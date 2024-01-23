DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We have nine games ahead of tonight, and they're well spread out, including three 7:00 p.m. ET starts, four contests beginning between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and finally two games opening at 10:00 p.m. or later. Here are some recommendations to prepare you for this busy night.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vegas and San Jose are both in the second half of a back-to-back, so fatigue might hinder both teams. The Golden Knights might be especially tired in their third game -- and second straight on the road -- over just four days.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at SJS ($8,400): Shesterkin has struggled this season with a 2.81 GAA and .902 save percentage through 30 games, but playing for a high-end team like the Rangers has resulted in him collecting 19 wins anyway. There's a good chance he'll hit the 20-win milestone Tuesday against the tired Sharks, who have scored just 2.06 goals per game, putting them at the bottom of the league offensively.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF at ANA ($8,200): Luukkonen has excelled over his last four starts, saving 82 of 85 shots (.965 save percentage). Anaheim is 29th offensively with 2.50 goals per game, so the Sabres netminder has a good opportunity to extend that run tonight.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL at PHI ($7,800): With a 13-10-0 record, 2.83 GAA and .901 save percentage across 23 appearances, this has been a far from ideal campaign for Vasilevskiy. However, the four-time Vezina Trophy finalist has turned a corner recently, posting a 4-1-0 record, 2.21 GAA and .921 save percentage over his last five contests. His low cost makes him worth the gamble, particularly against the Flyers, who rank 23rd offensively with 2.94 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Vladimir Tarasenko, OTT at MON ($4,300): Tarasenko's had a better season, but with 12 goals and 31 points through 40 contests, this hasn't been a bad year for him. That's been especially true recently -- he's contributed four goals and seven points over his past seven outings.

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM at EDM ($4,200): Gaudreau has plenty of experience against the Oilers, scoring 16 goals and 39 points in 43 career games. Granted, that's thanks to his past campaigns, and he hasn't been particularly effective this season (seven goals and 29 points in 45 appearances), but Gaudreau is entering tonight's action on a three-game scoring streak.

Nicolas Roy, VGK at NYI ($3,500): Roy is on a roll with a goal and six points over his past four outings. The 26-year-old isn't a major offensive threat, having supplied eight goals and 21 points in 38 games in 2023-24, but at his price, he's worth taking a chance on during his hot run.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Flyers

Brayden Point (C - $7,200), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,900), Steven Stamkos (W - $7,200)

If you can save money elsewhere, Kucherov will provide you tremendous value, even at his high price. He's in the running for the scoring title with 28 goals and 76 points through 46 contests in 2023-24. His linemates haven't been nearly as productive but Point and Stamkos are stars in their own right and are having strong seasons with 48 points in 47 contests and 42 points in 44 games, respectively.

If you want to save a bit of your budget, you could swap out Point or Stamkos for Brandon Hagel ($5,100), who has supplied 13 goals and 38 points in 47 outings this year and has been especially effective over his last eight contests, totaling three goals and eight points in that span.

Rangers vs. Sharks

Mika Zibanejad (C - $6,400), Chris Kreider (W - $6,600), Kaapo Kakko (W - $3,000)

As noted above, the Sharks will be tired tonight and they struggle to keep the puck out of the net during the best of times, surrendering a league-worst 3.94 goals per game. Meanwhile, Zibanejad and Kreider are having strong seasons relative to their price.

Zibanejad has 15 goals and 44 points in 45 contests this year, and he's entering tonight's action on a four-game scoring streak. Kreider has been strong recently too, providing two goals and eight points over his past seven appearances. In addition to that, he's been consistent for a while, recording at least a point in 14 of his last 17 games. Through 46 appearances in 2023-24, he has 22 goals and 43 points.

By contrast, Kakko is having a rough campaign with just three goals and four points across 25 games after recording 40 points in 2022-23. Being part of the top line does put him in a position to rebound, though.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TBL at PHI ($6,500): If you're going to take some of the Lightning's top forwards, you might as well double down by also selecting Hedman. The blueliner is easy to like after providing a goal and 12 points over his last nine outings, which brings him up to nine tallies and 45 points through 45 contests this campaign.

Adam Fox, NYR at SJS ($5,600): Fox is really inexpensive for an elite offensive defenseman going up against one of the worst teams in the league. He has seven goals and 33 points in 36 contests this season and has maintained his great play lately with four markers and nine points over his past nine outings.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET vs. DAL ($4,500): Gostisbehere is a steady contributor for his price, supplying seven goals and 31 points in 45 contests this season. He serves regularly on Detroit's first power-play unit, and his role with the man advantage accounts for 19 of his points.

