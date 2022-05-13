FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Rangers, Capitals and Stars face elimination in crucial Game 6s, though Washington and Dallas are at least on home ice. The big question facing the Penguins will be the status of Sidney Crosby, who left Game 5 and didn't return after a hit to the head by Jacob Trouba. His absence might just turn the tide for the Rangers, who escaped elimination at home, but now head into enemy territory.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, WSH vs. FLA ($7,400): Samsonov is expected to start and has been excellent at home allowing a combined four goals over two games and his only loss coming in overtime. There's a chance Vitek Vanecek gets the start after Samsonov let in five in Game 5, but the Caps definitely have a chance to push the series to seven on home ice and with the Panthers offense still struggling - especially on the power play.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. CGY ($7,100): Worst-case scenario, Oettinger gets tagged with the loss but comes up with another superhuman performance after facing 40-plus shots. It looks like the Flames have managed to break through on offense, but the Stars will get last change and dictate most of the matchups. Dallas definitely come in as the underdog, but an upset potential is likely since many believed Calgary would easily advance.

VALUE PLAYS

Kaapo Kakko, NYR vs. PIT ($4,100): Linemate Alexis Lafreniere ($4,500) is heating up with a goal in two straight games, but Kakko represents the slightly better value play. The two former high draft picks have teamed together, and Kakko has generally done more to put pucks on net and create scoring chances. It's unlikely Louis Domingue will be able to keep the Rangers off the board.

Jeff Carter, PIT at NYR ($5,100): Carter isn't normally a salary saver, but he'll log more minutes if Crosby is unavailable. He briefly took Sid's spot between Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, though they produced no results. It's a combo Mike Sullivan may go back to tonight if he needs some scoring. Carter has also registered at least one shot in every game this series.

LINE STACKS

Rangers at Penguins

Ryan Strome (C - $6,500), Artemi Panarin (W - $7,600), Andrew Copp (W - $6,100)

This may be the highest scoring matchup of the night. And while Domingue has done an admirable job filling in, he hasn't been able to keep the Rangers attack off the board. Panarin leads the club with six points in the playoffs while Copp and Strome have pitched in with four apiece.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR at PIT ($7,000): Fox has recorded a point in every game and that trend will likely continue. Though he's the most expensive defensemen among those available on Friday, he's well worth the salary given his production and matchup. With Crosby potentially unavailable, it should help the Rangers' possession game and scoring.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY at DAL ($5,000): Andersson has only scored one goal this series and Noah Hanifin ($5,100) has fired more shots on net, but the Swede should still be the favored choice for his role on the power play. The Flames' offense showed signs of breaking through the Stars' tough defense and have heavily outshot their opponents. With a little more puck luck, Andersson might notch another point or two.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.