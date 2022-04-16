Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NHL is going all-in Saturday, and even with there being a handful of afternoon games the evening is full of hockey action. We've got nine NHL games starting at 7 p.m. EDT or later. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Vitek Vanecek, WAS at MON ($26): Vanecek only has a .910 save percentage, but he has a 2.63 GAA because the Capitals have only allowed 29.1 shots on net per contest. The Canadiens are in the bottom five in goals per game, and they are also on the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Frederik Andersen, CAR at COL ($33): This would make for a great Stanley Cup Finals, but it wouldn't be easy on Andersen. The Avalanche have scored 3.82 goals per game and put 35.2 shots on net per contest. Even with Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri out, this is a team that recently dropped nine goals on the Kings and six on the Penguins.

CENTER

Mikael Backlund, CGY vs. ARI ($17): The Flames have switched things up a bit recently, dropping Matthew Tkachuk to the second line next to Backlund. Over his last five games Backlund has three assists and 18 shots on net. The Coyotes have a 3.70 GAA, have allowed 35.4 shots on net per contest, and just allowed seven goals to the Canucks.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sebastian Aho, CAR at COL ($28): This is one of those games where you are concerned about the goalies, but also about the top players on either side that command hefty salaries, like Aho. Darcy Kuemper has a 2.38 GAA and .926 save percentage on the season, but in the new year, he's been even better than that. In 32 games played in 2022, Kumper has a 2.15 GAA and .936 save percentage.

WING

Conor Sheary, WAS at MON ($16): Sheary has six points in his last eight games, and has also recently gotten a chance to skate on Washington's top line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin. The Canadiens are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and though Carey Price returned to start Friday, his current backup is Sam Montembeault, who has a 3.64 GAA and .895 save percentage.

Ross Colton, TAM vs. WPG ($16): Colton got himself a promotion to the second line next to Steven Stamkos, and he also has six goals in his last 10 games. Winnipeg is on the second leg of a back-to-back, and as a team have allowed 32.9 shots on net per contest, Colton and company should have plenty of opportunities to light the lamp.

WINGS TO AVOID

Kyle Connor, WPG at TAM ($28): Mark Scheifele didn't travel with the Jets on their road trip, meaning the team is without its top center. On top of that, Connor and the squad are playing their second game in as many nights. Andrei Vasilevskiy has himself a 2.46 GAA, which isn't surprising to anybody at this point.

Nick Schmaltz, ARI at CGY ($19): Schmaltz is going to set a new career high in points, as he has 52 this season. That's on 22.1 percent shooting though, which shows that he's been lucky this season, and puck luck can come and go. Schmaltz will likely need luck to solve Jacob Markstrom, who has a 2.24 GAA and .922 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. PHI ($15): Dahlin has double-digit goals for the first time in his career, and he's been quite successful on the power play as well. The Swede has averaged 3:02 with the extra man and has notched 18 power-play points. Philadelphia has a 3.58 GAA and has allowed 34.0 shots on net per game, but has also gotten into a bit of a youth movement recently with the playoffs out of reach. Plus, Carter Hart could be done for the year, leaving Martin Jones (.899 save percentage) as the only veteran goalie on the roster.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. NJD ($13): With Mark Giordano dealt, Vince Dunn has averaged 23:29 per game over the last 10, including 2:06 with the extra man. He picked up an assist in his last game, giving him 30 points this season. The Devils have a 3.65 GAA, which is bottom five in the NHL.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Cale Makar, COL vs. CAR ($32): Makar's salary is just too high in a matchup like this, even if I am wary of using Andersen as my goalie. The Hurricanes top the league in GAA, shots on net allowed per contest, and penalty-kill percentage. A tough penalty kill could be particularly challenging for Makar, who has notched 33 of his points with the extra man.

Josh Morrissey, WPG at TAM ($18): Again, the Jets are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Vasilevskiy has a 2.47 GAA, but he's been even better at home with a 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage in Tampa.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.