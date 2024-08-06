FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our FanDuel PGA DFS Picks series.

Wyndham Championship

Course: Sedgefield Country Club (7,131 yards, par 70)

Purse: $7,900,000

Winner: $1,422,000 and 500 FedExCup points

Tournament Preview

It was a thrilling Men's Olympic Golf Competition at Le Golf National in which Scottie Scheffler surged late on the back-nine to take the gold medal for his seventh win of 2024. Scheffler also effectively ended the Player of the Year debate after Xander Scahuffele faded on Sunday and failed to medal. The two-time major winner in 2024 wasn't the only big name player to fade late, however, as Jon Rahm blew a four-shot lead with just eight holes remaining and ended up not even medaling either. Tommy Fleetwood came close but would end up one shot behind Scheffler in the end after a bogey on 17, but a key up-and-down secured the silver medal. After Hideki Matsuyama was unable to emerge from a seven-man playoff for bronze in Tokyo at the last Olympics, he redeemed himself by claiming bronze and standing on the podium in Paris.

While none of the main contenders at Le Golf National will be making the trip over to Greensboro to play in the Wyndham Championship, there are still 18 players that teed it up Paris looking to finish the PGA Tour regular season strong this week. The top 70 players at the conclusion of this event will make the FedExCup Playoffs beginning next week in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. All players who failed to qualify for the playoffs will get about a month off before trying to stay inside the top 125 in the FedExCup Fall and secure full playing status for the 2025 season. The FedExCup Fall begins Sept. 12-15 at the Procore Championship in Napa and is the first of eight fall events ending Nov. 21-24 at the RSM Classic which will determine playing statuses for the 2025 PGA Tour campaign.

The Wyndham Championship has become the official end of the regular season and always leads to a lot of interesting storylines. While most of the top players are comfortable with their positions entering the playoffs, anyone close to that top 70 bubble is teeing it up in Greensboro hoping to either stay in the projected playoffs or make a big move to get in. With 500 FedExCup points available to the winner, significant moves from unexpected players can certainly be made. The late Grayson Murray currently sitting 57th in the FedExCup Standings will not be counted toward qualification, so No. 71 Victor Perez, who provided one hell of a show in his home country of France at the Olympics and came within a shot of a medal, currently holds the final spot into the FedExCup Playoffs. Davis Riley is the first man out despite winning at Colonial earlier this season. Defending champ at Sedgefield Lucas Glover sits 76th in the standings and needs a good showing to make it back to the playoffs and be able to defend his title in Memphis next week. Luke List (75th), Keith Mitchell (79th), Nicolai Hojgaard (80th), Rickie Fowler (104th), Matt Kuchar (113th), Joel Dahmen (117th) and Pierceson Coody (119th) highlight some of the notables who are on the outside looking into the projected playoff field. Sungjae Im (9th) and Shane Lowry (10th) are the highest players in the standings who will tee it up this week. Jordan Spieth (63rd) returns to Greensboro in good position to make the playoffs but is hoping to have a good week and get closer to the top 50 cutoff which will make the BMW Championship and guarantee him a spot in all Signature Events in 2025. FedExCup points will be quadrupled at both the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship to allow for big moves in the first two legs of the playoffs and set up the top 30 players who will make the TOUR Championship at East Lake.

One of the big things to watch at the Wyndham Championship will be the weather. Tropical Storm Debby has slowed to a crawl and will continue to bring torrential downpours across much of the southeast this week. There's a very real possibility that Thursday's first round could be a complete washout with over three inches of rain expected to fall. The good news is that Friday's forecast has improved and Saturday and Sunday should be very nice. We will more than likely see players having to play a lot of holes in a short amount of time if there's any hope of a champion being crowned and playoff field finalized by Sunday night. Nevertheless, one thing that is safe to say this week is that Sedgefield will play very soft. The winning score has hit 20-under-par here in seven of the last eight years and there's a good chance that trend continues with very light winds expected on the weekend. 22-under (258) is the scoring record at Sedgefield and if someone gets it going on the greens this week that record could certainly go down.

Recent Champions

2023 - Lucas Glover (-20)

2022 - Tom Kim (-20)

2021 - Kevin Kisner (-15)

2020 - Jim Herman (-21)

2019 - J.T. Poston (-22)

2018 - Brandt Snedeker (-21)

2017 - Henrik Stenson (-22)

2016 - Si Woo Kim (-21)

2015 - Davis Love III (-17)

2014 - Camilo Villegas (-17)

Key Stats to Victory

SG: Approach/Proximity

SG: Putting/Putts per GIR

SG: Off-the-Tee/Driving Distance

Par 4 Scoring Average

Champion's Profile

It's a pretty simple formula for me on a rain-soaked Sedgefield Country Club. Hit it at the flagstick and sink putts. These Donald Ross greens annually give up one of the highest GIR percentages of the season, but they also do have a fair amount of slope and precision is needed to give yourself good birdie opportunities. There are a few beefy par-4s on the course, but many of the par-4s are on the shorter end and don't require driver to be hit. That being said, the fairways here are pretty generous and the rough is also typically not much of a concern. Bombing it may be the play with very little rollout expected. There are only two par-5s on this course, but they are both easily reachable by every player in the field and play as two of the easiest par-5s on Tour. These bermudagrass greens are a favorite amongst many of the players due to how pure they roll. Lots of putts will need to be made to contend for the title. Due to the high GIR numbers, a below average short game shouldn't be much of a concern. Approach and putting numbers is all we want to focus on with distance being an added bonus as well as course history.

