FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

We're in the home stretch. Every team has played at least 68 games. Five teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Panthers are the only team who have punched their ticket to the postseason. The slate will start off with two games at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Jets (-275), Flames (-265) and Blues (-235) are the biggest favorites on the slate, and every game has a 6.0 O/U.

All advanced statistics are courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at WSH ($8,400): Vasilevskiy is the most expensive netminder on the slate, though he may not be perceived as a wise option against the Capitals. However, his upside is as high as ever, as the Capitals rank 25th in the league with 2.31 xGF/60 at even strength since the start of March. Vasilevskiy may even be a contrarian option Wednesday.

Ville Husso, STL vs. SEA ($8,300): Much like Vasilevskiy, this is an ideal matchup for Husso, but he'll probably be a more popular option Wednesday because the Kraken are widely recognized as a bottom feeder. It's hard to stay away from Husso, as he has posted a .936 save percentage and a 12-2-1 record at home this season.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. DET ($7,300): Hellebuyck has been up and down over the past month, but those inconsistencies don't justify this affordable salary. He has posted a .910 save percentage and an 8-5-1 record over his last 14 appearances. Also, it helps that the Red Wings have posted 2.18 GF/60 at even strength over the last 16 games, 27th in the league.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Tyler Toffoli, CGY at ANH (W - $5,900): Toffoli has cooled off a bit after putting up 13 points over his first 13 games with the Flames. This matchup against the Ducks should be a solid opportunity to turn things around, as Ducks goaltender John Gibson has posted an .865 save percentage and a 4.59 GAA over his last 17 outings.

Evgenii Dadonov, VGK vs. VAN (W - $5,300): It's quite entertaining to watch Dadonov overcome his trade debacle and put up seven points over the last five games. He'll continue to get an opportunity to produce on the top line and the top power-play unit. The Canucks have the second-worst PK (72.8 percent) in the league.

Ondrej Palat, TB at WSH (W - $4,400): Palat has posted just seven points over the past 26 games, but his fortune could change after getting bumped up to the top line. We know he can produce in the right situation, as he posted 15 goals and 15 assists through the first 38 games this year while averaging 17:21 of ice time.

Tanner Pearson, VAN at VGK ($4,300): Pearson has failed to post a point in five straight games despite skating on the top line, but he produced 14 points through the previous 15 games while averaging more than two shots per game. Robin Lehner is back in action, but he's been merely mediocre this year with a .909 save percentage and a 2.75 GAA.

LINE STACKS

Jets vs. Red Wings

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $6,000), Blake Wheeler (W - $7,100), Kyle Connor ($9,200)

The Jets' top line is back in action because Connor has returned from COVID-19 protocol. Prior to his placement on the list, Connor was red-hot with eight goals and 12 assists over the previous 11 games. Dubois is a bit cold, but he still has 25 goals this year, and Wheeler is operating at nearly a point-per-game pace. This line will serve as PP1, too, and they'll have a favorable matchup against Detroit's last-ranked PK (72.0 percent).

Blues vs. Kraken

Robert Thomas (C - $5,400), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $7,700), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $6,300)

Thomas has proven that he's an elite puck distributor, and he is shooting the puck quite well with seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games. When Thomas lines up with finishers, it creates a lethal combo. Tarasenko and Buchnevich have both recorded at least 24 goals this season. Philipp Grubauer is expected to tend the twine for Seattle, and he has a 3.29 road GAA this year.

DEFENSE

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK vs. VAN ($6,800): Pietrangelo has registered 40 points through 69 days, and he has six goals and four assists across the last 12 outings. He quarterbacks the Golden Knights' second power-play unit, too, which will be a key asset against Vancouver's 31st-ranked PK (72.8 percent).

Rasmus Andersson, CGY at ANH ($5,700): Andersson is an interesting stack to go with Toffoli, and I'd be comfortable playing him on his own, too. He leads Calgary's blue line with 16 power-play points, and he has already produced a career-high 42 points through 69 games. The Ducks rank 14th in the league with an 80.4 penalty-kill percentage.

Nick Leddy, STL vs. SEA ($4,300): Leddy has immediately taken on a significant role with the Blues, averaging nearly 22 minutes per game while posting four points through eight outings. The Kraken's defense has been an issue this year, but Grubauer has been a liability, as well.



Neal Pionk, WPG vs. DET ($4,200): Pionk brings excellent value to the table. He's playing more than 21 minutes per game along with more than two minutes on the man advantage. The 26-year-old has accrued 30 points – 10 on the power play – through 65 games, and he's the perfect salary saver against the Red Wings' PK (72.0 percent).

