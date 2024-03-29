DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is only one game in the NHL on Good Friday as New Jersey travels to Buffalo to play the Sabres. It's a single game contest requiring six players for $50,000. The Captain receives 1.5 times the salary and gets 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup for the lone game.

CAPTAIN

Jack Hughes, NJ at BUF ($10,800): Hughes has five goals in his last four games, giving the 22-year-old star26 goals and 71 points in just 57 games. Hughes has improved his shots-per-game this season. He averaged 4.31 shots last season and has increased it to 4.51 in 2023-24. The talented center has equaled his career best in power play points with 31, the same total as in 2022-23. Hughes is the best player Friday night and deserves to be the captain.

FLEX

Alexander Holtz, NJ at BUF ($4,000): Holtz has 16 goals and 27 points in 73 appearances this season, but his fantasy value has improved since he moved up to the second line, alongside Jack Hughes and Erik Haula. Holtz has three goals in his last eight games. Holtz is only 22 and was taken seventh overall in 2020, so the pedigree for an offensive breakout is there. He is a great value pick to fill out your roster.

Erik Haula, NJ at BUF ($6,800): Haula is the third member of the Devils' line with Jack Hughes and Holtz. Haula has 14 goals and 19 assists in 67 appearances, and has managed a pair of assists in his last four games. Haula rounds out the line and the stack is worth selecting with only one game on the slate.

Tage Thompson, BUF vs. NJ ($9,400): Thompson saw his five-game point streak come to an end Wednesday in a 6-2 loss to Ottawa. He likely had his career year last season, when he had 47 goals and 47 assists. He has struggled at times in 2023-24, scoring 22 times while adding 23 assists in 62 games. Thompson has had seven multi-point games this season and scored in his lone contest versus the Devils this season.

Timo Meier, NJ at BUF ($8,600): Meier has been on fire of late, scoring 13 goals and adding eight assists in his last 15 games. Unfortunately, Meier had only 11 goals and 13 assists in his first 45 games, so his stats don't look great at this time. Meier is up to 24 goals and 45 points in 60 games, including seven goals and 13 points with the man-advantage. The Devils are finally getting the player they wanted, when they dealt for him prior to the 2023 trade deadline.

Zach Benson, BUF vs. NJ ($4,800): Benson fills out the roster. He has nine goals and 23 points in 62 games – not too bad for an 18-year-old rookie. Benson has a lot of offensive flair and is going to be an outstanding offensive player in the future, but for now, enjoy his occasional breakout game, as he has had six multi-point contests.

