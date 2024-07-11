DraftKings LIV Golf DFS Picks: Andalucia Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

LIV Golf Andalucia

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

Course: Real Club Valderrama

Yardage: 7,010

Par: 71

Tournament Preview

With just five tournaments left in the 2024 season, LIV Golf makes its first of two stops in Europe as it heads to Real Club Valderrama in Spain. Andalucia will take place three weeks after Nashville, which saw another first-time champion in Legion XIII's Tyrrell Hatton, as the Englishman won the individual event by six strokes over Majesticks GC's Sam Horsfield. Hatton doubled his celebration at The Grove with his teammates, as Legion XIII dominated in the team event to capture its third trophy of the season, with Crushers GC and Torque GC rounding out the podium. Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann continues his reign at the top of the individual season standings thanks to his T3 finish in Nashville, while Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau followed up his emotional victory at the U.S. Open Championship with a T3 finish of his own at The Grove.

Andalucia will serve as an all-important tune-up for the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, the last major of the season. LIV Golf will be represented by 17 players at The Open, four of whom are past champions; Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith (2022), Majesticks GC co-captain Henrik Stenson (2016), HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson (2013) and Stinger GC captain Louis Oosthuizen (2010). Rahm and DeChambeau earned an invite as prior major champions, as did Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka and 4Aces captain Dustin Johnson. Horsfield and Fireballs GC's Abraham Ancer and David Puig earned their respective spots in The Open through qualifying events, and John Catlin -- who will play in Andalucia with Crushers GC for the third straight tournament in place of Charles Howell III -- earned his spot thanks to his play on the Asian Tour and International Series. Rounding out the LIV Golf representation are Hatton, Niemann, Stinger GC's Dean Burmester, Cleeks GC's Adrian Meronk and HyFlyers GC's Andy Ogletree.

Thanks to his victory at The Grove, Hatton surged past Stinger GC's Dean Burmester and Louis Oosthuizen to the top-three of the LIV Golf individual season standings. Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm both remain at the top thanks to their respective T3 finishes in Nashville. And while Bryson DeChambeau was able to also finish for a share of third, he remains outside of the top-10.

Individual Standings

Other notables: Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers GC (12th with 73.16 points); Talor Gooch, Smash GC (13th with 72.13 points)

Team Standings

Crushers GC - 137.5 points (Previous: 1) Legion XIII - 128 points (2) Torque GC - 107 points (3) Ripper GC - 93 points (4) Smash GC - 85.50 points (5)

Little has changed in regards to the order of the team standings, however the gap between the top two teams has significantly decreased after Legion XIII captured their third team trophy of the season in Nashville, while Crushers GC finished second. The top three teams receive a first-round bye at the Team Championship event in Chicago, and the race for that third seed is close, with Torque GC currently holding onto that spot ahead of the all-Australian Ripper GC and Smash GC.

Champions Profile

Real Club Valderrama made its LIV Golf debut in 2023, and it will be the first of two European stops for the league this season. Coined as the "Augusta of Europe" for its championship pedigree and maintenance, Valderrama has hosted a number of professional tournaments, including the Ryder Cup in 1997. The course is on the shorter side at 7,010 yards, with just three par-five holes and four par-four holes under 400 yards. Don't let that fool you, however; Valderrama is one of the most difficult courses to score low at. In 2023, only 13 of the 48 players in the field scored under-par. The par-three 12th was the most difficult hole last year, with an average score of 3.34 and just 11 birdies carded.

Accuracy has been the name of the game for the entire season, and it's no different in Andalucia. In his victory last year at Valderrama, Gooch finished second in GIR (72.22 percent) and third in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), while runner-up DeChambeau led the field in GIR (74.07 percent). In his victory in Nashville, Hatton finished T2 in GIR, and the winner of six of the nine LIV Golf tournaments this season finished in the top-five in that category.

The 10th tournament of the LIV Golf season is nearly upon us. Here are my picks for LIV Golf Andalucia:

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Bryson DeChambeau (Captain, Crushers GC) - $11,500 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +650)

The three-week break should do wonders for DeChambeau after a busy stretch of tournaments that saw him capture his second U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst No. 2. DeChambeau followed that performance up with a share of third place at LIV Golf Nashville, where he led the field in driving accuracy (85.71 percent) and ranked in the top-10 in driving distance, GIR and birdies made. DeChambeau came second at LIV Golf Andalucia last year, losing by one stroke to Talor Gooch.

