.

Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC) - $6,600 (+2500)

Jang has finished T40 or worse in three of four LIV Golf tournaments, but like Wolff his driving distance (seventh at 312.6 yards) will give him a chance to be successful on the Blue Monster course. He ranks T21 and T24 in birdies made (48) and GIR (70.37 percent), respectively.

