The Goalie Report: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Cap Compliance series.

Trending Up

Cam Talbot, Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild (Talbot last 5 starts: 5-0-0, .926 Sv%, 1.97 GAA)

After trading for Fleury and shipping Kaapo Kahkonen to the Sharks, the Wild find themselves with an accomplished veteran tandem. Normally, the addition of a Cup-winning goalie would mean a big drop in fantasy value to the incumbent starter, but that wasn't the case for Talbot, who posted a shutout in Fleury's first game with the Wild as the backup. Talbot struggled early in March but has since picked up his play, and having a high-quality goalie such as Fleury should push him to do better, even if it means slightly fewer starts.

For Fleury, the Wild are a huge upgrade over the Hawks. What he loses in quantity, after starting the majority of the games, will be made up for in quality. Wins should be easier to earn, though the number of starts will certainly diminish. Fantasy managers who have both goalies rostered are in luck since the trade deadline has passed in most leagues.

Scott Wedgewood, Stars (10-14-3, .909 Sv%, 3.16 GAA)

Acquiring Wedgewood from the Coyotes means Braden Holtby's injury might be more serious than expected. This affirms Jake Oettinger's status as the starter, but Wedgewood's fantasy value also increases because he'll no longer have to play behind a leaky defense. He played well for the Coyotes, but moving to the Stars certainly boosts his chances of winning more games. Wedgewood should be a good streaming option in most leagues.

Karel Vejmelka, Coyotes (March totals: 3-2-0, .933 Sv%, 2.42 GAA)

With Wedgwood traded, the Coyotes called up Josef Korenar to back up Vejmelka and also claimed Harri Sateri off waivers from the Leafs. Vejmelka should handle the majority of starts, having inked a three-year extension Monday. The Coyotes still aren't very good but did not move top defenseman Jakob Chychrun or veteran scorer Phil Kessel at the deadline, and they've already shown this season that their offense is capable of busting out and providing good goal support. Vejmelka's fantasy value gets a boost and should be snatched up by fantasy managers looking to for saves.

Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (March totals: 6-3-1, .904 Sv%, 3.29 GAA)

Hellebuyck's 42-save shutout against the Knights on Tuesday was the first time in 11 games he allowed less than three goals. It's been a hellish ride for fantasy managers most of the season watching Hellebuyck post career-worst numbers across the board but, thankfully, the Jets' high-powered offense still has him on pace for close to 30 wins. Now that Hellebuyck seems to have turned it around, he's a must-start again in most formats.

Logan Thompson, Golden Knights (3-4-0, .910 Sv%, 3.00 GAA)

Thompson allowed four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Jets and no doubt the Knights will go back to Laurent Brossoit next game. However, it was Thompson's fourth consecutive start and his fifth in six games. It's a pretty big turn of events after the Knights elected to play Brossoit in back-to-back games March 10-11 because they weren't confident in Thompson, but Brossoit's poor play certainly forced their hand. The Knights likely will turn to Brossoit for their next game against Nashville, but fantasy managers who have rostered Brossoit should also grab Thompson in case this turns into a 50-50 timeshare until Robin Lehner returns, if he does at all.

Jake Allen, Canadiens (Since returning from injury: 1-0-2, .928 Sv%, 1.61 GAA)

The Habs don't have a lot to play for, but note it's been three consecutive starts for Allen, who has gone 1-0-2 since returning. It'll give Sam Montembeault a much-needed break after being pressed into action and shouldering a big load that he clearly wasn't quite ready for, and the Habs can breathe a little easier knowing they have a veteran in net. Still, the Habs aren't very good, which severely limits Allen's value. Prior to his injury, Allen had struggled a lot even as Carey Price's backup, so fantasy managers should approach with caution.

Erik Kallgren, Maple Leafs (2-1-1, .930 Sv%, 2.32 GAA)

Petr Mrazek was not claimed after being placed on waivers, so he will still figure into the Leafs' plans, though their cap situation will dictate who they carry on their roster. Jack Campbell is reportedly still a week away from joining the team, which means Kallgren will hold the fort for now and, so far, he's done an admirable job. He's a good short-term option for managers looking for wins because even if Kallgren isn't sharp, his offense is good enough to bail him out, and the Leafs also added Mark Giordano to bolster their blue line.

Honorable Mention: Darcy Kuemper, Avalanche; Alex Nedeljkovic, Red Wings; Mike Smith, Oilers; Spencer Knight, Panthers; Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov, Islanders; Alexandar Georgiev, Rangers; Anton Forsberg, Senators; Tristan Jarry, Penguins; Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning

Trending Down

Kaapo Kahkonen, Sharks (12-8-3, .910 Sv%, 2.87 GAA)

Kahkonen split time on a pretty good team with the Wild and even became the 1A option for a stretch when Talbot was struggling, but was deemed expendable and shipped off to the Sharks. However, Kahkonen won't be handed the No. 1 job right away even though the Sharks' goaltending has been abysmal most of the season; James Reimer still figures to be their top option, and Adin Hill will be part of the mix, too, when he returns from injury. Don't forget, too, that the Sharks acquired Alex Stalock early in the month, making it a very crowded crease in San Jose. Kahkonen is waivers exempt so it's possible that he even ends up in the minors if the Sharks go with a Reimer-Hill tandem — as they've done when both goalies were healthy — the rest of the way.

Dishonorable Mention: John Gibson, Ducks; Craig Anderson, Sabres; Joonas Korpisalo, Blue Jackets; Mikko Koskinen, Oilers; Nico Daws, Devils; Igor Shesterkin, Rangers; Petr Mrazek, Maple Leafs