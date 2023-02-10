DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

Karel Vejmelka , ARI at CHI ($8,000): Vejmelka surpassed his career high in wins Monday, stopping 33 shots in a 3-2 victory over Minnesota. It was the third straight win for Vejmelka, who is 14-17-4 with a 3.16 GAA and .908 save percentage for the lowly Coyotes. He was 2-0-1 versus Chicago last season as a rookie, stopping 97 of 107 shots sent his way. The Blackhawks are second-last in goals in the NHL, averaging 2.45 goals per game.

Igor Shesterkin , NYR at SEA ($7,800): Shesterkin picked up the start Wednesday versus Vancouver and is expected to start Friday. Should Jaroslav Halak get the assignment, start Halak on Friday. Shesterkin is 22-8-7 with a 2.47 GAA and a .917 save percentage. While it has not come close to his Vezina-winning campaign of 2021-22 -- when he also finished third in Hart voting behind Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid -- Shesterkin remains a top-five goaltender in the NHL. He will face the Kraken, who have averaged 3.49 goals per game, tied for fifth-best in the NHL.

There are four games in the NHL on Friday. Seattle was the only team that played Thursday and they remain in the New York area (after losing 3-1 to New Jersey), this time to play the Rangers, while Columbus will host Toronto. Arizona will play in Chicago, while Pittsburgh begins their California trip with a contest in Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

GOALIES

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Rickard Rakell, PIT at ANA ($6,400): Rakell returns to Anaheim for the first time since he was dealt from the Ducks last season. Rakell played his former teammates in Pittsburgh for the first time on Jan. 16 and picked up three assists in the 4-3 victory. Rakell has 18 goals and 33 points in 50 games as he is seeing time on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel as well as first power play time.

Filip Chytil, NYR at SEA ($5,300): There aren't too many players hotter than Chytil at this time. The Rangers center has scored seven goals during his five-game goal scoring streak, giving him 19 goals and 32 points in 43 games. Chytil is having the best season of his career and the 23-year-old could hit the 30-goal mark this season. He also sees second-line power play time where he has three goals and an assist.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR at SEA ($3,300): Lafreniere plays with Chytil on a line with Kaapo Kakko. Lafreniere has goals in each of his last two games and has three goals and six points in his last six contests. He has eight goals and 24 points in 50 games. The former first overall pick in 2020, Lafreniere has been a bit of a bust in his first three seasons but has started to turn things around of late. He is a great price at this time.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Ducks vs. Penguins

Trevor Zegras (C-$5,700), Adam Henrique (W-$5,300), Ryan Strome (W-$3,500)

With Troy Terry out of action, Strome moves to the top line. Should Terry play, he should replace Strome in your lineup. Zegras has 18 goals and 43 points in 52 games and has been strong of late with six goals and 12 points in his last 10 games. Henrique has also been hot in his last ten games, with seven goals and three assists, giving him 19 goals and 31 points this season. Strome is in his first season with the Ducks, after spending four seasons with the Rangers. He has 10 goals and 15 assists this season and gets a big boost by playing on the top line. All three will see first power play time as well.

Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

Mitch Marner (W - $6,800), John Tavares (C -$7,500), Michael Bunting (W - $4,700)

Marner is having another fine season, although not as good as the last two years, when he was named to the NHL's first All-Star team at the end of the season. Nevertheless, Marner has 19 goals and 60 points in 52 games, including six goals and 25 points with the man-advantage. Tavares has nine goals and 24 points with the man-advantage and has 21 goals and 51 points in 52 games with 186 shots on goal, his best total since his first season with the Maple Leafs when he had 286 shots on goal. Bunting has 15 goals and 35 points with four goals and six points on the power play. Bunting has taken over from the injured Auston Matthews (sprained knee) on the first power play, and that will help his cause. The trio combined for four goals and 10 points in three games against Columbus last season with Bunting surprisingly leading the way, scoring twice and adding three assists.

DEFENSEMEN

Jakob Chychrun, ARI at CHI ($7,300): Chychrun continues to excel, despite all the trade rumors swirling around him. He had a pair of goals Monday in a 3-2 win over Minnesota, giving him seven goals and 27 points in 35 games. Chychrun led all defensemen in goals just two seasons ago with 18 in 56 games, but has been held back by injuries over the last two seasons, including an ankle injury last season and wrist problems at the start of this campaign. But he is healthy now and has been a major force in the Coyotes offensive output since his return.

Kris Letang, PIT at ANA ($6,000): Letang missed 11 games with a lower body injury and the unfortunate passing of his father, but has returned with a vengeance as he has three goals and five points in four games since his return. Overall, Letang has five goals and 21 points in only 33 games this season, including two goals and eight points on the power play. The Penguins face the worst defensive team in the league as the Ducks have allowed 3.98 goals per game, and that bodes well for Letang.