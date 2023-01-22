DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Sundays are still about football for a little while here, but we also get some NHL action to enjoy. There are four NHL games starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. These are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Only one of these eight teams didn't play Saturday, which is the Bruins, who are at home against the Sharks. Given that Boston has the best defense and penalty kill as is, I would suggest completely avoid San Jose players Sunday.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. SAN ($8,500): You can dish out some salary and get by far the best option in a vacuum Sunday. Ullmark has an 1.89 GAA and .937 save percentage to pace the NHL. The Sharks are in the bottom 10 in goals per contest and is on the road of the second day of a back-to-back. There is reason for a lot of confidence in Ullmark on Sunday if you are willing to spend the salary.

David Rittich, WPG at PHI ($7,700): While Rittich himself hasn't played great – he has a .908 save percentage – he has a 2.59 GAA in part due to strong defense around him. The Flyers rank 26th in goals per game, and since both of these teams are on a back-to-back they are on a largely even playing field there.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Reilly Smith, VGK at ARI ($5,200): Smith has tallied 18 goals on 121 shots on net, even if his goal scoring has dipped recently. He had two assists two games ago, though, and this matchup is conducive to Smith lighting the lamp. The Coyotes are in the bottom five in goals per game, and Karel Vejmelka has a .902 save percentage.

Max Domi, CHI vs. LOS ($4,400): Domi's centering Chicago's top line, and his recent play justifies his role. He has seven points and 23 shots on net over his last eight contests. The Kings went with Pheonix Copley in goal Saturday, leaving Jonathan Quick to start Sunday. The 37-year-old goalie has a 3.35 GAA and .884 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Bruins vs. Sharks

David Krejci (C - $4,500), David Pastrnak (W - $9,400), Pavel Zacha (W - $2,800)

I mean, how could I resist? The Bruins are the only team that didn't have to play Saturday. San Jose is in the bottom five in GAA. James Reimer has a 3.27 GAA. Stacking a Bruins line is an easy decision to make, especially since their now stagger their top forwards instead of sticking them all on the same line (though that was a fun line to watch as an impartial viewer).

Krejci returned from his native Czechia and has shown no signs of rust all season. Not only does he have 37 points in 40 games, he has six assists over his last three outings. Pastrnak is, of course, one of the best players in the NHL. He has 35 goals on 217 shots on net through 45 games and has 28 assists as well. The Sharks do have a top-three penalty kill, but more than half of Pastrnak's points have come at even strength, so he should be good to go. Zacha is on a three-game point streak, and while he only has eight goals, they have mostly come recently. He has five goals over his last 12 contests.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG at PHI ($6,300): Morrissey has emerged as a top defenseman this season, tallying 51 points in 47 contests. He has 22 points with the extra man as well. The Flyers are middling on the penalty kill, but Felix Sandstrom will likely be in net for them. In his career he has an .897 save percentage.

Matt Grzelcyk, BOS vs. SAN ($3,400): It's not just that Grzelcyk has seven points over his last nine games. It's also that zero of those points have come with the extra man. Charlie McAvoy handles the power play, but given San Jose's strong penalty kill, I am leaning toward Grzelcyk here, which also saves salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.