2024 NHL Rookie Preview

This year's rookie class has the potential to be special. There are a boatload of players that project to be true difference-makers from the very start. Not surprisingly, most of them play for what are projected to be non-playoff teams, a common occurrence given the typical lack of depth of those squads.

THE BEST OF THE BEST

Macklin Celebrini (F-SJ): Any list of the projected top rookies in the league must include Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick by San Jose in the 2024 draft. Fresh off his lone season at Boston University in which he became the youngest player in history to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey, Celebrini had 32 goals and 64 points for the Terriers last year. He dominated for Canada at the World Juniors, with eight points in five games, and was the consensus top player throughout the draft process. Celebrini drives play at an elite level and has no weaknesses in his game. He may not be a true superstar like Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon, but he's the clear top dog in this year's freshman class.

Matvei Michkov (F-PHI): Michkov fell to the Flyers at No. 7 overall in 2023 amid concerns it would take a few years to get him out of his KHL contract. Fast forward exactly a year later and he's signed to an entry-level deal and set to arrive in Philadelphia this fall. In terms of individual talent, Michkov is probably the most gifted prospect in the game. He brings a dynamic element to the Flyers' lineup that no one in their system, or on their NHL roster, can match.

THE AMERICANS ARE COMING

Will Smith (F-SJ): Smith is the second-best prospect in the San Jose system, which is crazy when you consider that I have him ranked as one of the top five overall prospects in the sport. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick, Smith was one-and-done, and understandably so, at Boston College after a freshman year in which he posted 25 goals and 71 points in 41 games. Smith makes the game look shockingly easy at times. His hockey sense in all three zones is exceptional. He may get overshadowed a bit by the presence of Celebrini, but he's also in line to make a significant impact in his first NHL campaign this coming fall.

Cutter Gauthier (F-ANA): The hockey world was shocked when Gauthier, the No. 5 overall pick in 2022, was dealt from Philadelphia to Anaheim in April in return for a package that included defenseman Jamie Drysdale. Then we found out Gauthier told the Flyers he didn't want to play for the team and the move made more sense. It's still an awful tough break for Philly considering Gauthier established himself as an elite prospect a season ago after leading the NCAA in goals scored (38 in 41 games) for Boston College. He also led the World Juniors in assists with a dozen in just seven games. Gauthier made his NHL debut in the season finale for Anaheim and should have a full-time role with the club this season.

Lane Hutson (D-MTL): Montreal signed Hutson away from Boston University following his sophomore season and inserted him right into their lineup late in the year. It was the only reasonable move after Hutson – a defenseman – tallied 30 goals and 97 points in 77 games over the course of two collegiate seasons. An undersized dynamo with Adam Fox-level hockey sense, Hutson is a tough projection because there are so few players in the NHL with his skill set. That said, his long-term ceiling is massive if he figures it all out. He should start the year on Montreal's second power-play unit with the potential for more as the season goes along.

Gavin Brindley (F-CBJ): I've always had a soft spot for Brindley and have typically been higher on him than others, but even I didn't see his offensive explosion of a season ago forthcoming. Brindley had 25 goals and 53 points in 40 games during his freshman year at the University of Michigan. He was in the Columbus lineup by the time the season ended. A do-it-all fan favorite with a ton of heart and the skill to match, Brindley is the exact type of prospect you want to bet on moving forward. He never should have fallen out of the first round (No. 34 overall) in the 2023 draft.

THE RETURNEE

Logan Stankoven (F-DAL): The Stars were hesitant to promote Stankoven, not giving him a full-time role until mid-February, but once he did, the team was much better off. Stankoven racked up 14 points in 24 games late in the season and then added eight points in 19 playoff appearances. An undersized offensive wizard, Stankoven is the type of player that is always around the puck making plays. It may not seem like he's making much of an impact, but then you look up and he has three points. Dallas is already one of the best teams in the NHL, and with the addition of Stankoven on a full-time basis this coming season, the rich get richer.

THE GOALIES

Dustin Wolf (G-CGY): Entering last season as the back-to-back reigning AHL Goaltender of the Year, Wolf finally got an extended run with the Flames late in the year. The numbers (7-7-1, 3.16 GAA, .893 save percentage) were underwhelming, but Calgary was playing out the string at that point. Wolf has his detractors because at 6-foot, 175 pounds, he would be about the smallest starting goaltender in the league if he makes it, but he deserves a real shot considering how great he's been in the minors. I expect him to beat out Dan Vladar for playing time in Calgary this season.

Jesper Wallstedt (G-MIN): I think Wallstedt is currently the best goaltender in the Minnesota system, NHL team included, despite the fact he is coming off a so-so season (22-19-4, 2.70 GAA, .910 save percentage) at the AHL level. Marc-Andre Fleury will turn 40 years of age in late November and Filip Gustavsson fell apart after his breakout 2022-23 campaign. Wallstedt may not be a star, but he looks just about ready to provide a steady option in net for the Wild.

Yaroslav Askarov (G-NSH): This is a tough one. Fresh off signing Juuse Saros to a new eight-year contract and then inking veteran Scott Wedgewood to back up, Askarov is looking at another season, at a minimum, in the AHL despite clearly being ready for some sort of NHL duty. He's probably the top goaltending prospect in the league, and although there's no chance Nashville will just give him away, teams with issues in net should be aggressively trying to find a way to pry him out of Music City.

OTHERS TO MONITOR

- Artyom Levshunov (D-CHI)

- Brennan Othmann (F-NYR)

- Jiri Kulich (F-BUF)

- Bradly Nadeau (F-CAR)

- Brad Lambert (F-WPG)