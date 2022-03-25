Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The weekend is nigh, and Friday brings us five NHL games. April is right around the corner, but to help you end March with some DFS success, here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineup. Get showered in cash before those April showers even begin.

GOALIE

Darcy Kuemper, COL vs. PHI ($42): This is just too juicy to pass up. The Flyers are battling the Canadiens to avoid being last in the league in goals per game. Philadelphia is also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Kuemper has a 2.39 GAA and .923 save percentage, but on top of that he has a 17-3-1 record at home.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. PIT ($38): I don't want to overreact to a few iffy games, but I wonder if Shesterkin is hitting a bit of a wall. He's already appeared in 42 games, and his previous high is 35. Over his last five starts he has a 4.03 GAA and .878 save percentage. The Rangers have allowed 32.2 shots on net per contest, while the Penguins have put 34.8 shots on goal per game.

CENTER

Jack Roslovic, CLM at WPG ($17): With Boone Jenner out, Roslovic is centering Columbus' top line alongside Patrik Laine. He also has four points in his last five games. The Jets are middling in terms of GAA at 3.03, but they are on the second leg of a back-to-back.

CENTER TO AVOID

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. PIT ($27): The Penguins have the second-ranked penalty kill. That's concerning for Zibanejad, who has tallied 24 points of his 65 points with the extra man. Additionally, Tristan Jarry has a 2.26 GAA and .923 save percentage.

WING

Valeri Nichushkin, COL vs. PHI ($21): The Avalanche moved Nichushkin to the top line and he has a four-game point streak. I believe those things to be correlated. The Flyers have a bottom-10 GAA, and they are also on the road for the second night of a back-to-back.

Tyler Toffoli, CGY vs. ARI ($20): Toffoli has seven goals and seven assists in his last 15 games. Due to trade additions from the deadline, the Flames have shifted their lineup a bit as well. Recently, Toffoli has been moved to the top line. That raises his fantasy upside even more. The Coyotes, meanwhile, have a 3.56 GAA.

WINGS TO AVOID

Clayton Keller, ARI at CGY ($20): Keller has arguably been as hot as any forward in the league. However, being on the road against the Flames is a tough place to be. The Flames have only allowed 29.4 shots on net per contest and have the fourth-ranked penalty kill. Additionally, Jacob Markstrom has a 2.11 GAA and .927 save percentage.

Travis Konecny, PHI at COL ($17): The Flyers are pretty sparse in terms of offensive talent now. Sean Couturier is out and Claude Giroux was dealt, leaving Kevin Hayes as the team's top center. Konecny is on the second night of a back-to-back, and Kuemper has a 2.39 GAA and .923 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. ARI ($20): Andersson is racking up assists. He has 36 on the season, and 11 in his last 13 games. As I mentioned earlier, the Coyotes have a 3.56 GAA. Andersson also has 14 power-play points, and the Coyotes have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Dmitry Orlov, WAS at BUF ($16): Orlov has six points and 30 shots on net in 15 games. That gives him 28 points and 102 shots on goal on the season. As for the Sabres, they have a 3.47 GAA and have allowed 33.8 shots on net per contest.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Adam Fox, NYR vs. PIT ($25): Fox has a large salary, but this matchup is difficult. Jarry has a 2.26 GAA and .923 save percentage. However, the big thing here, as with Zibanejad, is Pittsburgh's second-ranked penalty kill. A whopping 29 of Fox's 64 points have come on the power play.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. WAS ($15): Dahlin has 39 points in 62 games, but only two in his last eight games, and they both came in the same contest. The Capitals have only allowed 29.3 shots on net per game. Vitek Vanecek also has a 2.43 GAA and .917 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.