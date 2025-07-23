Discover the best one and done picks for the 3M Open, including why one of our RotoWire experts think Taylor Pendrith is a great fit for TPC Twin Cities this week.

3M Open

The 3M Open this week and the Wyndham Championship next week are the final two opportunities for players to crack the Top 70 that qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. They are each regular events with moderate purses by PGA Tour standards at $8.4 million and $8.2 million, respectively. That certainly makes it hard to pick up a lot of spots in One and Done leagues if you are a ways back at this point in the season, but for those near the top fighting in the money, picking a winner or runner-up at the 3M Open or Wyndham Championship could make a major difference. Most of the top players are skipping this week to decompress after the final major of the year at Royal Portrush. Maverick McNealy is the highest ranked player in the OWGR teeing it up in the Twin Cities. He'll be joined by four other players in the top-30 including Sam Burns and Chris Gotterup. Haotong Li also gets a spot in this event after his strong T4 showing at The Open.

Course Tidbits

Course: TPC Twin Cities (7,431 yards, par 71)

Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Purse: $8.4 million ($1.512 million to winner)

Defending Champion: Jhonattan Vegas (-17)

2024 Scoring Average: 70.4 (-0.6)

2024 36-Hole Cutline: -2

Average Winning Score Last 5 Years: -18.4

This will be Year 7 of the 3M Open which began back in 2019 when Matthew Wolff eagled the final hole to win by one stroke over Byrson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa. It had been all American winners until last year when Jhonattan Vegas got back in the win column for the first time since 2017. Lee Hodges holds the scoring record at 24-under-par when he won by a whopping seven strokes back in 2023.

TPC Twin Cities offers a number of good birdie and eagle chances, but also features plenty of danger in the form of water hazards. We've seen several good rounds over the years get derailed by a big number. Any type of player is able to compete here if they are in control of their golf ball. Last year the leader for the week in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Approach, SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Putting all finished inside the top-5 of the tournament. Vegas was actually no one of them, but he was top-10 in a number of other key stats like driving distance, GIRs and putts per GIR.

The weather is expected to be pretty ideal for scoring with moderate winds and temperatures in the upper-80s. We also should see some thunderstorms throughout the week, which will keep the golf course receptive once the lightning is out of the area. Being able to maximize the amount of quality birdie looks each round and then paying them off on the greens are typically the two biggest keys in a shootout. Players who have gained a lot of strokes recently approaching the green and with the putter will likely be the way to go this week.

3M Open: One and Done Picks

Taylor Pendrith

Pendrith is coming off a solo fifth place finish here last year in which he posted three rounds of 67 or better and led the field in SG: Off-the-Tee. On the season, he ranks fourth in the category amongst this field and seventh in SG: Tee-to-Green. It's hard to find much of a weakness in his game other than he's not the most accurate driver but still relatively straight for how far he hits it. He's historically played well this time of the year and against a weaker fields. This is essentially your last chance to use him, and he's too good to leave on the table if you have him available. --Ryan Pohle

Michael Thorbjornsen

If you're near the top of your OAD leaderboard, you can see which of your competitors have already burned 3M Open favorites like Sam Burns or Maverick McNealy, and simply take the best option that's primarily only available to you. But if you're playing from further back in the pack of a mid-to-large sized pool, a lower-owned dart is probably necessary at this point in the season, and Thorbjornsen harnesses the ceiling necessary to provide enough win equity for a worthy selection. He's rattled off three consecutive top-25s from the Rocket Classic to the ISCO Championship, highlighted by an 8.8 SG: Ballstriking performance at the John Deere. Over his last 24 measured rounds, Thorbjornsen is top-3 in each of SG: Off-the-Tee, Birdies or Better Gained and P5: 550-600 Efficiency. --Bryce Danielson

Kevin Yu

If you combine the last three years since Yu locked down a PGA Tour card, there haven't been very many better from a ball-striking perspective. The one thing that has always killed him, however, has been the putter. Yu has turned that around in a major way over the last few months. He has gained strokes on the greens in seven of his last eight starts. It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that during that stretch he also owns two top-5s and four top-25s. I'd expect another strong showing at TPC Twin Cities if he can continue this run of strong putting given his already fantastic ball-striking abilities. I also doubt many folks in OAD will look his way. --Ryan Andrade

Tony Finau

Finau should be a popular play this week, but there's a chance that his ownership might be low given the fact that he hasn't played his best golf this season and his odds are in longshot range. Finau however plays very well on this course and seems to love it here as he's teed it up at the 3M every year since its inception in 2019. Finau won this event in 2022 and has never finished outside the top-30 here. His form isn't great, but that should change once he gets back on this course. --Greg Vara

Sam Burns

Burns is not in the highest echelon of golfers, so there's a good chance he still might be available for you. He had a great run going before heading to the UK. The winner will need to make a lot of birdies this week - Burns leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting and is ranked fourth in total birdies. He's also in the top third in bogey avoidance. --Len Hochberg

3M Open: One and Done Fades

Maverick McNealy

McNealy will likely be a popular pick considering he's the third favorite on top of finishing two back here last year, but it won't be easy for him to replicate having gained over nine shots with his short game (an area he hasn't been as tidy at this yea