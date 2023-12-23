DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's the last day of NHL action before a three-day break for Christmas. Unsurprisingly, Saturday is packed with NHL action. There are 12 games on the docket starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. Here are my lineup recommendations and, since I won't be back at this until the 27th, enjoy your Christmas if you're celebrating.

SLATE PREVIEW

There were only four games Friday, and yet four teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Rangers get to be at home for both games. Detroit and Chicago flip from being at home to being on the road. Meanwhile, the Bruins are on the road for both legs. Hey, all Original Six teams!

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. ARI ($8,400): Georgiev has gotten a lot of offensive support, as the Avalanche rank second in goals per game. While the Coyotes have averaged a middling 3.13 goals per game, that is on a mere 27.2 shots on net per contest. In time, I think Arizona's scoring is going to regress, and maybe that time is now.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. CHI ($8,100): Binnington has had an up-and-down season, but I'm betting on this being one of his better starts. The matchup is key to that. Chicago is 31st in goals and shots on net per game, and it is also on the second night of a back-to-back as I noted.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM at WAS ($8,000): Vasilevskiy's first few starts after returning from injury were tough, but since then he has a 2.51 GAA and .919 save percentage over his last eight games. The Capitals have averaged 2.43 goals and 27.9 shots on net per contest, so this is a good chance for the Russian goalie to add another good start to his name prior to the break.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Brock Boeser, VAN vs. SAN ($6,900): Boeser's 24.7 shooting percentage is probably not sustainable in the long term, but don't tell him that. He has 11 goals over his last 13 games, so the lamp keeps getting lit. The Sharks rank last in GAA and shots on net allowed per contest. If Boeser slows down in time, Saturday isn't a likely starting point.

Dawson Mercer, NJD vs. DET ($3,500): Mercer had one of the slowest starts of anybody to this campaign, but finally things have turned around. Given that he had 27 goals and 29 assists last year, it was probably a matter of time. Mercer has tallied five goals and five assists over his last 13 outings. The Wings aren't just on the second leg of a back-to-back. Due to goaltending injuries ostensible fourth-stringer Michael Hutchinson will be in goal.

Matthew Knies, TOR at CLM ($3,500): Knies has been solid for a rookie with 13 points in 28 games, but to try and get him going the Maple Leafs have put him on the first line next to Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. This is a spot that served Zach Hyman and Michael Bunting well. Columbus has, unsurprisingly, struggled defensively, as it has a 3.62 GAA and has allowed 34.3 shots on net per contest.

FORWARD LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Blues vs. Blackhawks

Robert Thomas (C - $5,700), Jordan Kyrou (W - $5,500), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $5,400)

What's better than facing a Blackhawks team on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back? Getting to see Arvid Soderblom in net for the opposition. In his career, Soderblom has an .881 save percentage. Chicago is in the bottom eight in shots on net allowed per game as well, so the Blues' first line is primed for a stack as the one line on the squad firing on all cylinders this season.

Thomas has played the most minutes of his career, 20:34 per game and 3:11 on the power play. That's helped him tally 35 points in 32 games, putting him on the path to being a point-a-game guy for the second time in the NHL. Kyrou has shot the most of this trio, but also had the worst puck luck. He's notched 108 shots on net but with a 6.5 shooting percentage. Things should really pick up for him, and he does have two goals in his last three contests. Buchnevich potted two goals in his last game, giving him 12 on the year in 30 games. He's also put 77 shots on net, so he stays quite active, which of course increases the changing of putting up goals.

Kraken at Ducks

Matty Beniers (C - $4,000), Jared McCann (W - $5,300), Jordan Eberle (W - $3,700)

The Ducks have allowed 32.2 shots on net per game, which is an issue for them with their goaltending. Lukas Dostal has an .895 save percentage. John Gibson, who will likely be back from a brief paternity leave, has a .906 save percentage, but that obscures his recent level of play. He has an .885 save percentage over his last 11 outings. This will be Seattle's top line assuming McCann is back, which is anticipated. Otherwise, Tomas Tatar will be on this line.

Beniers has three points over his last two games. He has a 7.6 shooting percentage on the season, a major dip from his 16.2 shooting percentage from his rookie campaign. There should be an uptick there. McCann has 14 goals after he had 40 last season. He's also put 87 shots on net through 33 contests. Eberle also has a two-game point jag going, but his puck luck has been even worse than Beniers'. He has a 6.3 shooting percentage, and unlike his young teammate the veteran wing has a long track record of shooting better than this.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR at CLM ($5,700): Rielly has a point in seven of his last eight games. The Blue Jackets have a 3.62 GAA and have given up 34.3 shots on goal per contest. There's a good chance he makes it eight games out of nine to head into the break.

Erik Karlsson, PIT at OTT ($5,600): Karlsson hasn't delivered as hoped for on the power play, but his last three points have come with the extra man. The power-play time has been there, as he's averaged 3:36 per contest on that front. Ottawa has dipped down into an ignominious spot. It ranks last on the penalty kill.

Torey Krug, STL vs. CHI ($4,600): After a slow start, Krug has nine points over his last 14 games. They are all assists, but with an 1.4 shooting percentage he should be scoring more in time. Over those 14 games he's put 36 shots on net, so Krug has been trying. As I noted, Soderblom has a career .881 save percentage and should be in goal for Chicago.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.