FanDuel Value Picks

The Chalk

Sungjae Im ($12,000)

Im checks all the boxes and is rightfully the top spot on the board. He finished T6-T9-T24-T2-T14 the last five years at Sedgefield and comes into the week having finished top-12 in nine of his last 11 starts overall. Im will certainly have some extra motivation having just missed out on qualifying for the Olympics for South Korea. No weaknesses in his game and ready for his first PGA Tour win since 2021.

Billy Horschel ($11,600)

Horschel has finished top-11 in five of his last seven starts at Sedgefield, including last year when he tallied a solo fourth. Horschel is coming off his best ever showing in a major when he tied for second at the Open Championship. He is in the middle of another great putting season ranking 13th in strokes gained and he has also gained strokes on approach in five of his last seven starts.

Brian Harman ($10,800)

Harman has made his last nine cuts with six top-26 finishes mixed in that stretch. His putting continues to be dialed in at 31st in SG: Putting and 27th in putts per GIR, but what is really of note is how strong his iron play has been gaining strokes on approach in his last eight events. Harman is also top-25 in both proximity from 125-150 yards and 150-175 yards, which is where a lot of his approaches will be coming from. He ranks 13th in par-4 scoring average and has a pair of top-six finishes at Sedgefield.

The Middle Tier

Aaron Rai ($10,400)

Rai finally ran out of steam at Royal Troon where he finished T75, but with two weeks off he is primed to get back to the great golf he was playing leading into the Open when he went T14-T19-T2-T7-T4. Rai is one of the best iron player on Tour ranking eighth in SG: Approach and sixth in GIR percentage. He had also been just rolling putts in left and right prior to Troon. Rai is fifth in par-4 scoring average and now sitting fourth on Tour in SG: Total.

Thomas Detry ($9,900)

Detry has been one of the best putters on Tour this season, ranking eighth in SG: Putting and fourth in putts per hole. He also provides some nice pop off the tee, which will be beneficial with the soft fairways. Detry made the cut in 12 of his last 13 starts and posted six top-20s in that stretch. His iron play is coming around having gained strokes on approach in four of his last five starts.

Max Greyserman ($9,100)

Greyserman provides great value, having finished T31 or better in his last six starts -- punctuated by a runner-up finish at the 3M Open. His combination of power and putting has really been working well, as he ranks 14th in driving distance and 20th in SG: Putting on the season. Greyserman has also found consistency with his irons of late, gaining strokes on approach in three of his last four starts.

The Long Shots

Patrick Fishburn ($8,800)

Much like Greyserman, Fishburn has been rolling. He has racked up three top-10s and eight top-25s over his last 11 starts overall. Fishburn has gained off the tee in 10 straight, on approach in three of his last five and he has been white hot on the greens over his last three starts. Fishburn is also fourth in GIR percentage this season behind some excellent long iron play.

Harry Hall ($8,700)

Hall picked up his first PGA Tour victory at the ISCO Championship, which was sandwiched between a T12 at the John Deere and a T24 at the 3M. He has gained strokes on the greens in his last five starts and on approach in seven of his last nine starts. Hall is a guy who likes to take it low ranking eighth in birdie average and 13th in putts per GIR this season. He is also top-25 in both par-4 and par-5 scoring.

Ben Silverman ($8,100)

Silverman's combination of iron play and putting makes him an attractive pick this far down the board. He had gained on approach in five of his last six starts and with the putter in seven of his last eight starts. Perhaps it should be no surprise that he has made his last eight cuts with a trio of top-20s in there. Silverman also ranks fifth in par-4 scoring, 16th in proximity and 14th in SG: Putting on the season.

Strategy Tips This Week

Based on a Standard $60K Salary Cap

There are a lot of quality options available in really every range this week and it's one of the best $8K ranges I can remember on FanDuel. Even with the lack of real star power in the field, it is still a very deep field because everyone who is close to that playoff bubble is teeing it up. There's a lot of names to keep an eye on who maybe have had a pretty rough season, but who have suddenly found form the the last couple months like Greyserman and Hall. Those are really the most dangerous types of players this week because Sedgefield should play like the birdie-fests we have seen in the last couple months such as the Rocket Mortgage, John Deere, ISCO and 3M. Current form on approach and on the greens should rule everything else in Greensboro. Now we just have to hope Mother Nature cooperates and we can play some golf at some point.

