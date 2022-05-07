FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The NHL is sticking to its back-and-forth scheduling. There were four Game 3s on Friday, and we have four more Saturday. Since it's the weekend, we have two games in the afternoon. You'll have to be ready by 1 p.m. ET when the Capitals host the Panthers. Here are my DFS recommendations.

GOALIE

Darcy Kuemper, COL at NAS ($8,600): Kuemper did quite well in his first season with the Avalanche posting a 2.54 GAA and .921 save percentage while receiving plenty of offensive support to pick up 37 wins. The Predators ranked 12th in goals per game, but they also only averaged 29.7 shots on net.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY at DAL ($7,800): Markstrom may have a loss in this series, but he's also only allowed one goal through two games. That came after a season in which he produced a 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage. The Stars averaged 2.84 goals per game, which is the lowest of any playoff team.

VALUE PLAYS

Sam Bennett, FLA at WAS ($6,300): Bennett started 69.7 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, highest on the Panthers. He also gets to center a line with Jonathan Huberdeau while firing a whopping 241 pucks on net. Getting shots on Vitek Vanecek tends to bode well as he recorded a .908 save percentage.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL at NAS ($5,200): Lehkonen is currently on Colorado's second line alongside Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog, which is a favorable place to be. He's also playing some stellar hockey with six goals on 32 shots and three assists in his last 12 games. Connor Ingram is going to be starting again for Nashville. And while he's looked decent in this series, he's a rookie who's played all of three regular-season games with an .879 save percentage.

LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Rangers vs. Penguins: Ryan Strome (C - $6,000), Artemi Panarin (W - $7,300), Andrew Copp (W - $5,800)

Unfortunately, Casey DeSmith is out for the foreseeable future. And last I read, Tristan Jarry hasn't even started skating yet. That would mean third-stringer Louis Domingue will continue starting. The journeyman goalie has a career 3.04 GAA and .905 save percentage. That bodes well for the Rangers, including their second line.

Strome is on a four-game point streak, and since the start of April has seven goals and four assists. He's also centering the first power-play unit. Panarin is, of course, an elite point producer with 96 during the season and 95 in the NHL's last full campaign. After being dealt to the Rangers, Copp has managed 18 points in 16 outings. He also has a goal in each of the first two games this series.

DEFENSE

John Carlson, WAS vs. FLA ($6,500): Carlson tends to have a big role for the Capitals, and that will likely be the case as the series heads to D.C. Over his last 15 games, he's racked up 17 points, including seven on the power play. Sergei Bobrovsky has struggled at times on the road with a 2.81 GAA and .903 save percentage.

K'Andre Miller, NYR at PIT ($3,700): Miller notched two assists in Game 2. That likely won't happen again, but he did produce 12 shots on net in his last three appearances. And as I noted, Louis Domingue will most likely be in net with his career .905 save percentage.