Jon Rahm (Captain, Legion XIII) - $10,900 (+750)

I left Rahm off my list for LIV Golf Nashville after he withdrew from Houston and the U.S. Open Championship, but I will not make that same mistake again after his T3 finish at The Grove. He finished Nashville T2 with 20 birdies and ranked fourth in both GIR (77.78 percent) and driving distance (336.1 yards). Rahm is the only player in the league to finish in the top-10 in every single LIV Golf tournament he has completed, and he'll look to capture his first LIV Golf trophy on home soil at Valderrama.

Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII) - $10,400 (+1100)

After scoring points in every LIV Golf tournament -- including three top-10 finishes -- Hatton finally put it all together in Nashville, winning at The Grove by a commanding six strokes. He carded six-under or better in all three rounds, and he finished the tournament second and fourth in GIR and putting average, respectively, which should translate well to Valderrama. Hatton is vying to go back-to-back at LIV Golf tournaments for the first time this season.

Tier 2 Values

Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC) - $9,500 (+2200)

Ortiz followed up his victory at LIV Golf Houston with a T9 finish in Nashville, where he ranked third in scrambling (77.78 percent), sixth in putting (1.50 putts per hole) and top-15 in driving accuracy and distance. Ortiz has accrued points in seven-straight LIV Golf tournaments, and he enters Andalucia fourth in birdies per round (4.78) and sixth in GIR (73.46 percent).

Louis Oosthuizen (Captain, Stinger GC) - $9,200 (+2200)

Like Rahm, Oosthuizen had to withdraw from LIV Golf Houston due to a back injury. The Stinger GC captain overcame a slow start in Nashville to card a seven-under 64 in the final round to finish the tournament nine-under, and he finished the tournament second in GIR (81.48 percent). Oosthuizen leads the league in scrambling (72.86 percent) and ranks second in driving accuracy (66.86 percent) and third in putting (1.54 putts per hole).

Paul Casey (Crushers GC) - $8,900 (+3500)

The GIR leader of the league has finished T9 in back-to-back LIV Golf tournaments. He wasn't in contention for the individual trophy in Nashville like he was in Houston, but the Englishman rode a six-under 65 in the final round to crack the top-10. His putting game has been one of his weak points this season, but Casey finished Nashville sixth in putting (1.50 putts per hole) and seventh in both driving accuracy (78.57 percent) and birdies made (17).

Tier 3 Values

Richard Bland (Cleeks GC) - $8,700 (+3000)

Bland has accumulated points in all but one LIV Golf tournament this season, and his T9 finish in Nashville was his second top-10 finish of the season as he led the field in putting (1.43 putts per hole) and finished third in driving accuracy (80.95 percent). He followed that up by going back-to-back in senior major victories, capturing the U.S. Senior Open title in a two-hole playoff against Hiroyuki Fujita. Bland's accuracy should serve him well in Valderrama, as he enters Andalucia third in GIR (74.28 percent) and 10th in driving accuracy (63.49 percent).

John Catlin (Crushers GC) - $7,900 (+5500)

Catlin will play in his third LIV Golf tournament for Charles Howell III (tibia). Despite being a substitute, Catlin was in contention at LIV Golf Nashville and entered the final round three strokes back of Hatton for the lead before settling for T7. Catlin followed that up with a runner-up finish at International Series Morocco, and thanks to his play on the Asian Tour, he is participating in the Open Championship.

Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC) - $7,200 (+8000)

Horsfield finally broke through at LIV Golf Nashville, with his six-under 65 in the final round at The Grove catapulting the Englishman to runner-up behind Hatton. Horsfield finished Nashville fourth in GIR (77.78 percent) and seventh in scrambling (75 percent). He followed that performance up by qualifying for the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, and he has all the momentum behind him heading into LIV Golf Andalucia.

Tier 4 Values

Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs GC) - $6,900 (+13000)

Chacarra rode a strong start at LIV Golf Nashville to finish T18, and he is coming off his best finish of the season at International Series Morocco, where he tied with Legion XIII's Caleb Surratt for third behind LIV Golf substitutes Ben Campbell and Catlin. Chacarra seems to have put behind his performances in the U.S. Open Championship and LIV Golf Houston, where he missed the cut and finished 41st, respectively.

Kieran Vincent (Legion XIII) - $6,700 (+13000)

After failing to accrue points over the first four tournaments of the LIV Golf season, Vincent has quietly finished in the top-24 in four of the last five events, including a season-best T18 in Nashville, where he finished 14th in GIR (72.22 percent) and 15th in driving distance (321.6 yards). He followed that up with a T28 finish at the International Series Morocco at four-under.

Pat Perez (4Aces GC) - $6,500 (+30000)

Perez rode a seven-under 64 in the final round at LIV Golf Nashville to a share of 14th place, thanks in large part to his 92.86 percent driving accuracy. He rode that momentum to a T8 finish at International Series Morocco.

