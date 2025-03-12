LIV Golf Singapore: Team Power Rankings

1. Fireballs GC

Finding themselves at the top of this week's Power Rankings for the first time this year is Fireballs GC, fresh off their one-shot victory in Hong Kong. Captain Sergio Garcia fueled the win, as he had an impressive three-stroke triumph in the individual competition. The group finished in a share for second here last year, led by Abraham Ancer's T10 result. David Puig continues to play quality golf as he sits eighth in the individual standings.

Predicted order of Finish: Garcia, Puig, Ancer, Masaveu

2. Legion XIII

Legion XIII had a slow start last week but bounced back with the lowest second round before ultimately finishing T5 – their first time this year finishing off of the podium. The group also finished fifth here last year, although Tyrrell Hatton shined with a T5. Tom McKibbin is likely to help increase the team's finish in Singapore considering he's one of just three players to finish T15 or better in every start thus far.

Predicted order of Finish: Hatton, Rahm, McKibbin, Surratt

3. Ripper GC

Staying firmly in third we find Ripper GC, fresh off their T3 finish led by Lucas Herbert's individual fourth and Marc Leishman's T12. The defending Singapore champions received key contributions from Leishman and captain Cameron Smith last year, who each shared runner-up honors. The key to getting over the hump will likely be in the hands of Matt Jones, who has failed to post a top-30 and was T37 here last year.

Predicted order of Finish: Leishman, Smith, Herbert, Jones

4. Stinger GC

Stinger GC makes a move up the power rankings from seventh to fourth after nearly coming from behind to win last week, finishing one back of the Fireballs. Dean Burmester was the runner-up in the individual portion and only trails Garcia and Rahm in the season-long standings. Although they finished 10th in Singapore last season, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace are coming off their best finishes of the year.

Predicted order of Finish: Burmester, Oosthuizen, Schwartzel, Grace

5. Torque GC

Torque GC got off to a fast start in Hong Kong where they held the co-lead after the first round and the solo 36-hole lead before fading in the final round to finish T5. The group was a modest T6 here a year ago, led by Joaquin Niemann's T7 individual finish. He sits fourth in the individual standings and Torque is one of just two teams (Fireballs GC the other) with three players in the top 10. Mito Pereira also showed signs of life with a T20 and a hole-in-one last week.

Predicted order of Finish: Niemann, Munoz, Ortiz, Pereira

6. Crushers GC

Sixth in this week's rankings is Crushers GC, who have failed to live up to expectations early in 2025. They have yet to finish on the podium and their ninth-place finish last week was their worst since Singapore last year where they bested just two teams. Bryson DeChambeau led the group with a T27 in that event, and Paul Casey leads the team at 13th in this year's individual standings. Charles Howell III has failed to post a top-20 through three starts.

Predicted order of Finish: DeChambeau, Casey, Lahiri, Howell III

7. RangeGoats GC

RangeGoats GC have been all over the map so far with finishes of T2-11-7 through three events. While Bubba Watson's improved play has garnered its share of attention, it's Peter Uihlein that has been the team's most consistent player, and he finished T6 last week. He was the best of the group in Singapore last year at T22. Matthew Wolff and Ben Campbell have yet to improve on their T15 finishes in the season opener.

Predicted order of Finish: Uihlein, Campbell, Wolff, Watson

8. HyFlyers GC

HyFlyers GC is riding high after finishing T3 in Singapore for just their second top-3 finish since the beginning of 2024. Age is just a number to captain Phil Mickelson (54), whose third-place finish last week was his best career LIV result. Cameron Tringale led the team with a T14 result in Singapore last year, although the group only finished T8. Andy Ogletree has also improved with each start, coming through with a top-20 last week.

Predicted order of Finish: Tringale, Steele, Mickelson, Ogletree

9. 4Aces GC

4Aces GC closed with the third lowest round in Hong Kong en route to an eighth-place finish, and will look look to build some momentum off that. Harold Varner III managed his third straight finish in the top half of the field and Patrick Reed had his first top-10. Dustin Johnson is off to a slow start to the season, but perhaps can turn it around at a place where he tied for seventh last year.

Predicted order of Finish: Pieters, Reed, Johnson, Varner III

10. Cleeks GC

Cleeks GC has failed to get much going early in the year as they finished 11th last week which is also where they stand in the team standings. On the plus side, this could be the week they get it going considering they were T2 in Singapore last year led by Adrian Meronk's top-10. After struggling the first two events, Martin Kaymer posted his first top 10, and this could be the week newcomer Frederik Kjettrup shows his potential.

Predicted order of Finish: Meronk, Bland Kjetterup, Kaymer

11. Iron Heads GC

Iron Heads GC is coming off back-to-back 10th place showings. Although the chances of this group managing a podium finish remains low, they continue to show strong fight. Kevin Na and Danny Lee both posted top-10s in Hong Kong for their best finishes of the year.

Predicted order of Finish: Na, Jang, Lee, Kozuma

12. Majesticks GC

It was a tough week in Hong Kong for Majesticks GC as all four players finished T38 or worse. It was a surprising showing after the quartet played well in Adelaide. Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are in search of their first top-20 finish in 2025.

Predicted order of Finish: Poulter, Stenson, Horsfield, Westwood

13. Smash GC

Rounding out this week's Power Rankings is Smash GC, who have bested only one team over the last two tournaments. Brooks Koepka has the team's lone top-10 finish on the season. On the bright side, the captain serves as the defending champion which helped lead the team to a fourth-place team finish here last year.

Predicted order of Finish: Koepka, Gooch, Kokrak, McDowell