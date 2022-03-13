FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With only a little over a week left until the trade deadline, things are starting to heat up and we'll finish the weekend with an eight-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.

There are multiple teams playing on the second-half of a back-to-back: Montreal, Philadelphia, St Louis, Nashville, Anaheim, Calgary, and Los Angeles. The Canadiens and their league-worst 3.76 GA will travel against the Flyers while the Panthers and their league-best 4.11 goals per game will look to beat the Kings.

DISCLOSURE: Things may not be the same at puck drop due to COVID-19 and injuries. Make sure to monitor the news feed and play at your own risk.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs ANA ($7,400): The Ducks are struggling and the whole league is noticing. They're also down Ryan Getzlaf. To top it off, they'll be playing on the second of consecutive nights after losing to the Devils. All of these points lead us right towards Sorokin. There are not many standout options on the slate, but he's by far one of the most consistent goalies and his team is seeing an uptick in form. This is a perfect opportunity for Sorokin to extend his excellent play.

VALUE PLAYS

Jack Eichel, VGK at CBJ ($6,800): Eichel remains the sole cog in Vegas's rusty offense and is sporting three points and 21 shots from his last five games. The Blue Jackets' defense and goaltending hasn't been very inspiring. If the Golden Knights wants to win this game, Eichel may have to carry them on his back.

Valeri Nichushkin, COL vs CGY ($5,800): The Avs are getting hit by the injury bug at the worst possible time, but it does grant other players better opportunities. Nichushkin has shown some promise this year, but now finds himself on Colorado's top power play with Gabriel Landeskog out. The Flames will not be a walk in the park, but they do have a few weaknesses. And if Dan Vladar starts, it only increases the chances of Nichushkin getting a point.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Golden Knights at Blue Jackets: Jack Eichel (C - $6,800), Max Pacioretty (W - $9,300), Jonathan Marchessault (C - $6,800)

Barring any setbacks for Pacioretty, this will be a formidable trio when they travel to Columbus. After Vegas struggled to score for a few games, Marchessault joined Pacioretty and Eichel and it made an instant impact. In this trio's one appearance, they compiled a goal, three assists, and eight shots. Keep in mind this was against the Penguins and Pacioretty left early due to injury. If the Golden Knights can stay healthy, this trio could carry Vegas right back into the playoff mix.

Islanders vs Ducks: Brock Nelson (C - $6,500), Anders Lee (W - $5,100), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $4,700)

There are a few different options for line stacking tonight, but there aren't many value plays so you need to get crafty when stacking. This turns our attention to the in-form Islanders top unit. As mentioned earlier, the Ducks are not in a good spot right now and are also coming off a shootout loss last night. This is a perfect time for the Islanders to take advantage. In the three games this group has played together, they've racked up 17 points with 31 shots and five blocked shots.

DEFENSE

Noah Dobson, NYI vs ANA ($6,400): Dobson will continue to be highlighted until he's too expensive or he stops producing entirely. He's taken leaps and bounds this season in his overall game and it's showing with six points, 16 shots and 11 blocked shots. There are a few other defensemen on the slate that can post similar numbers, but they all carry higher salaries.

Rasmus Ristolainen, PHI vs MON ($4,200): Depending on your build, you may need a salary saver and Ristolainen is the perfect candidate. Not only does he continue to produce solid outings, but he's also coming off signing a five-year extension and won't want to disappoint. Across his last five appearances, Ristolainen has picked up two assists with six shots and 17 blocked shots.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Brandon Wampler plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: PensDangleSniper94 FanDuel: bmwuniteddfs.