DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

Tuesday's NHL slate consists of 10 games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Lightning are the obvious team to build around Tuesday at home against the Blue Jackets. More modest favorites include the Penguins vs. Vancouver and the Flames in St. Louis. Pittsburgh's game is tied with Kraken-Sabres and Sharks-Coyotes for Tuesday's highest over/under at 6.5 goals.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB vs. CLS ($8,500): Vasilevskiy has the highest floor among this slate's goalies. He has allowed no more than three goals in each of his last 13 starts, going 9-4-0 over that span. Vasilevskiy's likely to keep that streak going against a Blue Jackets team that averages the third-fewest goals (2.54) and gives up the third-most (3.87).

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at DET ($7,900): Like Vasilevskiy, Hellebuyck's a former Vezina Trophy winner on an impressive streak of allowing three or fewer goals. Hellebuyck's stretch spans eight games, during which he's 6-2-0. Detroit's 24th-ranked offense (2.97 goals per game) is unlikely to cool him off.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at NYI ($7,800): Stars-Islanders has Tuesday's lowest over/under at 5.5 goals, making Oettinger a strong choice as he protects the road crease for the modest favorites. He has gone 5-1-0 with just 11 goals allowed over his last six starts, improving to 18-6-3 with a 2.34 GAA and .922 save percentage overall.

Karel Vejmelka, ARI vs. SJ ($7,400): Vejmelka has been quietly effective on home ice, posting a 6-1-2 record, 2.92 GAA and .914 save percentage compared to 5-12-2 with 3.54 and .897 marks on the road. With the Coyotes welcoming in a Sharks squad that's tied for 11th-worst offensively (3.05 goals per game), Vejmelka's an appealing value play at just $7,400.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Hughes, NJ at CAR ($7,900): Hughes has a tough matchup against the Hurricanes, but the red-hot center could be worth paying up for anyway. He has an 8-2-10 line during his five-game goal streak, with more than 20 fantasy points in every game during this torrid stretch. Hughes has also put at least six pucks on net in six consecutive games.

Mikko Rantanen, COL vs. FLA ($7,800): Rantanen leads the Avalanche in both goals and points through 38 games with a 26-22-48 line. He's showing no signs of slowing down, with 14.3 or more fantasy points in eight of his last nine games thanks to a 5-5-10 line and 58 shots on goal over that span. Rantanen will face a Florida team that's surrendered 37 goals en route to a 3-6-0 record over its last nine games.

Nazem Kadri, CGY at STL ($6,200): Kadri has goals in consecutive games and three-plus shots in five of the past six. The physical center has a heated history against the Blues, so Kadri will likely be highly engaged. Look for him to establish himself in the dangerous areas in front of the net against a depleted Blues defense corps that's contributed to St. Louis allowing five or more goals six times in the last nine games.

Matthew Boldy, MIN at NYR ($5,800): Boldy has moved up to the top line in Mats Zuccarello's (upper body) absence. Even if Zuccarello comes back against the Norwegian winger's former team, Boldy will still be poised for success given his previous results against the Rangers. Boldy has a 2-2-4 line in three previous meetings with the Rangers, including a highlight reel goal accompanied by two assists earlier this season.

Nick Schmaltz, ARI vs. SJ ($4,600): Schmaltz is a nice value at his sub-$5,000 valuation against the Sharks, who give up the fifth-most goals per game (3.68). He has three goals and nine assists in his last 11 games, putting Schmaltz above a point per game over that span.

FORWARD LINE STACKS



Penguins vs. Canucks

Sidney Crosby (C - $7,000), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,300), Bryan Rust (W - $4,900)

Pittsburgh's productive top line should add to its success against a Canucks team that's allowing 3.90 goals per game, which is second-most in the league and narrowly edges out the Blue Jackets (3.87) for the most in this slate. Crosby and Guentzel are both humming along above a point per game as usual. The former boasts a 20-27-47 line in 39 appearances, while the latter's at 17-20-37 in 35 games. Rust is having a down year with a 9-15-24 line, but he was two points shy of a point per game last season and is shooting just 8.9 percent after four consecutive seasons above 12.7 percent, so this could be a buy-low opportunity.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Steven Stamkos (C - $7,500), Anthony Cirelli (W - $4,700), Alex Killorn (W - $4,100)

If you want to stack a Lightning line against the porous Columbus defense and still have funds for some of Tuesday's other top players, consider going with this more affordable second line. Stamkos has more goals than Nikita Kucherov (17) and more points than Brayden Point (43), ranking second on the team in both categories. Cirelli's coming off his best game since returning from shoulder surgery, with a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Jets. Killorn has four goals in his last seven games, and his 37-48-85 line in 120 games since the start of last season suggests the veteran winger's a bargain at $4,100.

Kraken at Sabres

Matty Beniers (C - $4,700), Andre Burakovsky (W - $4,700), Jordan Eberle (W - $4,400)

Seattle's offense has erupted for 26 goals during the Kraken's five-game winning streak, and this affordable top line is poised to keep rolling against a Sabres team that's surrendering 3.45 goals per game. Beniers has a 4-3-7 line during his current four-game goal streak, while Burakovsky and Eberle have supplied identical 1-4-5 lines over the past three games. This trio continues to jostle for the team points lead through 39 games, with Burakovsky at 33 and his linemates both just one point behind.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, SJ at ARI ($7,500): Karlsson had a 14-game point streak snapped by the Bruins in his previous game, but the productive blueliner should start a new streak as he goes from facing one of the NHL's best teams to one of its worst. The 13-21-5 Coyotes are allowing 3.67 goals per game, while Karlsson leads all defensemen with 54 points through 41 games.

Josh Morrissey, WPG at DET ($6,000): Morrissey slots in second behind Karlsson in scoring from the blue line with 46 points in 40 games. Adding to that total shouldn't be difficult against a Red Wings team that's been trending down for a while with a 3-8-2 record since Dec. 8.

Vince Dunn, SEA at BUF ($4,300): Dunn has played a key role in Seattle's recent offensive outburst, notching a 3-4-7 line during his three-game goal streak and another three assists in the three preceding games. He should keep rolling against a Sabres team that's finishing up a back-to-back set.

K'Andre Miller, NYR vs. MIN ($3,800): Miller has made noticeable strides offensively of late, notching a 1-3-4 line in his last three games and a 3-9-12 output over the past 15. The St. Paul native will be motivated to keep contributing with his hometown team in town.

