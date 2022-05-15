Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Having two Game 7s on Sunday is very exciting. Of course, that means limited DFS options. However, I've parsed the matchups to find players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. DAL ($37): Markstrom is the obvious choice. He's at home and posted a 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage this season. Calgary finished in the top-six in both shots on net allowed and penalty-kill percentage. On top of that, Dallas ranked 21st in goals scored.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. PIT ($33): I'd feel better about the Penguins - and worse about Shesterkin - if I knew Sidney Crosby was playing. That being said, Pittsburgh averaged 3.28 goals and 34.7 shots. Shesterkin hasn't had a great series with a 3.82 GAA and .906 save percentage through six appearances.

CENTER

Ryan Strome, NYR vs. PIT ($18): Strome registered a point in five of six games while also directing 26 shots on net. And over the last 16 games, he's notched 13 points. Louis Domingue and his career .905 save percentage will likely be in net, even though there are whispers about Tristan Jarry.

CENTER TO AVOID

Elias Lindholm, CGY vs. DAL ($28): Lindholm has found the scoresheet in four of six outings against the Stars, but you're looking for a little more upside at this salary. It's been hard in this series because Jake Oettinger has been stellar with a 1.69 GAA and .954 save percentage.

WING

Andrew Copp, NYR vs. PIT ($19): After being dealt to the Rangers, Copp potted eight goals and added 10 assists over 16 games. He's also produced a point in five appearances this series. It's admirable that Domingue has stepped in for the Penguins, but he's posted a 3.65 GAA and .898 save percentage this series.

Danton Heinen, PIT at NYR ($14): Heinen has started 75.0 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone in the playoffs, highest on the Penguins. He's tallied two goals in this series and 18 during the regular season. As I noted, Shesterkin has a .906 playoff save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jason Robertson, DAL at CGY ($23): The Flames finished in the top-six in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage. Markstrom has been fantastic in the three home games this series having only allowed two goals. That doesn't bode well for Robertson.

Tyler Toffoli, CGY vs. DAL ($13): Toffoli has put 18 shots on net in the playoffs, but has only managed an assist. Of course, scoring on Oettinger has been hard for everybody considering his 1.69 GAA and .954 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. PIT ($19): Trouba has fired 21 shots on net and also blocked 11 shots as. And during the regular season, he put 204 shots on goal. The Penguins allowed 31.4 shots this year – neither good nor bad – but with Domingue in net, any shot could prove perilous.

Mike Matheson, PIT at NYR ($17): Matheson produced 11 goals and 31 points this season, both personal bests. He's also notched six points and 15 shots this series. The former Panther has been skating with Kris Letang on Pittsburgh's top defensive pairing, and that could mean a lot of minutes in a Game 7 situation.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. DAL ($15): Andersson registered a 50-point season, but he's only added two in the playoffs. Oettinger has been great this series, but he was hot before that with a 2.09 GAA and .938 save percentage across 12 starts.

John Klingberg, DAL at CGY ($11): Klingberg had 47 points during the regular season, but he's faded into the background this postseason with only one point and only four shots on goal. Given that Markstrom posted a 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage, that's not surprising.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.