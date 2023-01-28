DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Saturday is the last substantive day on the NHL schedule until after the All-Star break. There are nine games starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. For comparison's sake, the next four days have eight games total. These are my lineup recommendations for Saturday.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's the second day of a back-to-back for several teams. The Islanders and Kraken both get to be at home for both games, while the Senators have swapped from the road to being at home. The Blue Jackets, Kings, Golden Knights, and Sharks are all on the road for the second time in as many days. Yeah, there are several squads finishing off a back-to-back, with a couple of those teams then heading into the break.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. CHI ($8,500): The Ducks and Blackhawks have both averaged a paltry 2.45 goals per contest, tied at the bottom of the NHL. However, Chicago has also only managed 26.1 shots on net per game. Skinner has been solid, posted a .914 save percentage, and he has a great chance of getting the goal support necessary for a win in this matchup.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. PHI ($8,200): Hellebuyck has earned a break, having appeared in 38 games already and posting a 2.40 GAA and .927 save percentage. This is a nice matchup to catch for the American goalie before he gets a little chance to relax, as the Flyers are 27th in goals per game.

Casey DeSmith, PIT vs. SAN ($8,100): DeSmith has had a tough year, but he has a career .913 save percentage. He is also coming off a great start against the Capitals. The Sharks are in the bottom 10 in goals and shots on net per game, and they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, while the Penguins are rested.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM vs. CHI ($6,400): Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl get the bulk of the shine, but Nugent-Hopkins is no slouch. He has 58 points in 49 games himself, though admittedly 30 of those points have come on the power play when, you know, he gets to play with McDavid and Draisaitl. Petr Mrazek is in line to make the start, and he has a 3.89 GAA and .888 save percentage.

Josh Anderson, MON at OTT ($4,000): Anderson has 14 goals on 104 shots on net this season, and he has three goals in his last five games. He's also not up on the top line with Cole Caufield out for the year. The Senators are on the second leg of a back-to-back, which is enticing enough. However, on top of that Anton Forsberg is in line to get both starts of that back-to-back, which the Senators have already announced.

Ryan Donato, SEA vs. CLM ($3,000): With Matty Beniers out through All-Star Break, Donato has been bumped up to the top line. He also has seven points over his last seven games. Both of these teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, but the Jackets are on the road and ranked 30th in GAA.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Penguins vs. Sharks

Evgeni Malkin (C - $6,200), Rickard Rakell (W - $6,200), Jason Zucker (W - $4,700)

The Sharks are on the second leg of a back-to-back, while the Penguins are rested. San Jose is also planning to start Kaapo Kahkonen, who has a 3.88 GAA and .869 save percentage. Now, the Sharks have a top-five penalty kill, so I am a little wary that two of these guys are on the first power-play unit for the Penguins, but I still think this line is worth a stack.

Malkin is the most power-play dependent of these three, but he's also a guy with 47 points and 143 shots on net to his name through 48 games. I'm not too concerned, especially since he's tallied 13 points in his last 10 outings as well. Rakell has had five goals (and three assists) over his last nine games, and with 30 shots on net as well. His 147 shots on goal actually lead the Penguins. Zucker is enjoying a nice rebound season, as he has 30 points already through 44 games. He also has five goals in his last 10 contests.

Coyotes at Ducks

Barrett Hayton (C - $3,900), Clayton Keller (W - $6,100), Nick Schmaltz (W - $4,900)

These aren't exactly the most-exciting squads, but it is a matchup with a lot of DFS potential. This is especially true for Arizona's top line. The Ducks have a 4.12 GAA and have allowed 38.9 shots on net per contest. Both are last in the NHL.

Being drafted fifth-overall has loomed over Hayton, who has yet to break through. However, now he is getting a chance to center the first line, and he does have six points in his last 11 games. Hayton also only has a 7.7 shooting percentage, so he could have some more luck going forward. Keller has been cold – aside from a hat trick against the Golden Knights – but he still has 41 points through 49 games. This is the exact kind of a matchup Keller can use to get back on track. Schmaltz has certainly been on track, tallying seven points over his last three games. He's averaged 2:54 per contest on the power play as well, and the Ducks have a bottom-three penalty kill.

DEFENSEMEN

Jakob Chychrun, ARI at ANA ($7,000): Dipping back into that matchup with the Ducks, for obvious reasons. Chychrun has also been stellar since getting healthy. The defenseman has 25 points and 102 shots on net in 33 games.

Mikhail Sergachev, TAM vs. LOS ($5,800): Sergachev has slowed down after a hot start to the season, but he still has 33 points in 45 games, and has been a 30-point player through his career. The Kings are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, but on top of that Jonathan Quick will likely be in net. That's the same Quick who has an .898 save percentage over the last five seasons.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. ARI ($3,900): Fowler has put up three multipoint games in his last four outings. It'll be hard for him to stay that hot, but getting the Coyotes at home is conducive to success. Arizona has a 3.53 GAA, has allowed 34.6 shots on net per contest, and has the 27th-ranked penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.