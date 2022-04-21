DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday's NHL slate consists of 11 games after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Panthers are overwhelming home favorites against the Red Wings in what's anticipated to be one of Thursday's highest-scoring games; its over/under of 7.0 goals is tied with Maple Leafs-Lightning for this slate's highest. Alternative options to build around include the Hurricanes (vs. Winnipeg), Kings (vs. Chicago), Flames (vs. Dallas) and Blues (in San Jose). Carolina's game should feature the most goals among those (over/under: 6.5), and battles of bottom-feeders between the Sabres and Devils, as well as the Flyers and Canadiens, also share that over/under.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. DET ($8,700): Both Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight ($8,700) have enjoyed success throughout Florida's current 11-game winning streak. That's unlikely to change against a sub-.500 Red Wings team that the Panthers throttled 6-1 in Detroit on April 17. With a similar result expected in this rematch, Florida's goalie should be worth paying up for.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. DAL ($8,400): This game means a lot to the Stars, but there's a reason Dallas is still trying to claw its way into the playoffs while the Flames are sitting comfortably atop the Pacific Division standings. Dallas has scored two or fewer goals in each of its last five games, and with tired legs on the second game of a road back-to-back, the Stars will have trouble penetrating the Flames' sound defensive system. When a quality chance does sneak through, the Stars will still have to solve Markstrom, which is no easy task given his 36-15-8 record, 2.21 GAA and .923 save percentage.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at NYI ($7,900): The Rangers have gone three games without allowing a goal, and Shesterkin was in net for two of those three shutouts. That recent stretch has solidified Shesterkin's case for the Vezina Trophy, and it's almost a formality that he'll win it now given his 36-11-4 record, 2.01 GAA and .936 save percentage. Rivalry games such as this one throw conventional wisdom out the window at times, but it's hard not to like Shesterkin against a bottom-10 Islanders offense that's averaging 2.74 goals per game.

Martin Jones, PHI at MON ($7,400): Things haven't been pretty for the Flyers lately, but they have been even worse for the Canadiens. Montreal has dropped six straight in regulation, scoring more than two goals only once in that stretch and being shut out twice. If there was ever a time to lock Jones in as an affordable value play, it's against a Canadiens team that's averaging 2.52 goals per game and dropping.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. WPG ($7,500): Aho's enjoying another fine season, as his 36-41-77 line is good for Carolina's team lead in both goals and points. That production includes a 3-2-5 line in his last four games, and Aho should continue to produce at home against a Jets team that's been outscored 16-5 during its current three-game losing streak.

William Nylander, TOR at TB ($6,200): Nylander can be overshadowed at times in Toronto's highly skilled forward group, but he's enjoying a tremendous season, with a 32-44-76 line in 76 games. He has gotten to the point-per-game threshold thanks to a recent burst consisting of an 8-8-16 line in his last 10 games, and the red-hot winger should get plenty of opportunities in what's projected to be a high-scoring game, regardless of whether teammate Auston Matthews (undisclosed) suits up.

Kevin Fiala, MIN vs. VAN ($6,200): Speaking of red-hot wingers you can lock in for $6,200, Fiala has had no trouble outperforming that valuation with seven goals and six assists during his seven-game point streak. The visiting Canucks are desperate for points, but Minnesota has been one of the hottest teams in hockey for a while now, with a 14-1-3 record in its last 18 games thanks in no small part to Fiala's contributions.

Phillip Danault, LA vs. CHI ($4,500): You'll be hard-pressed to find a better value than Danault, who brings a four-game goal streak and six-game point streak into this visit from a Blackhawks team that has just two wins in its last 12 games. Chicago's giving up 3.56 goals per game overall, which is seventh-most in the league.

Jake DeBrusk, BOS at PIT ($4,500): DeBrusk had cooled off a bit before his two-point effort in St. Louis last time out, but he still has an 8-4-12 line in his last 12 games. Given his top-line role against a Penguins team that's missing top goalie Tristan Jarry (foot), DeBrusk's a low-risk, high-reward play at $4,500.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers vs. Red Wings

Aleksander Barkov (C - $8,300), Anthony Duclair (W - $4,500), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $3,300)

It's hard to go wrong with Florida's top line, which features one of the game's best forwards flanked by two excellent value options who have outplayed their valuations all season. Barkov has a 3-2-5 line in his last two games, bringing his season output to 37-48-85 in just 63 appearances. Duclair's second on the team behind Barkov with 31 goals in 68 games, while Verhaeghe has a 22-31-53 line. Both wingers should provide nice bang for the buck given their top-line deployment against a Detroit team that's allowing 3.79 goals per game.

Blues at Sharks

Robert Thomas (C - $5,700), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $7,300), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $6,000)

The Blues' offense has been the hottest in the league down the stretch, and this line has led the way. Tarasenko has been unstoppable during his seven-game point streak, racking up an 8-9-17 line. Buchnevich has an 11-game point streak, marking the scoresheet in every game in April for an 8-13-21 line. Thomas has the longest point streak of them all at 14 games, and he's mustered a 7-19-26 line during his streak. Expect all three lengthy point streaks to be extended against a Sharks team that had dropped 10 in a row before beating Columbus in its last game.

Sabres at Devils

Tage Thompson (C - $6,800), Victor Olofsson (W - $3,500), Peyton Krebs (W - $2,500)

Buffalo's top line is like a poor man's version of Florida's, with a productive center accompanied by a pair of cheaper wingers in a favorable matchup. Thompson has a 36-27-63 line in what has been a breakout season, which has him tied for 18th in the league in goals. He's showing no signs of slowing down, with an 8-4-12 line over his past 10 games. Olofsson has turned it up after a low start, notching an 8-6-14 line over his past 12 games, while Krebs has three assists in his last two games and seven points in his last 10. This trio should build on its recent success against a Devils team that's surrendering 3.62 goals per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB vs. TOR ($7,400): Hedman's capable of carrying the Lightning on any given night, and he comes into this one with five assists in his last two games. With these two teams likely to exchange scoring chances at a blistering pace throughout the night, Hedman should have plenty of opportunities to leave his mark on this one, giving him the most fantasy appeal of any blueliner in action Thursday.

Jeff Petry, MON vs. PHI ($4,400): Petry has provided a high floor lately with his involvement on both ends. In his last six games, Petry has dished out four helpers while blocking three-plus shots five times and adding at least five shots on goal twice. The veteran defenseman should continue to play a prominent role in this clash between the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Gustav Forsling, FLA vs. DET ($4,300): No Panthers defenseman has seen a bigger uptick in production since Aaron Ekblad's regular season-ending injury than Forsling. The Swede has a 7-4-11 line in his last 10 games and should build on that production in what's expected to be a lopsided affair.

Sean Durzi, LA vs. CHI ($4,200): Durzi has been productive in fantasy despite failing to mark the scoresheet of late, as robust totals in shots and blocked shots have helped him score double digit fantasy points in four of the last five games and six of nine despite totaling just one assist in the former stretch and three in the latter. He should continue to pile up secondary stats while playing heavy minutes on the injury-riddled Kings blue line, but Durzi's ceiling is also higher than usual here against the defensively challenged Blackhawks.

