FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

It's a jam-packed 10-game Tuesday slate with few lopsided matchups to take advantage of. Rangers at Devils, Bruins at Red Wings, Hurricanes at Sabres and Oilers at Sharks will be the best options for managers looking to load up on a high-scoring team heavily favored to win.

The Maple Leafs, Bruins and the Blue Jackets will be playing the second game of their back-to-back, all of which involved travel. The Leafs, in particular, may be in for a high-scoring game in a date against the Panthers. Neither team defends particularly well with key defensemen injured for both teams, and their elite offense will constantly have to one-up each other as they swap scoring chances.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at DET ($8,300): Swayman should get the start after Linus Ullmark started the last game, and even though the Bruins are playing the second game in two nights, they hold a distinctive edge over the Wings. The Wings are looking to avoid their seventh straight and they've allowed at least five goals in six of their games.

Mike Smith, EDM at SJ ($8,000): Smith is still shaky but he was very good in his last start in a 32-save win against the Ducks. It's his fourth win in six games while the Sharks have lost three straight and seven of their last 10. With shaky goaltending, look for the Oilers offense to bail out Smith even if he has a bad outing.

Max Domi, CAR at BUF ($4,500): Domi's tenure with the Canes so far has ben very non-descript, but he's getting a chance in the top-six with Andrei Svechnikov on the opposite wing and Vincent Trocheck in the middle. This might be the most talented line Domi has ever played on, and against a team with a 40-year-old starter, it might help him get on the score sheet. Even with limited ice time, Domi has three assists in his past four games with the Canes.

Rem Pitlick, MTL vs. OTT ($4,400): Pitlick will play the left wing on the top line opposite Cole Caufield and with Nick Suzuki in the middle. Neither team are very talented either on defense or in net, which should make for a high-scoring game. The Habs are 2-0-0 in the season series with a 7-2 edge in goals and Pitlick has three points in his past four games.

Frank Vatrano, NYR at NJ ($4,100): Vatrano has scored five goals and two assists in his past eight games and seeing a little more ice time after getting bumped into the top six. Linemates Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad have had a lot of success against the Devils this season with four points each, and riding on the coattails will be Vatrano.

Maple Leafs at Panthers

Auston Matthews (C - $10,300), Mitch Marner (W - $9,600), Michael Bunting (W - $5,200)

Matthews is coming off a franchise record-setting hat trick, tying Rick Vaive for most goals in a season. Fatigue should not be a big factor for the Leafs' young top line and even a Victor Hedman-led defense couldn't stop the floodgates from opening. It should be a high-paced, back-and-forth game, which plays into Matthews and Marner's strengths as elite offensive players who are very dangerous off the rush. There will be plenty of quality line stacks available and the premium for Matthews will be well worth it because him and Marner have been so reliable lately.

Wild at Predators

Ryan Hartman (C - $6,100), Mats Zuccarello (W - $7,000), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $9,400)

Hartman is a potential value play with a three-game assist streak, and while this would usually be a revenge game for Kevin Fiala against his former team, an injury to Matthew Boldy will limit his line's effectiveness. That leaves Minnesota's excellent top line, and they'll be facing Juuse Saros, who has been very pedestrian in 2022 with a 10-10-0 record and .907 Sv% since Feb. 1.

Tony DeAngelo, CAR at BUF ($6,200): The Sabres PK ranks 26th in the league, which is a boon for an offensive defenseman like DeAngelo, who also quarterbacks the top power play unit. He has three helpers in three games along with eight shots on goal.

Gustav Forsling, FLA vs. TOR ($4,300): Forsling has been the most productive defenseman over the past week, scoring three goals and five points in three games. His scoring touch has been a stroke of luck since he's scored only five goals all season, but note that in Aaron Ekblad's absence, Forsling's shot per game has ticked up, and in those three games put 15 shots on goal.

