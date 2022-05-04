DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Wednesday's NHL slate features Game 2s from four different playoff series after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Despite dropping Game 1, the Oilers are the night's heaviest favorites in the second game of their series against the Kings. That game is tied with Blues-Wild, which St. Louis leads 1-0, for the highest over/under at 6.5 goals. Bruins-Hurricanes and Lightning-Maple Leafs, both of which saw the home team win the series opener in convincing fashion, round out the action Wednesday.

GOALIES

Mike Smith, EDM vs. LA ($8,400): Smith gave up four goals in the 4-3 Game 1 loss, but he had been on a nine-start winning streak coming in and allowed only 10 goals in the last eight games of that streak. A bounce-back performance is likely in Game 2.

Jack Campbell, TOR vs. TB ($8,100): It's hard to feel too comfortable about Campbell when you look at the recent postseason history for both the Lightning and the Maple Leafs, but the same was true in Game 1 and he delivered a 24-save shutout. If Toronto dominates Game 2 like it did the series opener, Campbell should remain a strong play.

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. BOS ($8,000): Raanta was more than up to the task in his first career playoff start, stopping 35 of 36 shots in Monday's 5-1 Game 1 win. Behind a stout Carolina defense, Raanta's poised for another strong performance in what's expected to be Wednesday's lowest-scoring game (over/under: 5.5 goals).

Ville Husso, STL at MIN ($7,600): Like Campbell, Husso's coming off a Game 1 shutout against a dangerous offense. He was far busier, having to make 37 saves in the 4-0 win. Goal support should continue pouring in, so Husso has plenty of upside at his $7,600 valuation.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nikita Kucherov, TB at TOR ($8,200): Kucherov was shut down in Game 1, but he's likely to bounce back in Game 2. After all, this is a player who had 66 points in 48 games over the previous two postseasons. Sure, this cap-compliant Lightning roster is far less dominant than the previous two, but the top players who share the ice with Kucherov remain mostly unchanged.

Kevin Fiala, MIN vs. STL ($5,800): Fiala was one of the league's hottest scorers down the stretch before cooling down just prior to the playoffs. Nobody on the Wild could solve Husso in Game 1, but Fiala's as good a candidate as any to do so in Game 2. Even after his recent drop in output, Fiala still has a 10-14-24 line in his last 14 games.

Trevor Moore, LA at EDM ($4,000): Moore led the way in the Kings' Game 1 win with a goal on five shots and two assists. Coming off a 17-goal regular season, Moore could be worth locking in until the Oilers prove they can shut him down.

Taylor Hall, BOS at CAR ($3,900): Hall scored Boston's only goal in Game 1 and also hit the post with a chance to tie it in the third period. Carolina would instead stretch out its lead soon after and cruise to the finish line, but it was an encouraging series opener for the highly skilled winger. At just $3,900, Hall's a low-risk, high-reward option in Game 2 given his top-six role and prominent power-play usage.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. BOS ($3,400): Jarvis didn't look at all out of place in his playoff debut, notching a goal and an assist Monday. The rookie's top-line role makes him a nice value at just $3,400, and Jarvis has been quietly productive for a while, as he's riding an eight-game point streak.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

Auston Matthews (C - $9,400), Mitch Marner (W - $7,800), Michael Bunting (W - $3,300)

Tampa Bay had no answer for Matthews and Marner in Game 1. After scoring 60 goals in the regular season, Matthews added two more and an assist. Marner had a three-point night of his own and broke a lengthy playoff goal drought, building on his 97-point regular season. Bunting missed Monday's 5-0 win due to an undisclosed injury, but if he returns, he'll be a nice value at just $3,300 given his linemates' propensity for putting up points.

Oilers vs. Kings

Leon Draisaitl (C - $8,200), Zach Hyman (W - $4,300), Kailer Yamamoto (W - $3,100)

This line was responsible for two of the Oilers' three goals in Game 1. Yamamoto had a goal and an assist, while Draisaitl was able to light the lamp on the back of his 55-goal regular season. Hyman is among the most experienced playoff performers on this roster, as he has piled up 33 playoff appearances thanks to Toronto's consistent presence in the first round throughout his time there. If the Oilers are going to even the series as expected, it wouldn't be surprising to see this line leading the way.

Blues at Wild

Ryan O'Reilly (C - $4,100), David Perron (W - $4,400), Brandon Saad (W - $3,000)

O'Reilly and Perron were lynchpins in the Blues' 2019 run to the Stanley Cup, and they came to play in the postseason opener. The captain had a goal and an assist, while Perron dominated with a hat trick and an assist in Monday's 4-0 win. Saad chipped in an assist and four shots. Despite those strong performances, this line remains quite affordable heading into Game 2.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB at TOR ($6,900): Hedman still managed to put five pucks on net in Game 1, even with Toronto utterly dominating throughout the night. A better team effort from Tampa Bay in Game 2 will likely include greater contributions from the Lightning's top defenseman, who mustered a 12-28-40 line in 48 games over the previous two postseasons.

Brady Skjei, CAR vs. BOS ($4,200): Skjei finished the regular season on a hot streak, notching 10 points in his last 10 games. He failed to mark the scoresheet in the series opener but was still active on both ends, producing 9.9 fantasy points with two shots and three blocks.

Torey Krug, STL at MIN ($4,000): Krug was the Blues' other key contributor on offense besides the O'Reilly line, dishing out three helpers. He has a 2-15-17 line in his last 14 games and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Alexander Edler, LA at EDM ($3,000): Edler's a nice budget blueliner, as his strong two-way play has translated to a high fantasy floor of late. He totaled an assist, two shots and three blocks en route to 14.9 fantasy points in Game 1, and Edler has scored at least 11.0 fantasy points in six of his last eight games while notching 9.7 in one of the other two.

