DraftKings LIV Golf DFS Picks: DC Cash and GPP Strategy

LIV Golf Invitational DC

Purse: $20M Individual, $5M Team

Winner's Share: $4M Individual, $3M Team

Location: Washington, D.C.

Course: Trump National Golf Club

Yardage: 7,479

Par: 72

Tournament Preview

LIV Golf is back in action following an exciting PGA Championship that saw Brooks Koepka take home his fifth major victory.

It has been a busy stretch of golf for many LIV participants, as those who played in the second major of the year are now playing for the fifth time in a six-week stretch -- and on three continents to boot. They will get a break soon, as the next LIV event at Valderrama will be held at the end of June. In addition to Koepka, many other LIV players are coming off a strong showing, including Bryson DeChambeau (T4), Cameron Smith (T9), Patrick Reed (T18) and Mito Pereira (T18).

Two weeks ago, Dustin Johnson took home the title at LIV Tulsa, defeating Smith and Branden Grace with a birdie on the first playoff hole. Stinger GC took home the team title for the first time this year, led by Grace, Dean Burmester (eighth), Louis Oosthuizen (27th) and Charl Schwartzel (35th).

Trump National is hosting a marquee event for the first time since the 2017 Senior PGA Championship and plays long at approximately 7,500 yards. The track includes the standard four par-3s and four par-5s. Four of the par-4s play over 460 yards and the par-4 ninth is driveable for the longer hitters, so I think there should be more of a premium on distance over accuracy off the tee.

Notably, Andy Ogletree will replace Paul Casey for Crushers GC, as Casey is dealing with a foot injury that caused him to withdraw from the PGA Championship. Lee Westwood is also back in the field after withdrawing in Tulsa due to a knee injury.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Cameron Smith - $10,300 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +800)

Smith has yet to claim victory this year, but one would think his winless streak won't last much longer considering he has notched four straight top-10 results. His short game was excellent in both majors -- he ranked second in Strokes Gained: Putting at Oak Hill -- and we know he's a great iron player. I'll pivot away from Koepka, with motivation and focus in question following his latest major win.

Mito Pereira - $9,800 (+1600)

Pereira is one of the best ball strikers on LIV and is coming off a solid showing at the PGA where he finished sixth in SG: Off-the-Tee and 16th in approach. His short game leaves something to be desired, but he's capable of winning with even an average showing on the greens.

Patrick Reed - $9,600 (+1400)

Reed has been one of the best LIV golfers over the last two months, finishing no worse than 14th over four LIV starts and posting a top-20 last week as well as a top-5 at the Masters. Although Reed's ball striking could be better, there's no denying his short game is world class.

Tier 2 Values

Harold Varner III - $9,100 (+2200)

Varner has started to heat up after a slow start to the year, recording consecutive top-10 LIV finishes and a T29 result in both majors. He's always been a steady player in all facets of the game and was 35th in SG: Tee-to-Green prior to joining LIV last season.

Sergio Garcia - $8,900 (+2200)

Garcia is coming off rounds of 66-66 at Monday's U.S. Open qualifier, which secured him a spot in the third major of the year at Los Angeles Country Club. Garcia has come close to winning several LIV events of late, recording three top-5s and a recent runner-up in Singapore.

Anirban Lahiri - $8,400 (+3500)

Lahiri sits 17th in the LIV standings despite missing the Orlando event. He has finished top-20 in three straight LIV events, and with a pair of runner-up finishes over nine LIV starts, he's an intriguing GPP option at a reasonable price.

Tier 3 Values

Carlos Ortiz - $7,900 (+4000)

Ortiz gets a discount after a few mediocre finishes, but let's not forget he had three straight top-10s to start the year and a pair of top-5s last year. Considering the rest of the golfers in the $7K range are 50-1 to win or worse, it's difficult to pass up the value on Ortiz.

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $7,500 (+5000)

Lopez-Chacarra seems to have found something in Singapore, where he finished 13th and notched his best result of the year. He did even better two weeks later with a fifth-place finish in Tulsa. The long-hitting 23-year-old already has a LIV win on his resume and should fit this course well.

Bubba Watson - $7,200 (+5000)

We know length will be important this week, and even at 44 years old Watson can still hit it far. He averaged over 300 yards off the tee in his last year on the PGA Tour, and he's looking to keep the momentum going following his first LIV top-10 two weeks ago in Tulsa.

Tier 4 Values

Scott Vincent - $6,900 (+10000)

Vincent has the upside we're looking for out of someone in the $6K range, with a fourth-place finish two starts ago in Singapore. His floor is pretty safe, too, with just one finish outside the top half of the field.

Danny Lee - $6,700 (+10000)

Lee has just one top-20 finish in six LIV starts, but the fact that it was a win makes him viable in this price range, which consists mainly of golfers with plenty of question marks.

Laurie Canter - $6,400 (N/A)

Canter's results are reasonable for this range, as he finished between 15th and 30th in his last four starts. He also posted a pair of LIV top-10s last season and a third-place result on the DP World Tour in December. Canter is arguably the best driver among those lower than $7,000.

