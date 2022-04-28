FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

It's a nine-game Thursday and 16 of the 18 teams are playing the first game of a back-to-back with nearly the entire league in action on Friday. Teams will likely split the starts between two goalies, since the playoff picture has pretty much been set.

That also means teams locked in their current playoff position will start resting players, just like the Rangers did on Wednesday night, and also to prevent them from risking further injury by coming back too soon, such as the Panthers with Radko Gudas and Anton Lundell.

That makes projections difficult, but it also means plenty of value plays with depth players drawing into the lineup.

GOALIES

Mike Smith, EDM vs. SJ ($8,100): Smith has won nine straight games, including two shutouts and three games in which he allowed only one goal. Though neither team has much to play for, the Oilers have dominated this matchup with three wins in three tries. Smith has been responsible for two of those wins.

Spencer Martin, VAN vs. LA ($7,600): There's a chance the Kings may give some of their veterans a rest, and the Canucks don't have anything to play for, either, but note Martin's numbers have been excellent for the Canucks this season in high-pressure situations. He should also be getting enough goal support in a season series that's 1-0-1 with a plus-4 goal differential in favor of the Canucks.

VALUE PLAYS

Marcus Johansson, WSH at NYI ($3,900): Connor McMichael may have gotten the plum assignment playing on the top line in Alex Ovechkin's absence, but it was Johansson's line with Nicklas Backstrom and Conor Sheary that was the most dangerous. They led all four Caps lines with 11:21 of ice time at 5-on-5, and also led the team with 17 shot attempts. Johansson has scored five points in his past six games.

Alex Newhook, COL vs. NSH ($4,200): Newhook added two assists in his last game against the Blues, and there's a chance he gets more ice time than usual if the Avs elect to rest some of their players. The Preds will also likely start backup David Rittich, and with the odds of a blowout win increased, there's a good likelihood Newhook gets even more minutes.

LINE STACKS

Hurricanes vs. Devils

Sebastian Aho (C - $7,300), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $7,200), Seth Jarvis (C - $4,600)

Note Jarvis is listed as a center even though he's been the right winger on this line for much of the season, and he's also a good value play riding a six-game point streak. It's a streak that's likely to be extended against one of the league's worst defensive teams, and Aho has three goals and five points in his pas six games.

Canucks vs. Kings

J.T. Miller (W - $8,300), Conor Garland (W - $4,900), Alex Chiasson (W - $4,300)

Miller will center this line even though he's listed as a winger, and Garland has been playing his best hockey all season with a three-game point streak, including three assists Tuesday against the Kraken. Both Miller and Chiasson play on the top power play while Garland plays with the second unit to provide some extra value.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. NSH ($7,200): With Rittich expected to start, an already excellent Avalanche offense gets yet another boost, and it also closes the gap between Makar and the more expensive defensemen, including opponent Roman Josi. Makar has not gone more than two games without scoring a point this season, and he was held off the scoresheet against the Jets and Blues in consecutive games.

Tyson Barrie, EDM vs. SJ ($4,900): Barrie has three helpers in four games, and the Oilers have dominated this season series with a 10-3 edge in goals and winning all three games so far. Though it's been a relatively quiet season for Barrie, he's still put up 21 power-play points this season, only two less than last year's total. The minor wrinkle is the Sharks PK ranks second in the league, though they did allow two PPG in their second meeting and also a SHG in their third meeting.

