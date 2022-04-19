Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We're got double-digit games on the NHL docket for Tuesday. There are 10 games on the slate, and the end of the regular season is right around the corner. Here are my recommendations for players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups. Help bring the regular season to a close with a bang!

GOALIE

Cam Talbot, MIN at MON ($37): In the alternating start schedule Minnesota has employed since Marc-Andre Fleury joined the team, it's Talbot's turn in net. His last start went poorly, but even with that he has a 2.28 GAA and .923 save percentage in his last 10 outings. Montreal should help him get back on track, as it ranks 31st in goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. FLA ($35): It's possible the Panthers may take their foot off the throttle a bit, given that the top spot in the Eastern Conference is all but theirs. Nevertheless, this is a team that has averaged 4.19 goals and 37.7 shots on net per game, both tops in the NHL. Sorokin has been vital to any success the Islanders have had, but this is a matchup worth avoiding for any goalie.

CENTER

Ryan Strome, NYR vs. WPG ($18): It's easy to overlook Strome in New York, but he has 48 points in 68 games as the Rangers' second-line center. He's also averaged 2:49 with the extra man and tallied 13 power-play points. The Jets have allowed 33.1 shots on net per game, and it seems to be taking a toll on Connor Hellebuyck. Over his last 25 games he has a 3.37 GAA and .903 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Elias Lindholm, CGY at NAS ($32): Only one team Tuesday is on the second night of a back-to-back and playing a rested team, and that's the Flames. They have to travel from Chicago down to Nashville, where Juuse Saros will be waiting for them. He has a 2.58 GAA and .920 save percentage. Lindholm is having a strong season, but with 20 teams playing you can find better options.

WING

Michael Bunting, TOR vs. PHI ($19): Auston Matthews didn't play Sunday for the Leafs, and yet Bunting still went out and picked up two points. It was his third game in a row with two points. I don't see it being outside the realm of possibility that he does it again Tuesday. The Flyers have a 3.61 GAA and have allowed 34.1 shots on net per contest. Plus, Carter Hart is likely done for the season.

Ross Colton, TAM vs. DET ($17): Colton has been providing some real bang for your salary buck since the Lightning decided to see what he could do on their second line alongside Steven Stamkos. Over his last 11 games Colton has six goals on 29 shots. The Red Wings, for their part, have a 3.80 GAA, battling the Canadiens and Coyotes for the highest in the NHL.

WINGS TO AVOID

Blake Wheeler, WPG at NYR ($18): Wheeler's 9.1 percent shooting has helped limit him to 13 goals to go with his 42 assists. I don't see him adding either a goal or an assist in this matchup. Igor Shesterkin has a 2.05 GAA and .935 save percentage for the Rangers.

Jake DeBrusk, BOS at STL ($17): DeBrusk's move to the top line for the Bruins has really salvaged his season. He recently had a goal-scoring surge, but over his last four games he doesn't have a point. He'll be on the road Tuesday taking on Ville Husso and the Blues, and Husso has a 2.44 GAA and .923 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Jared Spurgeon, MIN at MON ($19): Spurgeon had a seven-game point streak through late March and early April, but then had a few games without a point. He decided he preferred scoring and picked up two goals in his last outing. The Canadiens' 3.86 GAA is highest in the NHL. Carey Price may have returned to action, but in his first game since last season's Stanley Cup Finals he allowed two goals on 19 shots.

Brent Burns, SAN vs. CLM ($18): Burns used to be one of the NHL's leaders in shots on goal. These days he's lost a step, but 189 shots on net in 75 games from a defenseman is still impressive. The Blue Jackets have allowed 35.4 shots on goal per contest, which is tied for the most in the NHL. They also have a 3.68 GAA for good measure.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Torey Krug, STL vs. BOS ($19): Krug will be facing his former team, but it isn't an ideal matchup. He's tallied 19 of his 40 points on the power play, and the Bruins have the eighth-ranked penalty kill. On top of that, they've only allowed 28.8 shots on net per contest.

Moritz Seider, DET at TAM ($15): As a Wings fans I'm loving Seider, but he seems to have hit the rookie wall. Over his last 21 games he only has one goal and five assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy's play has been a little iffy recently, but he still has a 2.46 GAA and .917 save percentage. The Russian netminder has a track record I trust.

