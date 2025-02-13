4 Nations Face-Off Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 13

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

4 Nations Face-Off Pick'Em Today

Jake Guentzel Over 0.5 Points vs Finland - 8:00 p.m. ET

Frankly, it's hard to consider the combination of Guentzel, Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes as Team USA's "second line" but technically that is how they are listing things. Against an underwhelming Finnish squad, relatively speaking, it's hard to imagine that somebody on this trio won't pick up a goal -- so let's take advantage of the fact that we don't have to pick whether to trust Guentzel for a goal or an assist.

Zach Werenski Over 0.5 Points vs. Finland - 8:00 p.m. ET

Werenski is having a ridiculous season for Columbus, practically willing them into a playoff spot on his own with 17 goals and a career-high 59 points in 55 games. He will almost certainly top the 20-goal threshold for the second time in his career and has generated 19 of his 59 points with the man advantage. So while I'd trust him to get a point even without a power-play role, he figures to be on the ice with the No. 2 group that includes sniper Kyle Connor and gritty scorer Brady Tkachuk. He's going to pick up a point.

Sebastian Aho Over 2.0 Shots vs. USA - 8:00 p.m. ET

I seriously considered just rolling with the Over 0.5 points for Brady Tkachuk but felt it was important to give you an option from Finland. Aho has recorded at least two shots in five of his last seven outings and should benefit from some open ice thanks to having Patrik Laine on his wing, not to mention that duo will be joined by Mikko Rantanen and Aleksander Barkov on the No. 1 power-play unit.

